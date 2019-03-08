Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Test your Philly sports knowledge, attend a happy hour for a good cause and more. Here are 5 things to do in Philly this week.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Collaborative Beer Dinner at the Royal Boucherie

Top Chef winner Nicholas Elmi is teaming up with multiple James Beard Foundation award-winner Chef Jamie Malone and top cicerone Adam Vavrick for a special dinner at Royal Boucherie for one night only. Elmi, Malone and Vavrick are highly celebrated in the culinary world, and after you take a bite of their masterpieces you certainly know why. The specialty dinner will feature unbelievable dishes with a refreshing beer pairing. Courses include hot pommes paillaison with cold Hokkaido sea scallops, sauce soubise and dill (paired with Allagash Belfius); pork and chicken liver pithivier with savora mustard mayonnaise, celery and cocktail onions (paired with Firestone Walker Sucaba) and much, much more. Those wishing to secure their place at the table should call Royal Boucherie at 267-606-6313.

March 11, 7 pm-10 pm, Royal Boucherie, 52 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, $85+, royalboucherie.com

PSPCA Sports Trivia

Flyers Shayne Gostisbehere is teaming up with the Pennsylvania SPCA to host an evening filled with Philly Sports Trivia at Punch Line Philly. The trivia challenge will cover all things Flyers, Phillies, Eagles, 76ers and more- so essentially this is a Philly sport's fanatics dream. But you don't need to be an expert to have an amazing time. A special meet and greet with Shayne Gostisbehere will take place from 6-7pm, plus there will also be a special happy hour with drink specials and a raffle taking place at the same time for anyone who is not attending the meet and greet. Limited tickets are available for $75 and include the meet and greet, prime seating, food and two drinks. All proceeds from the evening will benefit the Pennsylvania SPCA’s life-saving mission. Perfect if you are looking for the best things to do in Philly this week.

March 12, 6 pm, Punch Line Philly, 33 E Laurel St., Philadelphia, $20-$75, punchlinephilly.com

Culinary Cage Match

Amis Culinary Director, Brad Spence is bringing his irresistible Italian Cusine into the ring to go up against Han Dynasty's Han Chiang and his incredible authentic Szechuan cuisine. Both talented chefs receive a list of secret ingredients that must be used in each dish for every course, while guests act as the judges and vote to see who comes out on top. Admission includes the delectable four courses with 2 dishes each (tax and gratuity are not included), plus there is also an optional beer or wine tasting package available for purchase on the night of the event.

March 13, 6 pm-9 pm, Bar Amis, 4503 South Broad St., $75+, cagematchvshd.splashthat.com

Feel the Love Happy Hour

Come on Feel The Love is a weekly happy hour that benefits Philadelphia’s non-profit community. This week the Trestle Inn is teaming up with Mural Arts Philadelphia for this exclusive and unique happy hour- all the fun is an amazing way to fundraise and friend-raise. This week's event will feature the Feel the Love IPA brewed exclusively for The Trestle by Love City Brewing. There will also be enticing happy hour specials and 20% of all Feel The Love Happy Hour sales will be donated to Mural Arts Philadelphia. A great choice if you are looking for fun things to do in Philly this week.

March 14, 6 pm-9 pm, The Trestle Inn, 339 N 11th St., Philadelphia, free, thetrestleinn.com

Sisters of Stars

The Franklin Institute hosts this monthly event with this month's theme focusing on celebrating the historical contributions of women in Astronomy. Chief Astronomer Derrick Pitts is hosting this fun evening and all ages are invited to come out and connect with celestial objects in the night sky including stars, planets, and nebulae. The event will feature a cash bar, a guided night sky viewing through the Bloom Observatory and on the rooftop observation deck, Planetarium shows, a live science talk on astronomy, hands-on astronomy activities from local partners and stunning telescopic observing all evening (weather permitting). As a cherry on top of this already fun and educational event, Amy Barraclough, the Director of the Edelman Planetarium at Rowan University will be leading a special discussion on the search for potentially habitable alien worlds.

March 12, 7 pm-10 pm, Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St, Philadelphia, $5-$10, fi.edu