Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Spend the day like a true Italian, take a food tour around Manayunk and more. Here are 8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

MUSIC

12th Annual Roots Picnic

This high-energy event will feature performances from many wildly popular artists including 21 Savage, Davido, Tank & The Bangas, Lil Baby, The Roots themselves and more. There will also be live podcast experiences with “The Joe Budden Podcast,” “The Read Podcast” and “Questlove Supreme,” plus many more one-of-a-kind experiences.

June 1, noon-midnight, The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $79-$350, rootspicnic.com

The Philly POPS With Ashley Brown

Join the Philly POPS at Parx Casino along with one of “Broadway’s Electric Conductors,” Todd Ellison, for an incredible musical performance featuring Ashley Brown. Brown has toured around the country, including on Broadway with “Mary Poppins,” and is joining the popular local band for one night only this weekend.

June 1, 8 p.m., Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, $20-$40, parxcasino.com

ARTS & CULTURE

Art for the Cash Poor

This is the second year for this colorful arts festival, and it will set up shop in the lot next to Love City Brewery just behind Union Transfer this weekend. This festival will feature artists, designers, crafters, and local organizations showing off their incredible artwork and unique crafts. All of the artistic treasures will be capped at $199 or below.

June 1, noon-6 p.m., 1003 Buttonwood St., free, inliquid.org

FOOD & DRINKS

La Festa Italian Street Festival

Head down to East Passyunk to truly celebrate, Italian-style. This exciting street festival will be happening all day long and is perfect for the whole family. There will be live music, dancing, delicious food, refreshing adult beverages, contests, prizes, vendors, wine-making demos, culinary displays, moon bounces, face painting, the South Philly spaghetti-eating contest and much more.

June 2, 11 am-7 pm, 1834 East Passyunk Ave., free, visiteastpassyunk.com

Manayunk Food Tour

Travel through the charming Manayunk district and sample some of the best cuisines the city has to offer. This tour is so good it was even voted the city’s best food tour, so you know it’s delicious and worth it. Indulge in tomato pie, cheesesteaks and ice cream while learning all about the stories behind them.

June 1, 11:30 a.m., Chew Philly Food Tours, 4653 Umbria St., $29, phillyfoodtours.com

Kensington Quarters Butcher Class and Happy Hour

Head to Kensington Quarters to join in on this enticing butcher class and happy hour combo. Guests can hang out with Steve the butcher and Matt the chef as they break down a whole pig. Afterward, guests can relax, hang out and enjoy refreshing brews and light snacks. Tickets for this event are limited.

June 1, 3-5 p.m., Kensington Quarters, 1310 Frankford Ave., kensingtonquarters.com

FAMILY

East Park Strawberry Festival

Whether you're a strawberry fanatic or you just enjoy the fruit every once in a while, you will absolutely love this delicious festival happening at the historic Strawberry Mansion this weekend. Guests can walk through the mansion's fruit orchard and pick their own berries, join in on crafts and games, try tasty treats and more.

June 1, noon-2 pm, Strawberry Mansion, 2450 Strawberry Mansion Dr., free, historicstrawberrymansion.org

FITNESS

Be Well Philly Boot Camp

This all-day wellness seminar caters completely to women and will feature plenty of exciting happenings including all levels of fitness classes, running, sleeping, weight loss and body confidence seminars, rock climbing, running clinics and much more.

June 1, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Drexel University Recreation Center, 3301 Market St., $52-$62, drexel.edu