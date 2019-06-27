10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, June 28-30

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Paddle board with your pup, watch some incredible fireworks and much more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FAMILY

Pups in the Pop-Up

Photo Pop Philly is teaming up with the PSPCA for an exciting event perfect for the whole family, including our furry friends. Adorable and adoptable pups will be at Photo Pop this weekend to take pictures with, play with and hopefully find their forever home. There will also SPCA merchandise available for purchase and guests are also encouraged to check out everything Photo Pop has to offer after playing with the pups as well.

June 29th, 12 pm-3 pm, Photo Pop Philly, 111 S Independence Mall E, Philadelphia, photopopphilly.com

Fireworks at One Liberty Observation Deck

The 4th of July is right around the corner, and that means it's time to sit back and watch the sky explode with color. This Saturday, get the best view in the city of the festive fireworks erupting over the riverfront when you head to the 57th floor of the One Liberty Observation Deck. If you can't make the fireworks this weekend, don't sweat it, there will be another round and viewing party at The Deck this Monday, July 1st as well.

June 29th, last entry at 9:30 pm, One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St. #5700, Philadelphia, phillyfromthetop.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Rowhouse Grocery's Classes

Head down to South Philly hotspot Rowhouse Grocery to check out their impressive selection of produce, treats, homemade bites and more, but guests can also partake in their fun and informative classes and exciting parties. On June 29th at 12 pm join in on Rowhouses' Summer Pizza Party with Peggy Paul Casella of Thursday Night Pizza and then be sure to get some goodie shopping done after the class ends.

June 29th, 12 pm-3 pm, Rowhouse Grocery, 1713 McKean St., Philadelphia, $30-$50, rowhousegrocery.com

Pennsbury Manor's 7th Annual Brews & Bites

Head to Pennsbury Manor this weekend to indulge in their annual Brews & Bites extravaganza. Philadelphians are invited to 'tap into history' and enjoy refreshing beverage samples, delicious food, period beer-brewing demonstrations, live music, dancing and exploring the 43-acre country estate. VIP tickets are also available for this event, which gets ticket holders an extra hour of all of the fun.

June 29, 3 pm-7 pm, Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Rd, Morrisville, $55, pennsburymanor.org

Philadelphia Taco Festival

Head to Xfinity Live! to indulge in delicious taco and margarita samples, a tequila expo, a baggo tournament, a hot chili pepper and taco eating contest, live entertainment, a nacho and churro bar, an ax-throwing area, full access to the Xfinity venue and a Kids Fun Zone chock full of face painters, bounce houses and much more.

June 29, 2 pm-8 pm, Xfinity Live!, 1100 Pattison Ave., Philadelphia, $15-$56, xfinitylive.com

ARTS & CULTURE

Clark Park Music & Arts Festival

Head to West Philly to soak in all of the unique art and culture the city has to offer at Clark Park. The Festival will feature live performances, local craft vendors and nonprofits, food trucks serving up tasty treats, face painting, local pop up art displays and much more.

June 29, 11 am-7 pm, Clark Park, 4300-4398 Baltimore Ave, Philadelphia, free, friendsofclarkpark.org

Dinos After Dark

A fun event that features drinks and dinosaurs? Yes, please. The Academy of Natural Sciences is hosting this fun-filled evening full of pre-historic friends, family activities and the Dino Drafts Beer Garden in Dinosaur Hall. Other activities include a scavenger hunt, a tropical butterfly house, a fossil prep lab, boardgames, tacos and much more. Partial proceeds from Dino Drafts: The Academy Beer Garden benefit the Academy of Natural Sciences.

June 28, 4 pm-8 pm, The Academy of Natural Sciences, 1900 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, pay-what-you-wish, ansp.org

MUSIC

Hugh Jackman

The Australian heartthrob is coming to Philly to perform some of his greatest hits from his most notable roles. Audiences can hear Jackman belt out songs from "Les Miserables", "The Greatest Showman" and more all while a live orchestra backs him up. This incredible show will be in the City of Brotherly Love for one night only.

June 30, 7 pm-10 pm, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $26-$222, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Phish

The well-known rock band has been around since the '80s and amassed a huge following, including in the City of Brotherly Love. Phish will be hitting the stage in Philadelphia for one night only and audiences can rock out to some of their best hits including "You Enjoy Myself", "The Divided Sky", "Fluffhead", "Chalk Dust Torture" and "Down With Disease".

June 29, 7:30 pm, BB&T Pavillion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, NJ, $45-$90, bbtpavilion.org

FITNESS

Paws on Board

Getting in shape is a lot more fun when you have a furry friend by your side. This Saturday Philadelphians can go on either a kayak or stand-up paddleboard adventure with their pups while also creating one-of-a-kind memories. Safety instructors will be on site to make sure all goes well, and proceeds from the event will support the PSPCA’s lifesaving mission. Anyone interested can register online.

June 29, groups available at 11 am, 1 pm and 3 pm, Falls Township Park, 9050 Mill Creek Rd, Levittown, fallstwp.com