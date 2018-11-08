Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Enjoy brunch with fabulous drag queens, taste over 20 kinds of wings and more. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly: MUSIC

Magnificat! Bach & Mozart

VoxAmaDeus conducted by Valentin Radu is presenting this stellar musical program. Audiences are invited to sit back and enjoy the poerful sounds of Piano Concerto No. 1 in d minor and the Magnificat in D Major, all from the musical genius of Johann Sebastian Bach.

Nov. 9, 8 p.m., Kimmel Center, 300 S Broad St., Philadelphia,$25-$60, voxamadeus.org

Béla Fleck, Zakir Hussain & Edgar Meyer

The Annenberg Center is hosting this talented trio as they explore the connections between American roots and the classical Indian tradition through music. These music masters unite the worlds of classical, bluegrass and world music for an incredible show.

Nov. 11, 7 p.m., Annenberg Center, $29- $ 78, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia, annenbergcenter.org

Hanson String Theory

The popular band and their catchy hits are being transformed and re-imagined with a live symphony, plus audiences will also have the chance to hear new music from the band as well. The songs will mm-bop their way into your heart.

Nov. 11, 8 p.m., Tower Theater, S 69th St &, Ludlow St, Upper Darby, $29-$39, venue.thetowerphilly.com

Things to do in Philly: SHOPPING

Ardmore Antique & Vintage Market

Many antique vendors from the tri-state area will be featuring a wide variety of antiques, collectibles, vintage and estate jewelry, clothing and accessories, antique furniture, vintage home furnishings and much more at this outdoor market.

Nov. 11, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 44 E. Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, free, destinationardmore.com

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Ladies of L’etage Drag Brunch

Start your day off right and join in on all of the fun with brunch and a drag show. Sit back and experience the fabulousness of Philadelphia's finest queens all while dining on delicious food.

Nov.11, 12 p.m.- 1:30 p.m., L'Etage, 624 South 6th St., Philadelphia, $15-$25, facebook.com

Philly Fights Cancer: Round 4

This event benefits the Abramson Cancer Center at Penn Medicine, and this year will be bigger and more spectacular than ever before, with a standup performance from comedy icon Jerry Seinfeld and a live concert from Grammy-winning pop superstars Maroon 5.

Nov. 10, 6 p.m., The Navy Yard, Kitty Hawk Ave. & South 11th St., Philadelphia, phillyfightscancer.org

Sunday's Free Improv Jam

It doesn't matter if you're a seasoned comedian taking the stage for the hundredth time or a first-timer ready to take on the comedy world, all are welcome to take the stage and stand under the spotlight with their comedy set. Plus its free!

Nov. 11, 6 p.m., Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia, free, phillyimprovtheater.com

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINKS

Philadelphia Wing Festival

Wing lovers will be in heaven with this festival that celebrates all things wing and sauce related. The event features plenty of wing themed activities and madness. There will be 20+ vendors, carnival games, a beer garden, face painting, tailgating games, a wing competition and much more.

Nov. 10, 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson St., Philadelphia, $25-$55, wingfestivals.com

Taste of Africa: A Private Dinner Experience

This 5-course meal will transport guests out of this world and into a culinary land filled with genuine flavors and combinations. The event will highlight African diaspora featuring desserts, cocktails, and wines. The candlelit dinner will also smooth cultural music to set the tone.

Nov. 9, 7 p.m.- 10 p.m., Urban Art Gallery, 262 South 52nd St., Philadelphia, urban-artgallery.com

Things to do in Philly: HEALTH & FITNESS

Thanksgiving Food Drive Fitness Camp

Elevate Fitness invites Philadelphians to join in on a day filled with healthy living and charity. Just bring at least five packages of non-perishable foods and get ready to tone up a bit more before letting loose for the holiday season. The boot camp will feature dynamic circuit training featuring high-intensity cardio, resistance, and core work. All donations go to Chosen 300.

Nov. 10, 10 a.m., Trainer Hall, 509 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, free, eventbrite.com