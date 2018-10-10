10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for something fun to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. From exploring the world of Vikings to checking out a cocktail mixology display, here are ten fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly this weekend: ARTS & CULTURE

SWEAT at the Philadelphia Theater Company

Winner of the 2017 Pulitzer Prize SWEAT is set in Reading, PA. The story follows hardworking families and their adjustments to the corporate world taking over around them. SWEAT shares the fear, tragedy and hopefulness of a community being forced to accept inevitable change.

Oct. 12- Nov.4, various times, Suzanne Roberts Theater, 80 S. Broad St., Philadelphia, philadelphiatheatrecompany.org

Viking Fest at the Franklin Institute

Enjoy a family-friendly festival to highlight the hugely influential, complex, and fascinating Viking age to celebrate the new “Vikings: Beyond the Legend” exhibit at the Franklin Institute.

Oct. 13, 10 A.M.- 3 P.M., Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., Philadelphia, $20, fi.edu

POST

A behind-the-scenes view of art in the making. POST allows a sneak peek into some of the city's most creative spaces. 300 artists will open their doors and allow people to ask questions, experience what their art process is, see what it is like behind the scenes and more.

Oct.6-14, Various times and locations, free self-guided tours, philaopenstudios.org

Things to do in Philly this weekend: FOOD & DRINKS

Material Mexico at the Magic Gardens

Dive into Mexican craft and discuss its origins, scars and potential with Salvador Peribán. Receive one-of-a-kind mezcal samples from Peribán, a handblown mezcal glass and light refreshments from South Philly Barbacoa. Spanish and English guided tours of the Mexican artwork installed throughout the gardens. Additional mezcal will be provided by Dock-street Spirits.

Oct. 11, 6 P.M.- 9 P.M., Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., Philadelphia, $28- $36, phillymagicgardens.org

Fried Chicken & Football at Square 1682

New Executive Chef Mackenson Horebe is offering four pieces of fried chicken + two sides + two bottles of Pilsner Urquells for a total of $25. Check it out for every Monday and during every Eagles Game.

Oct. 11, multiple dates, 5 p.m.- 10 p.m., Square 1682, 121 S 17th St., Philadelphia, $25, square1682.com

10th Annual Taste of Ardmore

This fundraising event for the Ardmore will feature innovative cuisine from dozens of award-winning Ardmore restaurants, wine and craft beer sampling, signature cocktails, indoor/outdoor lounge areas, live entertainment and more.

Oct. 11, 5:30 P.M.- 9 P.M., Ardmore Toyota, 219 E Lancaster Ave., Ardmore, $40-$50, TasteofArdmore.com

Philadelphia Distilling’s UNITED WE CREATE event

This four-hour celebration will feature mixology on display at the cocktail bar, live demonstrations of cart construction, glass blowing and more. Also, expect a new mural creation by muralist Marcos Monteiro highlighting Philadelphia’s great and gritty industrial past and the modern spirit of Bluecoat American Dry Gin.

Oct. 14, 2 P.M.- 6 P.M., Philadelphia Distilling, 25 East Allen St., Philadelphia, free, philadelphiadistilling.com

Things to do in Philly this weekend: MUSIC

Maroon 5 at the Wells Fargo Center

Marron 5 brings their tour to Philly and is ready to stun the city. This Grammy-award winning band has more hits than you can count on one hand. This show will be on fire.

Oct. 12, 8 P.M.- 11 P.M., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $49- $249, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Gorillaz at the Wells Fargo Center

Check out their new album The Now Now and enjoy the sounds of Damon Albarn's highly animated and entertaining group. With hits like Feel Good INC. and Clint Eastwood you can expect a lot of talent and fun.

Oct.11, 7:30 PM -11:00 PM, Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $39-$107, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Things to do in Philly this weekend: HEALTH & FITNESS

Yards 5,000 Yard Dash

Yards is hosting a 5,000-yard dash with free beer, food trucks, and live entertainment at the finish line.

Oct.14, 8:30 A.M., 500 Spring Garden St., Philadelphia, $45, greatamericanbreweryruns.com