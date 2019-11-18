4 fun things to do in Philly this week, Nov. 18-21

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

4 fun things to do in Philly this week

Paint + Sip

Head to the Concourse at Comcast Center this week to join in on this fun and unique event, Paint + Sip with Pinot’s Palette. Guests can test their artistic side while painting fall-themed masterpieces and also sample delicious sips from Ampel Wine. Attendees will also have the chance to “Spin to Win” gift cards to The Concourse vendors and specialty wine-themed prizes.

Nov. 19, 5 p.m.-7 p.m., the Concourse at Comcast Center, 1701 John F Kennedy Blvd. Comcast Center Concourse, Philadelphia, prices vary, comcastcentercampus.com

Talk + Tasting with Nicholas Elmi

Top Chef and Philly restauranteur Nicholas Elmi will be at the Free Library of Philadelphia this week to discuss his just-published cookbook, “Laurel: Modern American Flavors in Philadelphia”, alongside his co-author Adam Erace and also do a bit of cooking as well. Esteemed food photographer Neal Santos and one of Philadelphia’s finest food writers, Reagan Stephens will also be in attendance. Tickets ($10) are available for purchase on Eventbrite.

Nov. 21, 6 p.m.-8:30 p.m., Free Library of Philadelphia, 1901 Vine St., $10, freelibrary.org

Kim Petras

Head to The Fillmore this week to catch German singer-songwriter Kim Petras while on “The Clarity Tour.” Petras is most well known for her funky and eclectic hits including “Heart to Break,” “I Don’t Want it All,” “Icy,” “Broken,” and “Hillside Boys.” Petras will be hitting the stage in the City of Brotherly Love for one night only.

Nov. 19, 8:30 p.m., The Fillmore, 29 E Allen St., Philadelphia, $66, thefillmorephilly.com

History After Hours

Head to the Museum of the American Revolution this week to check out another exciting addition of their History After Hours series. This month’s theme is “Comic Relief.” According to the release, at the event attendees will witness history and comedy come together through the Philly Improv Theater’s hit show, “Study Hall”. The Museum’s Director of Curatorial Affairs and Chief Historian, Dr. Philip Mead will also be giving a lecture on an 18-century topic of his choice, then actors from the improv group will reenact the lecture on the fly. “Study Hall” performances will take place at 6:00 pm and 7:00 pm. Each lecture and 30-minute performance will be different. Other activities include a 30-minute tour of satirical prints created by Richard St. George (the focus of the Museum’s latest exhibit) and two 45-minute special gallery tours translated in Spanish in partnership with Casa de Venezuela.

Nov. 19, 5 p.m.-8 p.m., Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, $10, amrevmuseum.org