10 fun things to do in Philly this Columbus Day weekend

Looking for something fun to do this Columbus Day weekend in the City of Brotherly Love? We've got you covered. Make your own sushi, drink Game of Thrones style and more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Columbus Day 2018

Things to do in Philly this weekend: ARTS & CULTURE

Monster in the Hall at the Inis Nua Theatre

Inis Nua kicks off their season with Monster in the Hall by Scottish Playwright David Grieg. The show centers around Duck caring for her biker father who is suffering from MS. This hilarious ensemble performance uses larger-than-life characters to show the challenges of young carers in a way that is simultaneously touching and hysterical

Oct.3- 21, various times, Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake, 302 S Hicks St., Philadelphia, tickets vary, inisnuatheatre.org

In Between at The Walnut Street Theater

In Between is a one-man show called written and performed by Ibrahim Miari who grew up in Israel as the son of a Jewish mother and Palestinian/Muslim father. It’s a fascinating story about his identity struggle growing up “in between” two worlds.

Now-Oct. 28, various times, Walnut Street Theater, 825 Walnut St., Philadelphia, tickets vary, walnutstreettheatre.org

POST studio tours

POST allows a sneak peek into some of the city's most creative spaces. For two weekends in October over 300 artists will open their doors and allow people to ask questions, experience what their art process is, see what it is like behind the scenes and more.

Oct.6-14, Various times and locations, prices vary, philaopenstudios.org

Things to do in Philly this weekend: FAMILY

PAWS presents the 12th Annual Mutt Strutt

Come and enjoy this wooftastic event featuring 1.5-mile walk kicked off by the Mummers, Halloween costume contest for dogs with prizes, a talent Contest, for dogs to show off special skills, Agility course, flyball demonstration, games, live music, food trucks and more.

Oct. 6, 9 A.M. registration, The Navy Yard, 4500 S Broad St. #120, prices vary, Philadelphia, phillypaws.org

Things to do in Philly this weekend: MUSIC

J.Cole at the Wells Fargo Center

Music superstar J.cole hits the stage with special guests Young Thug, Jaden Smith, Earth Gang & Kill Edward. The rapper will feature songs from his latest album, "KOD," which released in April and more.

Oct. 6, 7:30 P.M., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, ticket prices vary, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Things to do in Philly this weekend: GOING OUT

Midtown Village Fall Festival

This massive block party is full of a variety of activities including multiple stages of live entertainment, food and beverage sampling, merchant and vendor displays, crafters, children’s activities and more

Oct. 6, 12 P.M.- 8 P.M., Broad- 11th St. and Market to Spruce St., Philadelphia, free admission, midtownvillagephilly.org

Outfest

The largest celebration of National Coming Out Day in the world. Highlights include high-heel races, drag shows, drinks, live entertainment and much more.

Oct. 7, 12 P.M.- 7 P.M., heart of the Gayborhood, Philadelphia, free admission, phillygaypride.org

Game of Crawls: Game of Thrones-themed bar crawl

Winter is coming in Philly. Enjoy GOT themed cocktails at multiple Old city locations; check-in is located at JJ Bootleggers. Get your own beads and crown, the throne you may have to fight for. Dressing as your favorite Westeros character is encouraged.

Oct. 6, 2 P.M.- 6 P.M, JJ Bootleggers, 35 South 2nd St., Philadelphia, $15-$20, eventbrite.com

Things to do in Philly this weekend: FOOD & DRINKS

Sushi Making Class at Tuna Bar

Sushi lovers rejoice! Make your own sushi creation with hands-on instruction, plus a Sake pairing and a take-home bag filled with complimentary Tuna Bar sushi mats, chopsticks, a seasoned rice kit, and a t-shirt.

Oct. 6, 1 P.M.- 3 P.M., Tuna Bar, 205 Race St., Philadelphia, tunabar.com

Things to do in Philly this weekend: HEALTH & FITNESS

Inflatable 5K Philly

You don't have to be a pro at running to enjoy this insanely fun inflatable obstacle course. It's a fun and enjoyable way to get a workout in, with different and unique obstacles that are fun for everyone.

Oct. 6, various times for groups, Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, ticket prices vary, insaneinflatable5k.com