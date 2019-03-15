Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We’ve got you covered. Bake your own boozy cupcake, attend a Gatsby-themed gala and much more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly: FAMILY

Little Chefs Pizza Class

Head to Pizzeria Vetri this weekend with your kiddos to join in on this delicious class. Guests that attend will be led by Vetri's head chefs during this interactive course where they will create their own mini pizzas and watch them bake while also enjoying "make your own pizza" coloring pages. There will be small bites for snacking and the little chefs can even take a mini dough ball back with them to try their new skills out at home.

March 16, 10 am, Pizzeria Vetri, 1939 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, $35, pizzeriavetri.com

Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE

East Market in Bloom

This DIY planter workshop is happening every Saturday in March and the first weekend in April. Each course offers a rotating DIY plant class by Beaucycled at East Market, food and beverage samples and discounts from a variety of local restaurants and food trucks, plus local live entertainment. This week’s festivities will consist of tasty treats from the Munchy Machine food truck, discounts at Iron Hill Brewery, a Chad’s Ford Winery Pop Up and live entertainment from Rad & Kell.

March 16, 1 pm-4 pm, 1118 Market St., $15, eastmarket.com

Michael Londra and the Celtic Fire

Head to the Annenberg Center this weekend to truly get in the mood for St. Patrick’s Day. Guests will be dazzled by Irish singing sensation Michael Londra, the talented cast of Riverdance and Lord of the Dance alumni while they perform traditional Irish music and step dancing. Londra and the talented dancers will be backed by an ensemble of Ireland’s finest musicians all straight from the heart of the Emerald Isle.

March 16, 8 pm, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., $24-$49, annenbergcenter.org

Behind Closed Doors

The Chestnut Street Singers are exploring works from different artists that were originally composed or performed in secret and bringing them to life onstage this weekend. Many notable composers and poets have worked behind closed doors and the CSS are honoring these incredible works of art by performing them in front of an audience instead of only being shared with a select few.

March 15 and 17, times vary, Presbyterian Church of Chestnut, Hill, 8855 Germantown Ave. and Saint Mark’s Church, 1625 Locust St., prices vary, chestnutstreetsingers.org

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Philadelphia St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl

Celebrate the beer-filled green-clad holiday in style with this fun bar crawl throughout the city. Guests will start at Howl at the Moon and will continue to other top spots such as Down Philadelphia, Tavern on Broad, Concourse and more. Participants can enjoy 40 % off drink specials, no cover charge anywhere and 25% off food specials. The bar crawl will also be handing out prizes to those who have the best outfit.

March 16, 2 p.m.-10 p.m., Howl at the Moon, 258 S. 15th St., $2-$27, howlatthemoon.com

St. Paddy’s Day at Springfest Live!

Sample over 170 of the best beers around from over 75 notable breweries. Springfest Live! will feature incredible indoor and outdoor areas where guests can grab a bite from one of the mouthwatering food trucks and jam out to the best Irish bands in the city. VIP tickets are also available for the event.

March 16, 2 p.m.-6 p.m., 1100 Pattison Ave., $35-$90, xfinitylive.com

Gatsby Gala

The Moshulu is hosting this grand evening filled with all things great and Gatsby. The ship will be decked out with roaring 20s decor and plenty of glitz and glam. Guests can indulge in food stations and hors d’oeuvres, enjoy a live jazz band in the Stateroom and a DJ playing throwback classics and today’s hits on the deck. There will be an open bar available until 11 pm, after that a cash bar will set up shop so the fun can continue on all night long. Dressing up is recommended.

March 16, 9 p.m.-2 a.m., Moshulu, 401 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd, $45, moshulu.com

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

St. Patrick’s Day BYOB Adult Baking Class

Head to this delicious event with your significant other or loved one to truly have a St. Patrick's Day weekend to remember. Participants can indulge in all the boozy deliciousness by creating your own cupcake batter with your favorite spirit (provided) and by learning how to make your own buttercream icing. After the cupcakes are baked and cooled you are free to decorate your tasty masterpiece. Each couple gets a dozen cupcakes and there will also be games and prizes at the event.

March 16, 7 pm-10 om, Old Pine Community Center, 401 Lombard St., Philadelphia, $99, thekupcakebar.com

Things to do in Philly: MUSIC

Meek Mill

The Philly native is coming home to the City of Brotherly Love to perform some of his smash hits from his impressive musical repertoire this weekend at the new Philadelphia Met venue. Mill will be performing some of his greatest songs this weekend including "24/7", "Going bad", "Dangerous", "All Eyes on You", "Uptown Vibes" and much more. This is not a show you want to miss.

March 15-16, 8 pm, The Met Philadelphia, $49.50-$99.50, 858 N Broad St., Philadelphia, themetphilly.com

Tritonal

The electronic DJ duo Tritonal is bringing their dancefloor bangers to the City of Brotherly Love for one night only. Chad Cisneros and David Reed have been kicking out upbeat hit tunes for over a decade and they are celebrating Philly style. The Austin natives will be playing some of their greatest hits such as “Out My Mind,” “When I’m With You”, “Now or Never,” “Easy,, “Call Me” and much more.

March 15, 8:30 p.m.-11 p.m., Franklin Music Hall, 421 N. 7th St., $25, bowerypresents.com