Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Jam out to 2000s Indie Rock hits, attend a pizza making workshop and much more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly this weekend: FOOD & DRINKS

8 beers to try before you die

All beer lovers listen up, this event is perfect for you. The Philly Beer School is hosting an evening filled with all things beer and brews featuring 8 unique, tasty and totally refreshing beverages that will tickle any alcohol enthusiast's fancy. Think of it as a bucket list of beers that you just have to try before you die.

Jan. 5, 7:30 pm - 9:30 pm, The Philly Beer School, 109 S 22nd St., Philadelphia, $61-$99, vinology.com

Pizza Workshop

John Mcgrath is hosting this delicious carb-packed cooking class centering around everyone's favorite meal- pizza. Participants will learn how to mix, shape, ferment and stretch pizza dough, prepare a variety of sauces, add delicious toppings and learn how to do it all again in the comfort of your own home. Participants of the class will also receive 30% off any beverage from the bar.

Jan. 6, 3 pm- 5 pm, La Colombe Fishtown Cafe, 1335 Frankford Ave., $50, lacolombe.com

Afternoon Tea at Fork

If you didn't have the chance to visit Fork for their holiday tea, you are in luck. The restaurant will accept limited reservations between 12 pm and 3 pm every Saturday in January. Visitors can sip on two cups of tea from a menu directed by Philadelphia’s own Rival Bros., as well as a selection of mini sandwiches, scones, chocolates, cookies and other sweet treats by Fork’s pastry chef Aaron Manuyag.

Jan. 5, 12 pm- 3 pm, Fork, 306 Market St., Philadelphia, forkrestaurant.com

Things to do in Philly: FAMILY

PECO Free First Sunday Family Day

This Sunday head to the Barnes Foundation for PECO's Free First Sunday celebration. Activities include a workshop that teaches you how to "doodle mural", balloon animal demonstrations, a showcase of beautiful pieces from Mural Arts Philadelphia and free entry to the Berthe Morisot: Woman Impressionist exhibit.

Jan. 6, 10 am- 5 pm, The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, free, barnesfoundation.org

Three Kings Day

The Kimmel Center is celebrating Three Kings Day with festive events and activities including a reenactment of the story of the Three Wise Men, piñatas and the baking of the traditional “Rosca de Reyes” bread, which will be the largest one ever made in Philadelphia. This event is free and open to the public.

Jan. 6, 5 pm, The Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St, Philadelphia, free, kimmelcenter.org

Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE

Old City First Friday It's the first Friday of the month and that means that Old City opens its doors to celebrate the arts and culture of the city of Philadelphia. All of the galleries, studios, shops, bars and restaurants participating are offering drink specials, delicious food, live music and much more. Jan. 4, 6 pm- 10 pm, various locations, Old City, Philadelphia, prices vary, oldcitydistrict.org The Prince Experience Come out and celebrate while sporting your best Raspberry Beret during this musical tribute to the late legendary icon. Musician Gabriel Sanchez will lead the Prince tribute band, The Prince Experience, while they perform some of the best and most beloved hits from Purple One. Jan. 5, 9 p.m.- 11 p.m., Theatre of Living Arts, 334 South St, Philadelphia, $20, venue.tlaphilly.com

Pennsylvania Bridal & Wedding Expo Future brides, MOHs and romance lovers rejoice, the most romantic expo is coming to Philly to help prepare anyone for their big day. Whether you are looking for floral arrangements, the perfect bridesmaid dress, a delicious cake with a gorgeous design or maybe just some guidance, this event is here to help you prepare for one of the most important days of your life. Jan 5-6, 11 a.m., Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St, Philadelphia, $5, paconvention.com

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Date with the Night: 2000's Indie Party

Do you miss the funky and unique sounds from the early 2000s? You're in luck, Milkboy is hosting this tribute to all things early 2000s and Indie. DJs Baby Berlin and Elijvh Vrms will be spinning hits from MGMT, Yeah Yeah Yeahs, Vampire Weekend, The Strokes and much more all night long.

Jan. 5, 9 pm- 2 am, Milkboy, 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, $5, milkboyphilly.com

Miller Lite Eagles Playoff Party

E-A-G-L-E-S, it's time to celebrate the birds during their first playoff game of the season. Although they will be playing in Chicago, the party is happening in Philly at Xfinity Live! where they will be showing the game on all of their TVs in every venue in the building. Free parking will be available as well. Go birds!

Jan. 6, 2 pm- 8 pm, Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, xfinitylive.com