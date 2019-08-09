8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, August 9-11

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Here are 8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

Head to Valley Forge Casino this weekend to check out the American Cornhole League 2019 World Championships. The exciting event will be in full swing until this Sunday and will feature the top cornhole players from around the country ranging from ages 15-70 competing in several rounds to see who will be crowned champion. Guests can spectate or join in on all of the fun themselves.

Now-August 11, times vary, Valley Forge Casino, 1160 1st Ave, King of Prussia, prices vary, vfcasino.com

ARTS & CULTURE

The Banjo Project

Head to the Museum of the American Revolution this weekend to partake in a fun, free and family-friendly event that is perfect for all ages. Handshouse Studio will be onsite to highlight this hands-on early exhibit featuring gourd banjo replicas to touch and strum, live demonstrations, examples of raw materials early gourd banjos would have been assembled from and more. Saturday at 2 pm will also feature a special performance by banjoist and fiddler Jake Blount included with Museum admission as well.

August 10-11, times vary starting at 11 am, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, $25, amrevmuseum.org

SHOPPING

Phila Flea Markets

It's time to shop till you drop this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love with the Phila Flea and Farmers Market. The Flea Market (10 am-4 pm) will run on select Saturdays until October at Race Street Pier and the Farmer's Market (10 am-2 pm) will run every Saturday indoors and outdoors at Cherry Street Pier----admission is also free.

August 10, times vary, Cherry and Race Street Pier, Delaware River Waterfront, Philadelphia, free, philafleamarkets.org

National Face Mask Day

Head to LUSH Cosmetics on Walnut Street to celebrate National Face Mask Day by pampering yourself with a face mask. Head to the store on Sunday and learn all about the benefits of face masks and even take a free one home to keep the self-care going all night long. Be sure to share a picture on social media using the hashtag #NationalFaceMaskDay.

August 11, 11 am-6 pm, LUSH Cosmetics, 1525 Walnut St, Philadelphia, lushusa.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Little Chef's Pizza Class

This class is perfect for all little tykes over the age of 3. Participants will learn how to make their own mini pizza creations alongside Pizzeria Verti's chefs and culinary team. This delicious event is the perfect opportunity to create something with your little one and also take a sneak peek into how the famous pizza establishment produces their own impressive dishes. All children must be accompanied by an adult, ticket prices include admission for both.

August 10, 10 am-12 pm, Pizzeria Vetri, 1939 Callowhill St., Philadelphia, $35, pizzeriavetri.com

MUSIC

Ja Rule and Ashanti

Music superstars Ja Rule and Ashanti are hitting the stage in Philly for one night only at the Mann Center with special guest Mya. Both performers will be playing some of their greatest hits including Ashanti's "Foolish", "Baby" and "Rain On Me" and Ja Rule's "Always On Time", "Mesmerize" and "I'm Real".

August 10, 7:30 pm, The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., Philadelphia, $25-$100, manncenter.org