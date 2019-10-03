8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Oct. 4-6

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Pennsbury Manor Escape Room

Philadelphians will have the chance to try and escape two different themed exhibits at Pennsbury Manor’s Escape Room. “Cottage in the Woods” will take guests back in time to solve a murder from the 1600s (perfect for beginners) and “Witches in the Woods” will take guests back to the Witch Trials of the 1700s. Both rooms are organized into three times slots and are limited to ten participants.

Oct. 4, times vary, Pennsbury Manor, 400 Pennsbury Memorial Rd., Morrisville, $30-$35, pennsburymanor.org

Night of Lights

The 3rd Annual Night of Lights is this weekend and everyone is invited out to stroll down Germantown Avenue and dive into everything this innovative public art exhibit features. The event lights up the town and projects historical images and films from the conservancy’s archives through storefront windows and onto exterior walls. Neighbors’ homes will also be lit up and shops will be open for extended hours as well.

Oct. 4, 6:45 pm-9:30 pm, Germantown Ave., Chestnut Hill, free, chconservancy.org

Movie Night Under the Stars & Stripes

Head to the courtyard at the Betsy Ross House to spend a perfect fall evening--- watching a double feature horror movie under the stars. First up at 7 pm, Philadelphians can watch “Bucket of Blood” followed by the original “Night of the Living Dead” at 8 pm. The courtyard opens early and guests are welcome to bring their own snacks and drinks.

Oct. 4, 7 pm, Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St, Philadelphia, $5, blackbaudhosting.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Market to Table

It’s time for one of Reading Terminal Market’s tasty Market to Table events where the public is invited out to experience first-hand the process a professional chef uses to shop, cook and serve their dishes. This week will feature Jezabel Careagea, Owner and Executive Chef of Jezabel’s Café. Careagea will be showcasing a special dish for this week’s series and guests will get to see the step by step process she uses to craft the dish and then indulge in the tasty meal.

Oct. 4, 5:30 pm-8 pm, Reading Terminal Market, 1136 Arch St., Philadelphia, $75, readingterminalmarket.org

GOING OUT

Harrah’s Oktoberfest

Head to Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino to enjoy an evening filled with horse racing and Oktoberfest fun. The racetrack will be commemorating the end of the night racing season with an Oktoberfest casino bar crawl beginning at 6:30 pm, guests can travel around the casino sampling beer, playing games, see live entertainment and much more.

Oct. 4, 6:30 pm, Harrah’s Philadelphia Casino & Racetrack, 777 Harrah’s Blvd, Chester, caesars.com

Yappy Hour at Morgans Pier

Wine and dine with your pup while sipping on Tito’s Handmade Vodka cocktails and indulge in other enticing specials all for a good cause. Tito’s and Morgan’s Pier partnered up to host this special event in support of the Pennsylvania SPCA. A portion of proceeds from Yappy Hour specials will also be donated.

Oct. 6, 2 pm, Morgan's Pier, 221 N Chrisopher Columbus Blvd, morganspier.com

BRU Fall Fest

The popular festival is back for another year with special offerings from BRU Craft & Wurst, U-Bahn, Kontrol and Tradesman’s. The hotspots will be taking over the 1300 block of Chestnut Street with plenty of beer, music, dancing and delicious food (think pulled pork sandwiches and ribs, German pretzel, BBQ favorites, and much more) for eight hours this Saturday.

Oct. 5, 12 pm-8 pm, 1300 block of Chestnut St., Philadelphia, free, bruphilly.com

FAMILY

Battle on the Parkway

Dozens of teams from around the Northeast are coming to the City of Brotherly Love this weekend for one of the largest robot events in the city. More than 40 of the biggest, best, and toughest robots will compete in the custom-built 16x16 battle cage and fight to win the ultimate prize of Battle on the Parkway champion. Robotics and programming experts from The Franklin Institute, plus professional engineering teams will also be on site.

Oct. 5, 9:30 am-5 pm, Franklin Institute, 222 N 20th St., included with general admission, fi.edu