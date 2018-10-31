12 fun things to do in Philly this weekend
Enjoy circus performances, eat a boatload of bacon and much more.
By Molly Given
Published : October 31, 2018
Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Enjoy circus performances, eat a boatload of bacon and much more.
Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE
Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show
195 contemporary craft artists from 30 states have been selected to participate in the 42nd Annual Craft Show. Many of the artists at this year’s Craft Show have pieces in collections at leading museums across the nation. The Show offers visitors the unique opportunity to speak with each of the 195 craft artists, and learn about and purchase their one-of-a-kind works using a mix of traditional, cutting edge, and innovative techniques. The event is a fundraiser for the Museum and there will be a preview party and a reception held before and after the show.
Nov. 2- Nov. 4, various times, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, $20-$25, philamuseum.org
THE INVENTOR Play Reading
The experimental full-length play is about a brilliant but troubled immigrant on the verge of inventing something to change all of humankind, by Daniella Vinitski. The reading is free and open to the public. The reading of THE INVENTOR is supported by The Producer’s Fund. The Producers’ Fund provides grants through The Philadelphia Foundation to Philadelphia nonprofit theatre companies that develop and produce new work by female theater artists in Philadelphia.
Nov. 3, 2 p.m., Drake Theater, 302 S Hicks St., Philadelphia, free, interacttheatre.org
SOMM 3 Viewing Party
This exclusive pre-release viewing and wine party will kick-off with a great glass of sparkling wine from J Vineyards & Winery. Guests can mingle with fellow wine lovers and the filmmaker while snacking on appetizers crafted by the culinary experts at Lacroix. Guests will also have the opportunity to compare different, top-notch Pinot Noir expressions from around the world like Burgundy in France with California and Pennsylvania.
Nov. 4, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The Rittenhouse Hotel, 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq., Philadelphia, $100-$150, localwineevents.com
Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS
Pizzeria Stella Happy Hour
The restaurant is ending Philly's first ever Cider Week with a First Friday event highlighting Kurant Cider. Guests are invited to pop and enjoy featured specials and $5 Ciders.
Nov. 2, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Pizzeria Stella, 420 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, pizzeriastella.net
PA Bacon Fest
PA Bacon Fest is one of the world’s best festivals (recognized for its fun and charm by FEST300.com) where visitors can enjoy countless bacon-centric culinary creations, cheer on their favorite pig or pooch in the annual Pig and Wiener Dog Races and sample pairings of bacon and beers with Weyerbacher Brewing Company.
Nov 3-4, 10 a.m.- 6p.m., 325 Northampton St., Easton, pabaconfest.com
Treno First Friday
The monthly patio party is celebrating the last First Friday of the year with a menu of November seasonal favorites. Guests will enjoy $6 seasonal light bites, plus specialty cocktails crafted with Crystal Head Vodka. Local musician John Valerio will be performing live on the patio from 6-10 p.m.
Nov. 2, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m., Treno Pizza Bar, 233 Haddon Ave., Westmont, NJ, trenopizzabar.com
Things to do in Philly: MUSIC
T.S. Monk at the Annenberg Center
Acclaimed drummer, bandleader and composer T.S. Monk is paying a loving tribute to his father, Thelonious Monk aka the "Father of Modern Jazz" in honor of his 100th birthday. This evening of timeless, swinging jazz will feature newly discovered compositions and beloved hits by the elder Monk.
Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $29-$58, annenbergcenter.org
Brian Wilson at Parx Casino
Often called the Mozart of Rock, Brian Wilson will be performing live at Xite Center with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. The former Beach Boy will be performing hits from his 1966 release Pet Sounds for this 50th-anniversary tour.
Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, $45-$125, parxcasino.com
Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT
Attic Youth Center Anniversary Gala
Philadelphia’s only agency exclusively serving LGBTQ youth will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with their Once Upon a Time themed gala. There will be cocktails and hors-d'oeuvres, dinner, awards and dancing during this magical night.
Nov. 3, 6 p.m., Crystal Tea Room, 100 E Penn Square #9B, Philadelphia, $225 +, atticyouthcenter.org
Circadium Circus Gala
This immersive and unforgettable night will feature performances featuring aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, musicians and wire walkers. Guests will raise money for the only non-profit arts school that offers a diploma in circus arts. During the event, guests will enjoy cocktails, dinner, silent auction, and a dance party - all while learning more about the new generation of circus artists and this premiere facility for education and artistic development.
Nov. 3, 7 p.m.- 11p.m., 6451 Greene Street, Philadelphia, $100, eventbrite.com
Things to do in Philly: SHOPPING
South Moon Under Store Celebration
The upscale casual clothing retailer will hold a one-day celebration in honor of its Wayne store’s 15th Anniversary. Guests can enjoy 15% off all purchases, a Free People trunk show, giveaways and a chance to win a $250 shopping spree.
Nov. 3, all day, South Moon Under, 205 W. Lancaster Ave., southmoonunder.com
Things to do in Philly: HEALTH
Sea Spa opening at the Tropicana
The reopening of Sea Spa located in the Chelsea Tower is finally here with relaxing services including Marine Body Scrubs, Marine Sea Salt Body Wraps and Sea Spa Algae Wrap. Along with the services, all guests will be able to Experience the Solarium which includes a Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, lounge chairs plus heated marble benches and floor. The Solarium is included with all massages and body treatments and is also available to guests who are not receiving services for a fee of $20.
Starting Nov. 1, 10 a.m., Tropicana, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ, prices vary, tropicana.net