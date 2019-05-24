10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, May 24-27

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Here are 10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

ARTS & CULTURE

Artist Bash: Bring it!

Head to the Barnes Foundation this weekend to join in on another exciting edition of their Artist Bash. Guests can step into a photo booth and become part of a living portrait, join in on hip-hop fundamentals with high-energy performers, listen to incredible live poetry readings and performances, grab the mic themselves, get up and dance plus much, much more.

May 25 8 pm-11 pm, Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, $10, barnesfoundation.org

Swing into Spring

Head to Headhouse Square this weekend to enjoy a high-energy and exciting USO dance party underneath the historic Shambles with Society Hill Dance. The event will feature plenty of dancing, beginners swing lessons, delicious food trucks, live performances and much more. The band will be playing plenty of blues, rock and roll and jazz with a fresh inventive spin, so dancing is not mandatory but you will be tempted.

May 24, 4 pm-8 pm, Society Hill Dance Academy, 409 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, societyhilldance.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Rowhouse Grocery's Classes

Head down to South Philly hotspot Rowhouse Grocery to check out their impressive selection of produce, treats, homemade bites and more, but guests can also partake in their fun and informative classes. On May 24th at 6 pm join in on VBQ: A Plant-Based Barbecue class with Chef Nicole Younger of iHeart Chef NY Catering and then be sure to get some goodie shopping done after the class ends.

May 24, 6 pm-8 pm, Rowhouse Grocery, 1713 McKean St., Philadelphia, $15-$25, rowhousegrocery.com

Mac 'n Cheese Crawl

Think of this fun event as a bar crawl, but much, much cheesier. 15 top spots in Manayunk will be serving up their best and most unique versions of mac n' cheese for hungry guests to try. There will also be enticing drink specials to go along with the delicious samples, discount codes at select spots and so much more. The fun starts at Taqueria Feliz.

May 25, 12 pm-5 pm, Taqueria Feliz, 4410 Main St, Philadelphia, $10+, taqueriafeliz.com

SHOPPING

Kin Boutique

If you're heading down to the shore this weekend, specifically the Atlantic City area, you're in for a treat. Kin Boutique will be opening up their pop-up shop this Memorial Day weekend inside of Stacey’s Surf & Paddle in Margate. This new pop-up will feature one-pieces by Sidway Swim and Static Swimwear along with clothing, sunglasses, cover-ups, sandals and other beach essentials from a plethora of popular and unique brands.

May 25-27, times vary, Stacey’s Surf & Paddle, 9511 Amherst Ave, Margate City, NJ, free, staceyssurfcamp.com

MUSIC

Billy Joel

The Piano Man himself is coming to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend and will be hitting the stage at Citizens Bank Park for one night only. Joel has an abundant amount of beloved hits that have remained timeless and wildly popular throughout the years including "We Didn't Start the Fire", "Uptown Girl", "Only the Good Die Young", "Vienna", "The Longest Time" and many, many more.

May 24, 8 pm, Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, $99-$149, mlb.com

The Who

The English rockers are hitting the stage in Philly this weekend and will be performing some of their smash hit classic songs from their impressive repertoire including "Baba O'Riley", "My Generation", "Pinball Wizard", "Behind Blue Eyes" and many more. The Who will be in the City of Brotherly Love for one night only.

May 25, 8 pm, Citizens Bank Park, 1 Citizens Bank Way, Philadelphia, $33-$438, mlb.com

FAMILY

Lego City: Report For Duty

Head to LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia this weekend with the whole family to partake in their Report For Duty campaign. The event on Saturday will feature building activities, interactive photos, heroic character experiences, giveaways, prizes, zip lining and more.

May 25, 10 am, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia, 500 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, prices vary, philadelphia.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

Circus Family Festival

Head to the Please Touch Museum this Saturday and enjoy a fun-filled circus-themed day that is perfect for the whole family. There will be live performances, storytelling, a magician, obstacle courses, a parade, a chance to meet the Squiggles and much more.

May 25, 9 am-5 pm, Please Touch Museum, 4231 Ave of the Republic, Philadelphia, pleasetouchmuseum.org

GOING OUT

Distillery Disco

Stateside Vodka Bar is throwing down this weekend and there will be plenty of dancing and vodka to go around. Try some of the hotspot's enticing cocktail options while dancing the night away, enjoy live music from DJ Ricky Lee, and much more every Friday night.

Every Friday night, 9 pm-12 am, Stateside Vodka Bar, 1700 N. Hancock St., Philadelphia, statesidevodka.com