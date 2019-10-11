9 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Oct. 11-13

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

9 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Hiromi at the Annenberg Center

Head to the Annenberg Center this weekend to witness the spectacular smooth tunes from jazz pianist Hiromi. Hiromi just released her latest album and is well known for expanding musical boundaries. Hiromi will be performing in Philly for one night only this Saturday.

Oct. 12, 8 pm, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $29-$59, annenbergcenter.org

Colonial Chocolate Making

Guests who attend this tasty event will have the opportunity to meet three female entrepreneurs and learn how women played an active role during the American Revolution--- including when it came to choosing colonial beverages like hot chocolate and coffee rather than tea. Hot chocolate samples will be provided and Chocolate Ambassadors from Mars Wrigley Confectionary’s American Heritage Chocolate will be on hand to share the history of chocolate. The hours for the chocolate-making will be extended on Sunday to 6 pm.

Oct. 12 and 13, 11 am-4 pm, Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., Philadelphia, historicphiladelphia.org

Barnes Jawn(t)

Since the word jaunt is defined as a short trip, and the word jawn is a Philly staple for anything, The Barnes Foundation decided to combine the two to create a series of impromptu and unique tours--- the Barnes Jawn(t). The tours will be led by artists, performers and community leaders who are experts in their fields. Every tour will be compeltely different and will be an incredible way to see The Barnes Foundation in a completely different light.

Oct. 11, 6 pm-9 pm, The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, $15 suggested donation, barnesfoundation.org

MUSIC

Avril Lavigne

The pop sensation is hitting the stage at Parx Casino this weekend. Lavigne has been a notable icon in the music scene since her debut over a decade ago, and the Canadian native will be performing some of her greatest hits including "Girlfriend," "Complicated," "Here's to Never Growing up," and more.

Oct. 11, 8 pm, Parx Casino, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem, $60-$225, parxcasino.com

"FALSETTOS in Concert"

This weekend the 11th-Hour Theatre Company is kicking off their nine-day span of the Tony-Award winning musical "Falsettos." The popular show follows the story of Marvin and the series of events that transpire after he falls in love with another man and leaves his wife forcing him to change his views on life, love and responsibility.

Oct. 12-20, times vary, Christ Church Neighborhood House, 20 N American St., Philadelphia, $19-$36, 11thhourtheatrecompany.org

Pheed Philly's Hands Up Fest

Head to Penn Treaty Park to enjoy a music festival and dance party all for a great cause. The event will feature an impressive lineup of musical talent sponsored by QR8ER Records, a silent auction featuring local Philly artists and more all benefitting and bringing awareness to the increasingly large homelessness rate in the city.

Oct. 13, 2 pm-9 pm, Penn Treaty Park, 1301 N Beach St., Philadelphia, $15 suggested donation, pheedphilly.org

FAMILY

Boo at the Zoo

This Saturday and Sunday marks the first of three exciting weekends at the Philadelphia Zoo. Boo at the Zoo features a trick or treat safari, a walk-through of the not-so-scary Extinction Graveyard, a hay bale maze, fall-inspired food and drinks, a huge pumpkin wall and much more. Costumes are encouraged---please note no costumes with toy guns, weapons or adult masks are prohibited.

Oct. 12-13, 10 am-4 pm, Philadelphia Zoo, Zoological Dr, Philadelphia, free with admission, philadelphiazoo.org

GOING OUT

8th Annual Pumpkin Smash

Head to City Tap House this Sunday to indulge in their annual Pumpkin Smash extravaganza. Guests can enjoy a variety of 15 enticing pumpkin beers, a pumpkin pie eating contest, face painting, live music and much more.

Oct. 13, 11 am-7 pm, City Tap House, 3925L Walnut St., Philadelphia, free, citytap.com

Evil Genius' 1st Annual Harvest Festival

Calling all "Parks and Recreation" fans--- Evil Genius is recreating the historic Harvest Festival episode of the beloved show this weekend. Guests can indulge in a 'Treat Yo Self' ice cream station, plenty of grilled favorites that would make Ron Swanson proud, tons of beer, games and maybe even an appearance from a tiny horse. The event is dog-friendly as well.

Oct. 12, 12 pm-7 pm, Evil Genius, 1727 N Front St., Philadelphia, evilgeniusbeer.com