There is so much to do in the City of Brotherly Love this weekend PHOTO: Alexander Savoth

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Enjoy circus performances, eat a boatload of bacon and much more.

12 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE

Philadelphia Museum of Art Craft Show

195 contemporary craft artists from 30 states have been selected to participate in the 42nd Annual Craft Show. Many of the artists at this year’s Craft Show have pieces in collections at leading museums across the nation. The Show offers visitors the unique opportunity to speak with each of the 195 craft artists, and learn about and purchase their one-of-a-kind works using a mix of traditional, cutting edge, and innovative techniques. The event is a fundraiser for the Museum and there will be a preview party and a reception held before and after the show.

Nov. 2- Nov. 4, various times, Pennsylvania Convention Center, 1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, $20-$25, philamuseum.org

THE INVENTOR Play Reading

The experimental full-length play is about a brilliant but troubled immigrant on the verge of inventing something to change all of humankind, by Daniella Vinitski. The reading is free and open to the public. The reading of THE INVENTOR is supported by The Producer’s Fund. The Producers’ Fund provides grants through The Philadelphia Foundation to Philadelphia nonprofit theatre companies that develop and produce new work by female theater artists in Philadelphia.

Nov. 3, 2 p.m., Drake Theater, 302 S Hicks St., Philadelphia, free, interacttheatre.org

SOMM 3 Viewing Party

This exclusive pre-release viewing and wine party will kick-off with a great glass of sparkling wine from J Vineyards & Winery. Guests can mingle with fellow wine lovers and the filmmaker while snacking on appetizers crafted by the culinary experts at Lacroix. Guests will also have the opportunity to compare different, top-notch Pinot Noir expressions from around the world like Burgundy in France with California and Pennsylvania.

Nov. 4, 11:30 a.m.-2 p.m., The Rittenhouse Hotel, 210 W. Rittenhouse Sq., Philadelphia, $100-$150, localwineevents.com

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

Pizzeria Stella Happy Hour

The restaurant is ending Philly's first ever Cider Week with a First Friday event highlighting Kurant Cider. Guests are invited to pop and enjoy featured specials and $5 Ciders.

Nov. 2, 5 p.m.- 8 p.m., Pizzeria Stella, 420 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, pizzeriastella.net

PA Bacon Fest

PA Bacon Fest is one of the world’s best festivals (recognized for its fun and charm by FEST300.com) where visitors can enjoy countless bacon-centric culinary creations, cheer on their favorite pig or pooch in the annual Pig and Wiener Dog Races and sample pairings of bacon and beers with Weyerbacher Brewing Company.

Nov 3-4, 10 a.m.- 6p.m., 325 Northampton St., Easton, pabaconfest.com

Treno First Friday

The monthly patio party is celebrating the last First Friday of the year with a menu of November seasonal favorites. Guests will enjoy $6 seasonal light bites, plus specialty cocktails crafted with Crystal Head Vodka. Local musician John Valerio will be performing live on the patio from 6-10 p.m.

Nov. 2, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m., Treno Pizza Bar, 233 Haddon Ave., Westmont, NJ, trenopizzabar.com

Things to do in Philly: MUSIC

T.S. Monk at the Annenberg Center

Acclaimed drummer, bandleader and composer T.S. Monk is paying a loving tribute to his father, Thelonious Monk aka the "Father of Modern Jazz" in honor of his 100th birthday. This evening of timeless, swinging jazz will feature newly discovered compositions and beloved hits by the elder Monk.

Nov. 3, 8 p.m., Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $29-$58, annenbergcenter.org

Brian Wilson at Parx Casino

Often called the Mozart of Rock, Brian Wilson will be performing live at Xite Center with special guests Al Jardine and Blondie Chaplin. The former Beach Boy will be performing hits from his 1966 release Pet Sounds for this 50th-anniversary tour.

Nov. 3, 7:30 p.m., Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd., Bensalem, $45-$125, parxcasino.com

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Attic Youth Center Anniversary Gala

Philadelphia’s only agency exclusively serving LGBTQ youth will be celebrating their 25th anniversary with their Once Upon a Time themed gala. There will be cocktails and hors-d'oeuvres, dinner, awards and dancing during this magical night.

Nov. 3, 6 p.m., Crystal Tea Room, 100 E Penn Square #9B, Philadelphia, $225 +, atticyouthcenter.org

Circadium Circus Gala

This immersive and unforgettable night will feature performances featuring aerialists, acrobats, jugglers, musicians and wire walkers. Guests will raise money for the only non-profit arts school that offers a diploma in circus arts. During the event, guests will enjoy cocktails, dinner, silent auction, and a dance party - all while learning more about the new generation of circus artists and this premiere facility for education and artistic development.

Nov. 3, 7 p.m.- 11p.m., 6451 Greene Street, Philadelphia, $100, eventbrite.com

Things to do in Philly: SHOPPING

South Moon Under Store Celebration

The upscale casual clothing retailer will hold a one-day celebration in honor of its Wayne store’s 15th Anniversary. Guests can enjoy 15% off all purchases, a Free People trunk show, giveaways and a chance to win a $250 shopping spree.

Nov. 3, all day, South Moon Under, 205 W. Lancaster Ave., southmoonunder.com

Things to do in Philly: HEALTH

Sea Spa opening at the Tropicana

The reopening of Sea Spa located in the Chelsea Tower is finally here with relaxing services including Marine Body Scrubs, Marine Sea Salt Body Wraps and Sea Spa Algae Wrap. Along with the services, all guests will be able to Experience the Solarium which includes a Jacuzzi, sauna, steam room, lounge chairs plus heated marble benches and floor. The Solarium is included with all massages and body treatments and is also available to guests who are not receiving services for a fee of $20.

Starting Nov. 1, 10 a.m., Tropicana, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ, prices vary, tropicana.net