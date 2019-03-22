Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered.Test your "It's Always Sunny" knowledge, step back in time to a 1920s speakeasy and more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

Uncorked: Wine & Cheese Tasting

Di Bruno Bros' Owner and Vice President Emilio Mignucci and Wine & Beer's Category Manager Sande Friedman are teaming up for an evening filled with decadent cheese and delicious wine. This tasting will feature curated wine and cheese courses- all mouthwatering and unique. Any Philadelphian who attends will also have the chance to win tickets to Philly Wine Week’s Opening Corks Kick-Off Event. Tickets are available online at marketandshops.ticketleap.com.

March 26, 5:30 pm-7 pm, The Market & Shops at Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Blvd., $5, themarketandshopsatcomcastcenter.com

420EDx

Head to Field House this Wednesday evening to experience 420EDx; this non-profit organization helps medical-marijuana patients and consumers by empowering them with information and educational events. This week's showcase will be chock full of exciting and interesting info all about cannabis and will also feature two special guests: former NHL Philadelphia Flyers player Riley Cote and former NFL, Philadelphia Eagle and Indianapolis Colts offensive lineman, Todd Herremans. Tickets can be purchased online or at the door.

March 27, 6:30 pm-9 pm, Field House, 1150 Filbert St., Philadelphia, $27-$34, 420edx.com

Science After Hours: Speakeasy

Head to the Franklin Institute this week and step back in time during their special Science After Hours: Speakeasy event. The evening will feature ‘Bathtub Gin’ tastings, the science of distillation, themed cocktails, live music from a 1920's inspired jazz group, cabaret, magic tricks, presentations on the history of Philadelphia’s underground breweries during prohibition and much more. Dressing up in 1920s-inspired attire is highly encouraged.

March 26, 7 pm-10 pm, The Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, $20-$25, fi.edu

Laurel Thatcher Ulrich at the MOAR

The MOAR is continuing to celebrate Women's History Month with an enlightening discussion and Q & A featuring Laurel Thatcher Ulrich. The 300th Anniversary University Professor emerita from Harvard University will be discussing her book "The Age of Homespun: Objects and Stories in the Creation of an American Myth" during the event. Ulrich uses domestic items from preindustrial America to trace the history of New England and offer profound insights into American life and culture. Ulrich will be available after the event to sign copies of her book as well.

March 28, 6 pm, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, amrevmuseum.org

It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia Quizzo

Head to City Tap House this week to test your "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" knowledge through a few rounds of fun and entertaining quizzo. This evening is going to be more fun than an epic round of Chardee Macdennis, so suit up and see who knows the most about the gang and all of their antics. First place gets a $100 City Tap House gift card, runner up gets a $25 City Tap House gift card and the team with best name scores a round on the house.

March 28, 9 pm, City Tap House, 3925 Walnut St., Fl 2, Philadelphia, free, citytap.com