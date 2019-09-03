Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered. Here are five fun things to do in Philly this week.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week, Sept. 3-5

Frankford Hall’s Fantasy Football Party

It’s officially football season, and Frankford Hall is celebrating by throwing a Fantasy Draft party this week. Whether you’re a sports fanatic or not, this event is sure to be a good time. Tickets are $30 for two hours and $40 for three hours with unlimited beer, tasty treats (think house-made snack mix and pretzel bites), a draft kit and player labels upon request. Start your fantasy league off right at the Fishtown hot spot, and book your reservation by calling 267-886-1408 or by emailing nicole@starr-restaurant.com.

Sept. 5, reservations available, Frankford Hall, 1210 Frankford Ave., $30-$40, frankfordhall.com

Mt. Airy Supper Sessions

Mt. Airys’ signature food and drink festival announced their new schedule for the summer and fall season, and all the fun will now take place right on Germantown Avenue. Eleven of the area’s top bars and restaurants will be setting up tables and chairs along the street while serving up enticing dishes, savory bites and sweet treats. There will be a few popular food trucks offering delectable culinary options as well. Also returning to the Supper Sessions this year is the popular “Go Cup.” According to a release, the collectible stainless steel cups are a fundraiser for Mt. Airy CDC. The $10 cost per cup helps support the event while earning the buyer drink specials at the five bars on the block — Earth, McMenamin’s, Nonna, Grain Exchange, and Milo — all summer during Supper Sessions. This event happens the first Wednesday of every month throughout the summer and fall season until October.

First Wednesday of every month until October, times vary, 7100 block Germantown Avenue, prices vary, mtairycdc.org

Vampire Weekend

The popular American rock band is coming to the City of Brotherly Love to perform at the Mann Center for one night only. Vampire Weekend has amassed a huge following since their 2006 debut, and the band will be playing some of their greatest hits at their Sept. 4 show including “This Life,” “Oxford Comma,” “A-Punk,” “Giving Up the Gun” and more. Vampire Weekend will also be playing “Harmony Hall” and “2021” from their fourth album “Father of the Bride.”

Sept. 4, 7:30 p.m., Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave., $15-$110, manncenter.org

Comedy & Cocktails

Head to New Liberty Distillery this week to check out their spirited event Comedy & Cocktails. According to the event’s page, the North American Comedy Distillery Tour brings the best of the best North American comedians to local distilleries across the United States for an evening that keeps the liquor flowing and the laughs coming. Entry is $25 per person and includes one free signature cocktail from New Liberty. After you grab your drink (or two), sit back and enjoy the lineup of hilarious comedians gracing the stage, and be sure to like “The North American Comedy Brewery Tour” on Facebook beforehand for the chance to win a beer flight. A portion of the proceeds from Comedy & Cocktails will go toward animal welfare organizations.

Sept. 5, 7:30 p.m., New Liberty Distillery, 1431 North Cadwallader St., $25, newlibertydistillery.com

“Game of Thrones” Quizzo

Think you’re a fan of “Game of Thrones”? Test your knowledge at the Goose Island Brewhouse this Tuesday and see. There will be five unique rounds covering everything from White Walkers to dragons. While at the Brewhouse, be sure to sample some of Goose Island’s unique and refreshing beers and tasty food as well. Mouthwatering menu items include deviled eggs, PEI mussels, chorizo tacos, pork schnitzel, chicken pot pie, a Chicago platter and much more. Anyone interested can register their team on Eventbrite.

Sept. 3, 7-9 p.m., Goose Island Brewhouse, 1002 Canal St., gooseisland.com