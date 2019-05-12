Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Learn how to make Mummer inspired cocktails, delve into the city's mob-driven history and more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

Mummer Mixology Class

Head to Philly's own one-of-a-kind tasting room, home bar supply, bottle shop, and interactive classroom Art in the Age this Tuesday to partake in one of the most unique cocktail classes ever. The Mummer Mixology class will be led by Art in the Age's Cocktail Director Lee Noble, who will be dressed the part. According to the release, Noble will be teaching participants how to make the wildest Philadelphia Mummers inspired cocktail creations imaginable, the cocktails are inspired by the City of Brotherly Love and pay homage to Philly and the Mummers with crazy and over-the-top garnishes, such as a large pretzel, American cheese whiz and mini coconut cakes by Tastykake. The first cocktail, named the City Wide Flip is made with Kinsey 4 year Bourbon Whiskey, while the second cocktail deemed the 2 Street Irish Coffee, will feature Brothership Irish American Whiskey. There will be a limited amount of tickets for this event, you can RSVP and buy tickets on the official website.

May 14, 6 pm-8 pm, Art in the Age, 116 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, $40, artintheage.com

Beats 'N Eats

Join celebrity chef Robert Irvine for an immersive and unique food and music experience that supports a great cause. Beats 'N Eats benefits Irvine's foundation that increases opportunities for our veterans and members of the military, and this incredible event features celebrity chefs, live music and plenty of delicious food. The mouthwatering dishes being served at dinner will be prepared by four-time James Beard Award-winning TV personality Andrew Zimmern; the Cake Boss himself, Buddy Valastro; renowned celebrity chef Cat Cora; culinary innovator Kevin Sbraga; one of Philadelphia’s most prominent and ambitious businesswomen Chef Marcie Turney; and Philly restauranteur and renowned Latin-American chef Jose Garces. The six-course family style meal being served at Beats N' Eats will have sets of music from well-known and emerging artists in between each course. Performers include local artist Lauren Hart; former member of The Roots, Rahzel; hosts of Bravo’s "Beats ‘n Bites" and Travel Channel’s "Southern Road Trip" The Potash Twins; soul artist Zeek Burse; and DJ Eddie Tulley. VIP guests can partake in the VIP reception located in The Foundry before dinner, plus there will be an after party presented by Patron spirits after the official event.

May 13, 7 pm, The Fillmore, 29 E Allen St., Philadelphia, $150+, beatsneats.co

Aziz Ansari

The "Parks and Recreation" star is coming to the City of Brotherly Love for one night only. Ansari will be hitting the stage at the new Met Philadelphia venue and will be performing his hilarious stand-up from his "Road to Nowhere" tour. Ansari began his career performing stand-up in New York City and got his start in television on MTV's "Human Giant", before hitting the big screen with movies such as "Funny People", "I Love You Man" and more. Ansari also won two Emmys and a Golden Globe for his Netflix hit "Mater of None". Tickets are on sale now and it is recommended to print yours out before the show on May 14th. Cell phones are not permitted to be used throughout the show, doors open at 6:30 pm.

May 14, 8 pm, Met Philadelphia, 858 N Broad St., Philadelphia, $50+, themetphilly.com

Craft Brews and ‘Organized Chaos’

Head to the Cambria Hotel this Monday to join in on a spirited lecture from Temple University history professor, Jessica Choppin Roney. Roney will be discussing Philadelphia‘s history as a self-made city with her lecture series, “Colonial Philly's Organized Chaos." This deep dive into the city's progression will feature incredible facts and stories about the mafia and showcase how Philly became the city it is today while under mob-rule. According to the release, the event is part of a new cross-country lecture program, in collaboration with the D.C.-based company Profs and Pints, that will take place throughout 2019 at select Cambria Hotels locations across the country. The event will also feature local and delicious craft beer selections curated by Cambria’s very own Certified Cicerone, plus mouthwatering treats from Social Circle Restaurant. Tickets are available for purchase at brownpapertickets.com.

May 13, 6 pm-8:30 pm, Cambria Hotel Philadelphia, 219 South Broad St., choicehotels.com

Love Your Park Week

Love Your Park week kicked off on May 11th, but there are plenty of fun, educational and exciting events happening throughout the week as well. The nine-day event features plenty of volunteer opportunities and special events that celebrate Philly’s parks. Philadelphians can sign up for service days at Aviator Park, Barkan Park, Benson Park, Clark Park, Fisher Park, Girard Park, Hart Park, Lemon Hill, Lotus Gardens, McMichael Park, Mifflin Square and many more on the official website. Special events include plogging in FDR Park, a walk in the Woodlands, astronomy night at Rail Park, a night-time mountain bike ride, a storytelling campfire circle, a scavenger hunt, a plant sale and much, much more. Visit the official website for a full list of events and more information.

Now- May 19, various times, various locations, Philadelphia, prices vary, loveyourpark.org