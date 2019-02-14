Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Attend a winter-themed Valentine's Ball, sample chili while admiring ice sculptures and more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly: COMEDY

Your Love, Our Musical

Your Love, Our Musical stars comedic musical masterminds Rebecca Vigil and Evan Kaufman. Vigil and Kaufman will select and interview a couple from the audience and create a fully improvised musical based on the couple's love story. YLOM is coming to the area from NYC for one night only, and this hilarious impromptu comedic masterpiece should not be missed.

Feb. 15, 7:30, SteelStacks, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, $22.50-$25, steelstacks.org

Laugh it Up Philly

The Franklin Institute is hosting two hilarious evenings full of laughs and good times in the Franklin Theater. Shuli and Philadelphia’s own Buddy Harris will be performing their comedic sets while guests take full advantage of the cash bar. This event is presented by Soul Joul Presents and will surely be a night to remember.

Feb. 15-16, 7 pm, Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., $30-$40, fi.edu

Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE

Love Letter Tours

This special tour takes Philadelphians around on the Market-Frankford elevated train line to experience Love Letters, a public art project consisting of a series of 50 rooftop murals from 45th to 63rd streets along the Market Street corridor in West Philadelphia. Love Letters was brought to the city by notable artist Steve ESPO Powers, and the tour will go in depth for each mural and give guests a closer look at the open-ended love letters and what they mean to the artist. The tours start this weekend and will run Saturdays and Sundays through Memorial Day. There is a bit of walking outdoors during these tours and advanced ticket purchases are required.

Sat. and Sun. through Memorial Day, times vary, PAFA, 118-128 N Broad St., Philadelphia, $23, muralarts.org

Artist Bash: Take Me Home

The Barnes Foundation is hosting this fun-filled evening and invites all musicians, dancers, historians, and singers to join and address their "ideas of home."The evening will feature a multimedia performance by Julian Saporiti of No-No Boy; choreographer and dancer Rhonda Moore; a cappella by Sistahs Attune; performance artist Gabrielle Revlock; choreographer and dancer Christina Castro-Tauser; fashion by Nyxal and vocalist-composer Ruth Naomi Floyd.

Feb. 16, 8 pm-11 pm, Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, $10, barnesfoundation.org

42ft: A Menagerie of Mechanical Marvels

Cirque Mechanics is coming to the Annenberg Center to debut their extraordinary show featuring incredible stunts and artistic interpretations on classic circus acts. This brand new Cirque Mechanics extravaganza takes an industrial spin on traditional circus acts with acrobats on mechanical wonders, ageless stories spun in mid-air and astonishing theatrics for the whole family. This show is an incredible feast for the eyes and will astonish anyone who is lucky enough to attend.

Feb. 17, 2 pm, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $39-$59, annenbergcenter.org

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Doctor Zhivagogo Valentine's Ball & Dance Party

The Trestle Inn is transforming into The Ice Palace from "Doctor Zhivago" for their first ever Winter's Ball. The Ball will feature a Philly themed ice sculpture, an ice bar flowing with complimentary vodka from New Zealand’s VDKA 6100, a special Valentine's themed drink menu, TSOT DJs and the Trestle Specials Go Go Dancers. There is also a VIP couple's package available with couple-themed specials and Winter white attire is encouraged.

Feb. 16, 9 pm-2 am, The Trestle Inn, 339 N 11th St, Philadelphia, $15-$60, thetrestleinn.com

Galentine's Day Shopping Party

Kin Boutique is offering a special Galentine's Day party focused on shopping and self-care. The party will include complimentary Kin cocktails, Glo Easy and Pineapple Charcoal juice from Sip-N-Glo, CBD infused juice, skincare samples from Rodan + Fields, tarot readings by SammyBeLove and guests can also create their own personalized love notes.

Feb. 16, 11 am-7 pm, Kin Boutique, 1014 Pine St., Philadelphia, shop-kin.com

Things to do in Philly: MUSIC

Boyz II Men

The popular R&B vocal group is returning to their hometown to perform some of their smash hits such as "End of the Road", "I'll Make Love to You", "On Bended Knee", and "Motownphilly". Boyz II Men will be performing at The Met, the brand new entertainment venue that recently opened up for one night only.

Feb. 16, 8 pm-11 pm, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N Broad St., $49-$99, themetphilly.com

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

Fire and Ice Festival

City Tap House is hosting this delicious event that features a savory chili cookoff (the fire) and an incredible ice-sculpture competition (the ice). Guests can sample copious amounts of incredible chili and admire the magic of ice sculpting right in front of their eyes. There will also be free Salsa and Bachata dancing lessons and a "brain freeze" competition where contestants compete to see who can slurp down an ice cold frozen slushie the fastest.

Feb. 17, 1 pm-4 pm, City Tap House, 3925 Walnut St., free, citytap.com

The Cellar Wine Tasting

Take a ride on the fancy train this weekend. All wine enthusiasts and future sommeliers can head to the Rittenhouse Hotel for their incredible wine tasting event. The tasting takes place in their impressive wine cellar and will feature wines from over 50 vineyards at tasting tables manned by Philadelphia's best importers, representatives and sommeliers. Guests can also try a mystery wine at each table and test their palette to guess which tasty option it could be.

Feb. 17, 2 pm-5 pm, The Rittenhouse Hotel, 210 W Rittenhouse Sq., $81, rittenhousehotel.com