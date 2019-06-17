5 fun things to do in Philly this week, June 17-20

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Test your Pixar knowledge, indulge in some gourmet sushi, and more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

International Sushi Day at Ocean Prime

Head to the Center City hot spot this Tuesday to indulge in some mouthwatering sushi in honor of National Sushi Day. Decadent options include the Prime roll (tempura shrimp, cream cheese, scallion and beef carpaccio), lobster roll (poached lobster tail, kiwi, pickled serrano, masago and spicy mango purée), dynamite roll (tempura shrimp, spicy mayo and sesame seeds), tuna roll (spicy tuna, avocado and cucumber) and vegetable roll (soy paper, crispy asparagus, avocado, daikon, mango and sesame lime vinaigrette). A few of these enticing options can even be enjoyed for $10 during happy hour. Ocean Prime is also serving up its lavish surf & turf roll on Tuesday, boasting tempura fried shrimp, cream cheese and scallion, wrapped in beef carpaccio and topped with spicy mayo-tossed tempura shrimp and togarashi seasoning for $20.

June 18, reservations available, Ocean Prime, 124 S. 15th St., ocean-prime.com

“Awkward Sex… and the City”

Head to Punch Line Philly this Thursday to witness the hilarious escapade that is “Awkward Sex… and the City.” Four comedians are jam-packing hilarious content into a 90-minute show focused on breaking barriers about sex, relationships, dating taboos and much more. The show is coming to Philly from New York City for one night only, and the hilarious escapade is perfect for a date night, girls’ or guys’ night out, or just a perfect Thursday evening.

June 20, 8 p.m., Punch Line Philly, 33 E. Laurel St., $22-$27, punchlinephilly.com

American Airlines Aperitivo Party

In honor of American Airlines’ new service to Bologna, Gran Cafe L’Aquila is hosting an Apertivo Party to get everyone in the Italian spirit. American Airlines will be awarding two lucky guests two round-trip tickets to Bologna and as a bonus, Bologna Welcome DMC will provide two double rooms for a two-night period while they are there. Gran Cafe L’Aquila will be serving an enticing Bologna and Emilia Romagna-themed menu with a special wine and cocktail pairing during the party, plus they will also have a Lamborghini and a Maserati stationed outside. Admission includes tax and gratuity, and 100 percent of the proceeds will go to fund the Sbarro Health Research Organization, based in Philadelphia. Anyone interested can pre-register online.

June 20, 5:30-7:30 p.m., Gran Caffe L’Aquila, 1716 Chestnut St., $55, grancaffelaquila.com

Disney Pixar Movie Trivia

Think you’re a fan of Pixar? Test you knowledge at the Goose Island Brewhouse this Thursday and see. There will be five unique rounds covering everything from “The Incredibles” to “Toy Story.” While at the Brewhouse, be sure to sample some of Goose Island’s unique and refreshing beers and tasty food as well. Mouthwatering menu items include deviled eggs, PEI mussels, chorizo tacos, pork schnitzel, chicken pot pie, a Chicago platter and much more. Anyone interested can register their team on Eventbrite.

June 18, 7-9 p.m., Goose Island Brewhouse, 1002 Canal St., gooseisland.com

Shop Center City Retail Summit

If you’re interested in learning more about retail, or the ins and outs of the fast-paced industry, join Shop Center City and local influencers for an exclusive retail panel and conversation this Tuesday. The educational and fun panel will be led by moderator Michelle Shannon, vice president of Marketing and Communications for Center City District. According to a release, the event will help guests learn about the ever-changing landscape of Philadelphia’s retail industry and the newest trends of the season from the perspective of the area’s most fashionable proprietors. There will be snacks, a cash bar, a gift bag to take home and an opportunity to mix and mingle after the panel.

June 18, 6 p.m., Maison 208, 208 S. 13th St, $15, shop-center-city.ticketleap.com