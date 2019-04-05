Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

ARTS & CULTURE

2019 Environmental Film Festival

This year's festival will feature 54 inspiring and engaging new environmentally focused features and shorts from all around the globe, all aimed to bring awareness, entertain and pique the interest of everyone who attends. The EFF will also feature a 10-minute VR experience for guests to take an immersive journey to Northern Kenya called “My Africa”. The Festival has become a staple to kick off Earth Month and it's a fun and exciting way to celebrate planet Earth.

April 5-7, various times, Prince Theater, 1412 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, prices vary, philaenvirofilmfest.org

The Unconventional Wellness Festival

This Wellness Festival is exactly as it sounds-unconventional. Various vendors will be set up and offering different products and unique services including massage therapists, acupuncturists, organic skincare brands, essential oils, CBD products, healthy and nourishing foods and much more. There will also be plenty of interesting seminars, speakers and even a pop-up Alpaca photobooth.

April 7, 12 pm-5 pm, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N Broad St., Philadelphia, $10, yogahivephilly.com

SHOPPING

Clover Market: Chestnut Hill

Head to Clover Market this weekend to check out all of the interesting, unique and one-of-a-kind spring vendors they have in their line-up. Attendees can find everything from collectibles, vintage jewelry, clothing and much more. There will also be delicious food vendors there as well to help fuel all shoppers and market-goers.

April 7, 10 am-4 pm, 25 W. Highland Ave, Philadelphia, free, theclovermarket.com

FOOD & DRINKS

KQ & Friends Co-Operatives Happy Hour

Head to the upstairs patio bar at Kensington Quarters to join in on this exciting happy hour that will feature 6 flights of wine from co-operative winemakers. KQ invited friends from local co-operatives to share their experiences and their enticing samples. Executive Chef Matt Harper will be serving up some mouth-watering small bites to pair with the wine as well.

April 5, 5:30 PM, Kensington Quarters, 1310 Frankford Ave., $45, kensingtonquarters.com

Sushi Making Class

Learn how to make your very own sushi rolls during this amateur cooking class with Philadelphia’s Queen of Sushi, Madame Saito. You can use this class to gear up for the Amateur Sushi Competition (on April 11) or the Subaru Sushi Samurai of the Year Contest at Sakura Sunday (on April 14). The Subaru Cherry Blossom Festival of Greater Philadelphia is hosting the class, Philadelphians have the options between different classes at different times throughout the week starting Sunday, April 7. Email madamsaito@gmail.com or call 215-815-8266 to reserve your spot.

April 7, 6 pm, HeadHouse, 122 Lombard St., Philadelphia, $65

GOING OUT

Treno's First Friday

Treno's popular monthly patio party is continuing with tasty bites and plenty of delicious refreshments. Guests who attend can indulge in $6 seasonal light bites (like a grilled chicken and artichoke flatbread), special cocktails and a featured beer. Local musician Matt Spitko will be providing the entertainment for the evening during this fun-filled happy hour.

April 5, 5 pm-10 pm, Treno Pizza Bar, 233 Haddon Ave., Westmont, NJ, trenopizzabar.com

First Friday

On the first Friday of each month Old City's galleries, studios, shops and restaurants open their doors for First Friday, a unique and memorable exhibition of the neighborhood's vibrant arts scene. All of the galleries, studios, shops, bars and restaurants participating are offering drink specials, delicious food, live music and much more.

April 5, 6 pm- 10 pm, various locations, Old City, Philadelphia, prices vary, oldcitydistrict.org

FAMILY

Hometeam Hoops 3-vs.-3 Basketball Tournament

This Cherry Hill-based group is dedicated to bringing awareness and support to individuals and families who are dealing with opioid addiction, and they are hosting a round-robin tournament, followed by a playoff game to help their cause. Guests can purchase tickets for a number of raffles while there and all other donations will go to the Penn Foundation.

April 6, 11 am-6 pm, Cherry Hill High School West (Jones Gym), 2101 Chapel Ave W., Cherry Hill, NJ, west.chclc.org

MUSIC

Tori Kelly

The "American Idol" alumni is bringing her talents to the City of Brotherly Love for one night only. Kelly will be performing some of her greatest hits including "Should've Been Us", "Nobody Love", "Paper Hearts", "I Was Made For Loving You", "Hollow" and much more. Kelly will be hitting the stage at The Fillmore this weekend.

April 5, 8:30 pm-11 pm, The Fillmore, 29 E Allen St., $35, thefillmorephilly.com

Muse

These British rockers know how to put on a show, and they are bringing their electrifying act to Philly this weekend. Expect a lot of pyrotechnics, lasers, theatrics, dancing and much more. Muse will be performing some of their greatest hits including "Uprising", "Knights of Cydonia", "Time is Running Out", "Hysteria" and many more. You can catch Muse on stage at the Wells Fargo Center.

April 7, 7:30 pm-11 pm, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St, Philadelphia, $39-$94, wellsfargocenterphilly.com