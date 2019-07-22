5 fun things to do in Philly this week, July 22-25

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered. Here are five fun things to do in Philly this week.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

History After Hours

Head to the Museum of the American Revolution this week to check out another exciting addition of their History After Hours series. This month’s theme is “Bros and Foes” and the event will feature fun and educational activities that teach guests about the historic rules of dueling — most importantly, how to avoid one. Guests can also try to race against the clock with their friends in the Friend vs. Foe Escape Room, where you search for clues while exploring a Philadelphia neighborhood in the 1770s to discover why a disagreement turned sour. In the museum’s rotunda, Mark Turdo will be revealing surprising facts and answers about Aaron Burr and Alexander Hamilton’s duel, and in the Cross Keys Cafe (5-7:15 p.m.) Philadelphians can sample free cocktails from top local restaurants and distilleries during the One-Two Rum Punch Challenge. Be sure to also check out the Debate Vs. Dialogue games and role-playing scenarios hosted by representatives from the Conflict Resolution Program at the University of Pennsylvania before heading out from this exciting evening.

July 23, 5-8 p.m., Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S. 3rd St., $10, amrevmuseum.org

Bourse Bites

The Bourse Food Hall recently announced that they will be hosting an all-new happy hour every Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. — and this week is kicking it all off. Bourse Bites will feature enticing $3, $4 and $5 food and drink specials from over 20 different vendors. Just think of it as the ultimate Hump Day pick-me-up. Highlights include sticky buns from Barry’s Buns, a small cold brew or iced tea from Menagerie Coffee, leche flan from Lalo, bubble tea from Pinch, a 1-ounce dram of any spirit from Bluebird Distilling, a meatball slider from Rustica, dumplings from Pinch, a traditional margarita from Rebel Taco and much, much more. According to the release, guests can also enjoy 20 percent off any purchase at Bonatsos’ Flower Shop and Art Star every Wednesday (starting this week) from 4 to 7 p.m. as well.

Every Wednesday, 4-7 p.m., The Bourse, 111 S. Independence Mall E., pay-as-you-go, theboursephilly.com

Pups & Potables

All humans and their furry friends are invited to this exciting event at the Germantown Garden in partnership with PAWS and Tito’s this week. The event will feature $1 hot dogs as well as other specially-priced food menu items, $8 Tito’s cocktail specials and even $5 doggie cocktails for your adorable pups. Four dollars from every Tito’s cocktail will go directly to PAWS and their life-saving mission. There will also be adorable and adoptable pups on-site.

July 23, 6 p.m., Germantown Garden, 1029 Germantown Ave., germantowngarden.com

City Tap House

City Tap House is heating up this Thursday with two fun and unique events. Head to the spacious patio deck at CTH’s West Philly location and celebrate “Christmas in July” (3-7 p.m.) with water balloons, kiddie pools, trike races, two DJs and costume contests. Guests are encouraged to sport their best swimsuit and a Santa beard at the jolly occasion. Then, that evening, City Tap will be hosting another exciting quizzo event (9 p.m.) centered around legendary filmmaker Quentin Tarantino. Test your Tarantino knowledge against other teams through exciting rounds of quizzo to decide who is the ultimate movie buff. First place will win a $100 City Tap House gift card and runner-up will receive a $25 City Tap House gift card. The team with the best name earns a round on the house and the team with best costumes also will earn a round on the house.

July 25, times vary, City Tap House, 3925 Walnut St., prices vary, citytap.com

ComedySportz World Championship

This week, 30 talented comedy teams from around the country and the U.K. are competing against one another in a hilarious series of improv matches at the Wilma Theater. The setting is similar to that of the popular improv comedy show “Whose Line Is It Anyway?”, with a referee calling “fouls,” hosting the rounds and keeping the match energetic and highly-entertaining. Who will be crowned the champion? Find out for yourself this week. Laughter is guaranteed.

July 25-27, times vary, Wilma Theater, 265 S. Broad St., prices vary, comedysportzphilly.com