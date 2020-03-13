4 fun things to do in Philly this week

Yards teams up with other breweries near Callowhill and Spring Garden for the ultimate brewery crawl on St. Patrick’s Day.

Looking for fun things to do in and around the city this week? Metro has you covered.

St. Patrick's Day Brewery Crawl

Head to the most laid back brewery crawl for St. Patrick’s Day. If you want to celebrate St. Patty’s but skip the crowded bars, this is the event for you. Four breweries on or near Spring Garden Street team up for both happy hour and St. Patrick’s Day specials. Take your pick from Yards Brewing Co. (500 Spring Garden St.), Love City Brewing Company (1023 Hamilton St.), Triple Bottom Brewing Company (915 Spring Garden St.) and Roy Pitz Barrel House (990 Spring Garden St.), or accept the challenge to visit them all. Collect a punch from all four breweries to enter a raffle to win merch, beer and other prizes.

March 17, 4 -10 p.m., Locations vary, Pay as you go, lovecitybrewing.com

Women Makers: A Night of Pairings from Local Female Owned Businesses

Celebrate Women’s History Month by supporting women makers, shakers and business owners in Philly, all at one event. Liberty Kitchen hosts an evening to bring together businesses like specialty Vietnamese coffee roastery Càphê Roasters, cheesemaker Collective Creamery and Hale & True ciders. As part of the pairing theme of the event, attendees will have the chance to try thoughtfully curated bites and sips, including a summery combination of kombucha cocktails made with Baba’s Brew and popsicles from Purposeful Pops. In addition to sampling and sipping, mingle with your fellow food lovers while supporting several Philly small businesses all at once.

March 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m., Liberty Kitchen, 1244 N. Front St., $45, libertykitchenphl.com

*PLEASE NOTE THIS EVENT HAS BEEN POTPONED TO A FUTURE DATE

La Maison Rose

See the “Burlesque Ballerina of Philadelphia” during this show that celebrates the best of burlesque. Though this show draws on classic burlesque, there are a few twists to honor both contemporary and alternative burlesque styles loved by audiences today. Starring University of the Arts graduate and West Philly resident Lelu Lenore, the puts a detailed focus on choreography and costume. Lenore is joined by Franky Bradley’s Artist-in-Residence Renée Rebelle, veteran performer Veronica Vicious and chanteuse hostess Alyson Rodriguez Orenstein.

March 19, 10 p.m., Franky Bradley’s, 1320 Chancellor St., $20-30, frankybradleys.com

The VLLG Jam

Dance, play and sing the stress away at this show where the audience becomes the headliner. The VLLG Jam is a show about moving freely and connecting with audience members. Hosted by Philadelphia’s own GLBL VLLG (Global Village), the group of musicians and entertainers host these events to deepen connections within their own community and give new fans the chance to experience this unique form of entertainment.

March 19, 8 p.m., World Cafe Live, 3025 Walnut St., $10, worldcafelive.com