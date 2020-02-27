6 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

Meet the Women of the Betsy Ross House

The Betsy Ross House will be hosting a variety of activities throughout Women's History Month, and it all kicks off this Sunday with their Meet the Women of the Betsy Ross House event. According to the release, visitors will have the opportunity to meet three women who, like Betsy Ross, were 18th-century, middle-class entrepreneurs: chocolate maker Mary Crathorne; Hannah Lithgow, who owned the House when Betsy Ross rented rooms there; and, Phillis the washerwoman, a formerly enslaved woman making her way in the world. As a bonus, visitors will also get to meet Betsy Ross herself, at three different ages. Guests will also be able to tour the house, meet six different History Makers and have the chance to ask questions.

March 1, 11 a.m.-3 p.m., Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., Philadelphia, $10, historicphiladelphia.org

Heart + Paw Grand Opening

The popular pet care destination is finally coming to Center City, and everyone, including furry friends, are invited out to celebrate at the official ribbon-cutting ceremony this weekend. According to the release, there will be tons of cute pups, tours of the space, personalized watercolor pet portraits and a green carpet with photo ops for pets to strut their stuff.

Feb. 29, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., Heart + Paw, 322 N. Broad St., Philadelphia, heartandpaw.com

Pipe Dreams Happy Hour

Art in the Age is seeing the silver lining in the untimely pipe burst that happened right up the street last month. The two centuries old pipe will be the focus of their unique happy hour this weekend. According to the release, Philadelphia local, historian, spirits savant, and Old City business owner for more than two decades, Steven Grasse, is turning lemons into cocktails with a historical happy hour dubbed Pipe Dreams, aimed at raising funds, foot traffic and visibility for the neighborhood historical attractions that have been heavily affected by the Old City street closures. The event will feature historically inspired cocktails such as Lafayette’s Welcome and an Old Fashioned Schuylkill Wooder. Grasse will be donating $1 per specialty cocktail to Historic Philadelphia’s Betsy Ross House as well.

Feb. 28, 6-9 p.m., Art in the Age, 116 N. 3rd St., Philadelphia, artintheage.com

La Peg Karaoke

It's time to sing your hearts out this weekend, Philly. This Saturday, head to La Peg who partnered with FringeArts and musician Matt “Facebagel” White to host Live Acoustic Karaoke. According to the release, White will perform three 45-minute sets of songs chosen by the audience. The twist? The singer who chooses the song will also join White on stage to perform it. Guests are recommended to arrive by 9 p.m. for seating.

Feb. 29, 9 p.m., La Peg, 140 N. Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia, lapegbrasserie.com

Who Run Philly 2k Gaming Event

If gaming is a passion of yours, head to Chickie & Pete's this Saturday for a Madden tournament featuring prime players, intense rounds of gaming and more. The tournament will be held by James Nix, who since 2015 has held over 43 gaming events in the City of Brotherly Love. First place will win a grand prize of $900 while second place will receive $200. Entry into the tournament is $60, spectating tickets run for $10.

Feb. 29, times vary, Chickie & Pete's, 1526 Packer Ave., Philadelphia, $10-$60, whorunphilly2k.com

Bristol Flea Market

If you were looking to get your shopping fix in this weekend, Bristol Flea Market has you covered. The new location will be up and running every Saturday and Sunday, and this indoor shopping mecca will feature over 150 vendors offering one-of-a-kind products for all Philadelphians to peruse.

Every Saturday and Sunday, 8 a.m.-4 p.m., 100 Commerce Circle, Bristol, philafleamarkets.org