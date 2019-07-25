8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, July 25-28

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Here are 8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

OUTDOORS

Camp Chadsforth: Adult Summer Camp for Wine Lovers

Yes, a perfect camp does exist. Head to Chaddsforth Winery this weekend to indulge in one of the most unique experiences of the summer season. The Adult Camp will feature team-based games (corn hole, mad libs, kickball and more), a tie-dye t-shirt station, a burger bar with plenty of delicious toppings, a special wine or beer tasting and much more.

July 27, 11 am-6 pm, Chaddsforth Winery, 632 Baltimore Pike, $65, chaddsford.com

FOOD & DRINK

Manayunk Food Tour

Travel through the charming Manayunk district and sample some of the best cuisines the city has to offer. This tour is so good it was even voted the city's best food tour- so you know it's delicious and worth it. Indulge in tomato pie, cheesesteaks and ice cream while learning all about the stories behind them.

July 27, 11:30 am, Chew Philly Food Tours, 4653 Umbria St., Philadelphia, $29, phillyfoodtours.com

Tiki Time at Art in the Age

Head to Art in the Age this Friday to meet and chat with "Tiki: Modern Tropical Cocktails" author and rum expert Shannon Mustipher. While guests mingle with Mustipher, they can also indulge in cocktails highlighting delicious recipes from her book, and even pick up a copy for themselves to be signed. Be sure to RSVP beforehand to have the admission fee waived as well.

July 26, 6 pm-9 pm, Art in the Age, 116 N 3rd St, Philadelphia, prices vary, artintheage.com

"Ulm" with Nich Bazik

13th Street Kitchen's Chef Nich Bazik is hosting an intimate six-course dinner for two nights this weekend, and everyone is invited out to indulge in the exquisite French-themed meal. "Ulm" showcases Bazik's love for French cuisine, and each course will also come with an optional wine pairing ($80) with house Sommelier Megan Storm. Only 16 seats are available for each night; reserving your spot beforehand is necessary.

July 26 and 27, Kensington Quarters, 1310 Frankford Ave., $100, kensingtonquarters.com

ARTS & CULTURE

July Ghost Tours

It may not be Halloween, but there are plenty of spooky happenings occurring around the City of Brotherly Love during the month of July. Join in on one of the most unique tours in Philly and uncover burial grounds, haunted mansions, unsolved mysteries and much more. This candlelit tour will be happening nightly throughout the month of July; tours depart every night from Signers’ Garden at 5th and Chestnut streets. Any Philadelphian who wants to join in on all of the ghostly fun can save $5 on tickets by signing up online.

Nightly throughout July, 7:30-9 p.m., Signers’ Garden, 5th and Chestnut, $11-$19, ghosttour.com

Ladies Night at Photo Pop Philly

Ladies, head to Photo Pop this Thursday for a night of pampering, drinks and fun. Guests can shop for special merchandise from popular artist Amberella, sip on rosé samples from Pinot Boutique Wine Bar, get your hair and makeup touched up from Moxie Blue Salon and Jayduh Phoneix, snack on sweet treats from Cupcakes By Ruth and much more. According to a release, the entire event benefits PAWS and a portion of Photo Pop ticket sales will be donated to this cause as well.

July 25, 5 pm-8 pm, Photo Pop Philly, 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, prices vary, photopopphilly.com

FAMILY

Top Dog at Trails on Tap

Trails on Tap at Royersford Riverfront Park is hosting an adorable and furry-friendly competition this Sunday. Guests and their leashed pups are invited to the park to compete for prizes in two different categories: Cutest Dog and Best Trick. All participating owners will receive a complimentary Trails Pale Ale, and for those who aren't drinking, complimentary bikes and kayaks will be available. Guests are encouraged to arrive by bike or on foot, there is limited parking available.

July 28, 3 pm, Royersford Riverfront Park, Royersford, prices vary, schuylkillriver.org

MUSIC

An Evening with 98 Degrees

No it's not the '90s again, but smooth sounding RnB vocal group 98 Degrees is performing this weekend in Philly. The celebrated group will be at SugarHouse Casino for one night only performing some of their greatest hits including “Because of You,” “I Do,”“The Hardest Thing,” "Give Me Just One Night," "Invisible Man" and more.

July 27, 8 pm, SugarHouse Casino, 1001 N. Delaware Ave., Philadelphia, $69-$89, sugarhousecasino.com