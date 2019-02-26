Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Celebrate at a Mardi Gras themed bar crawl, learn to make your own sourdough and much more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE

FringeArts High Pressure Fire Service Festival

This innovative festival showcases and highlights the exceptional talent of Philadelphia’s rich performing arts community. The festival kicks off with A Fierce Kind of Love by Suli Holum, the show chronicles the untold story of Pennsylvania's Intellectual Disability Rights Movement. Many incredible shows will follow suit each with their own message, purpose and talent. The festival opens this weekend and will run until June.

March 1- June 22, various times, FringeArts, 140 N Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, prices vary, fringearts.com

First Friday

On the first Friday of each month Old City's galleries, studios, shops and restaurants open their doors for First Friday, a unique and memorable exhibition of the neighborhood's vibrant arts scene. All of the galleries, studios, shops, bars and restaurants participating are offering drink specials, delicious food, live music and much more.

March 1, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m., various locations, Old City, Philadelphia, prices vary, oldcitydistrict.org

Things to do in Philly: MUSIC

Calling All Divas

This fun and colorful production embodies and celebrates the hits of music’s greatest divas through the decades. All of the fabulous divas who have graced the music world from pop to country to rock are showcased during this jukebox musical that tells the tale of four incredible women competing to become the next big Diva. World-renowned live show specialist, Michael LaFleur will be directing the show when it comes to Philly for one night only.

March 2, 8 p.m., Keswick Theatre, 291 N Keswick Ave., Glenside, $37.50-$75, keswicktheatre.com

State Fair at Bridges of Madison County

Philadelphia Theatre Company's smash hit production Bridges of Madison County is hosting a State Fair Extravaganza before both of their performances (1 p.m. and 7 p.m.) on March 2. Bill Dooley will be playing the Banjo before the first performance and before the second performance audience members will get to meet some four-legged friends from the Philly Goat Project. There will also be popcorn, Moon Pies, lemonade, free games, guessing contests, photo cut-outs and much more.

March 2, before the 1 p.m. and 7 p.m. show, Philadelphia Theatre Company, 480 S Broad St., Philadelphia, prices vary, philadelphiatheatrecompany.org

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

Flower Show Tea at Fork

Fork's wildly popular tea is back by popular demand, and in honor of the Philadelphia Flower Show this weekend they are featuring fresh and floral teas from around the world and a flower-inspired menu of tasty bites. The afternoon tea is the perfect way to spend your Saturday, and with the fun and fresh theme you'll feel like spring may actually be right around the corner.

March 2 and 9, noon and 2 p.m., Fork, 306 Market St., Philadelphia, forkrestaurant.com

Sourdough Workshop

Who doesn't love this tasty carb-filled treat? Philadelphians can learn how to make delicious and bakery-quality sourdough by attending this fun workshop hosted by John McGrath. Each guest will have the opportunity to mix, portion and take home a piece of dough to shape and bake, there's also the option to leave with some sourdough starter of your own. Guests will also receive a recipe and reference handout to help guide their home baking efforts.

March 3, 3 p.m.-5 p.m., La Colombe Fishtown Cafe, 1335 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, $50, lacolombe.com

Philly Whiskey Walk

All whiskey lovers unite, this event is perfect for you. Guests who attend this spirited walk will make their way from eight different bars including Fox & Hound, Ti Na Nog and Veda while sampling different whiskeys at each bar. Whiskey drinkers can enjoy their beverage neat, on the rocks or with soda.

March 2, noon-10 p.m., Fox & Hound, 1501 Spruce St., Philadelphia, $70-$138, foxandhound.com

Things to do in Philly: FAMILY

L.M. Elliot at the MOAR

Celebrate women of the Revolution during Women's History Month at the MOAR with L.M. Elliot. This weekend the New York Times best-selling author will be at the museum to discuss and sign her book all about Revolutionary icon Peggy Schuyler and her relationship to Alexander Hamilton. Elliott will lead a ticketed workshop (geared towards ages 11-15) and share how she used historical documents, letters, journals and memoirs to create a dramatic, fact-based story.

March 3, 2 p.m., Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., $15-$25, amrevmuseum.org

Harlem Globetrotters

The world famous Harlem Globetrotters are dribbling to the City of Brotherly Love with their incredibly exciting show. The stunts, tricks and overall electricity makes this spectacle one that you will never forget. The Globetrotters will be in the city from Friday, March 1 until Sunday, March 3 and two of their shows will be at the Wells Fargo Center.

March 1-3, venues vary, Philadelphia, prices vary, harlemglobetrotters.com

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Philadelphia Mardi Gras Bar Crawl

It's time to celebrate Mardi Gras Philly style with an epic bar crawl this weekend. Philadelphians can get amped up with plenty of beads and feathers while drinking around some of Old City's best bars. The venues will have exclusive drink specials, free cover, free prizes and giveaways. The fun starts at JJ Bootleggers and just gets bigger and better from there.

March 2, 4 p.m.-10 p.m., JJ Bootleggers, 35 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, $20-$30, jjbootleggers.com