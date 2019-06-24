Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered. Test your “Stranger Things” knowledge, enjoy one of the city's most unique happy hours and more. Here are 6 fun things to do in Philly this week.

6 fun things to do in Philly this week, June 24-27

Balboa Meets Lacroix Supper Club

Chef Alex Garfinkel’s Balboa Catering is teaming up with Chef Eric Leveillee of Lacroix, along with Evil Genius Beer Company, for another delicious edition of Headhouse Square’s Supper Club. Pre-dinner snacks include aged steak tartare, Fat Cat gougerre, and fried sourdough and foie gras torchon followed by the enticing five-course meal prepared by Garfinkel and Leveillee. Dinner will feature grilled High Street on Market’s anadama bread; North Carolina shrimp; pork ribs; a 15-day aged Wagyu coulotte with jet black sunchoke truffle puree; and a delightful Spruce mousse for dessert. Each dish will be paired with an Evil Genius beer and live music will be provided by Jeff Alexander. Sue Miller, a cheese guru from Birchrun Hills Farm, will also be the guest speaker.

June 26, 6:30 p.m., The Shambles at Headhouse Square, 2nd & Pine streets, $95, balboacatering.com

“Science After Hours: Pride”

The Franklin Institute is featuring another exciting Science After Hours event this week, and this month’s edition will focus on Pride. This exciting evening will feature hands-on science activities, interactive talks about sex and gender with Timaree Schmit, local drag performers paired with Franklin Institute science interpreters for over-the-top science demonstrations, interactive and colorful experiments, a rainbow ball pit explosion, make-and-take individualized DNA bracelets and personal Pride flags, classic hits being spun by DJ Robert Drake and much more. This event is for anyone 21+.

June 25, 7-9 p.m., Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., $20-$25, fi.edu

Sips Undersea

Head to the all-new seasonal Flying Fish Beer Garden at Adventure Aquarium to join in on one of the most unique happy hours in all of Philadelphia. Flying Fish partnered up with the aquarium to release their new light watermelon wheat beer, Button and Genny’s Watermelon Splash, in honor of AA’s adorable Nile hippos. Guests can try the new beer and indulge in other tasty beverage options while also getting one of the best views in the city relaxing on the aquarium’s terrace. There will also be hippo feedings throughout the event and admission to the aquarium. While at the event, be sure to tag your social media posts with #SIPSUndersea for the chance to win two free tickets to the next Sips Undersea event.

June 27, 6-9 p.m., Adventure Aquarium, 1 Riverside Dr., Camden, NJ, $20-$25, adventureaquarium.com

Ariana Grande

The pop songstress is bringing her “Sweetener” world tour to the City of Brotherly Love this week, and this show promises to be unforgettable. Grande has taken the pop world by storm with her latest singles “7 Rings” and “Thank U, Next” and will be playing more off of her new album as well as some of her old favorites. A few of Grande’s other notable hits include “God Is a Woman,” “Side to Side,” “Breathin’,” “Break Free,” “Into You” and “Dangerous Woman.”

June 24, 8 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $150-$400, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

“Stranger Things” Quizzo

Think you know everything there is to know about the Upside Down? Test your knowledge at City Tap House’s University City location this week with their “Stranger Things” quizzo extravaganza. City Tap House will feature an El’s Eggo waffle sundae, upside-down cocktails and more themed specials while Philadelphians work through the rigorous rounds of quizzo. The first-place team will win a $100 City Tap House gift card, runner-up will win a $25 City Tap House gift card, and both the team with the best name and costumes will win a round on the house.

June 27, 9 p.m.-midnight, City Tap House, 3925 Walnut St., 2nd floor, free, citytap.com

United2Feed

United Way of Greater Philadelphia and Southern New Jersey (UWGPSNJ) and SHARE Food Program are teaming up this week to unite against hunger. This Wednesday at Valley Forge Casino, the 7th annual United2Feed event will take place and there will be 7,000 emergency food boxes packed to provide 105,000 meals to 32,000 local community members throughout the region. According to the release, One United2Feed food box will provide a family of four with three meals each for five days. This charitable event will impact Philadelphians in need in a significant way.

June 26, Valley Forge Casino, 1160 1st Ave, King of Prussia, unitedforimpact.org