5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Looking for fun things to do in and around the city this week? Metro has you covered.

2020 Grain & Malt Symposium

Other than Philly Beer Week, this is the event of the year for brewers and beer enthusiasts. This annual event brings farmers, distillers, brewers and more together for a day of talking and learning about Pennsylvania grain. Take a deep dive from one side of the supply chain to the other through talks like “Malting Pennsylvania Grains for Flavor & Function” in addition to lunch-and-learn sessions. And of course, the day wouldn’t be complete without a happy hour and great food highlighting grains all day.

March 2, 8 a.m.-2 p.m., USciences, 600 S. 43rd St., $50, phillylovesbeer.org

River Twice Pop Up

High Street on Market teams up with East Passyunk BYOB River Twice for a dinner that revolves around pizza. Known for their bread program and pastries, the two restaurants are the perfect pairing for trying artisan pizza with unique flavor pairings. For the pop up’s pies, choose between a miso-mushroom and white pizza with bottarga. The dinner includes appetizers, diner’s choice of pizza, and dessert. Reservations must be made in advance by calling 215-625-0988.

March 2, 5-9 p.m., High Street on Market, 308 Market St., $55, highstreetonmarket.com

Barnes in Bloom

Take advantage of the opportunity to tour the Barnes Foundation while it’s closed to the public and enjoy a luncheon to celebrate spring. This special event, in honor of the Philadelphia Flower Show, will give you even more insight into the show’s theme, Riviera Holiday. The event includes a 90-minute tour to see how painters like Matisse and Renoir were inspired by the classical history and rich landscape of the French Riviera and how that reflects in their paintings. Tickets are reserved via emailing groups@barnesfoundation.org.

March 3, 11 a.m.-2 p.m., The Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, $75, barnesfoundation.org

Blooms & Booze

Learn how to make delicious floral cocktails with friends or make it a date night. Mix up cocktails in honor of the Philadelphia Flower Show during the Blooms & Booze workshop at Art in the Age. Learn and try two very different drinks with the guidance of cocktail specialist Lee Noble. Learn how to make a twist on a gin fizz with the Flora Ramos, which incorporates orange blossom water and a floral simple syrup. The bourbon-based Whiskey Blossom cocktail incorporates both rose water and a sugary dried rose petal rim.

March 3, 6 -8 p.m., Art in the Age, 116 N. 3rd St., $40, artintheage.com

The Women's Film Festival 2020 Preview Party

Get a sneak peek at some of the screenings and other events coming up for the annual Women’s Film Festival during the 2020 Preview Party. Check out the extended happy hour to hear early announcements for featured films and other fun plans for the festival, which runs from March 20-29. Enjoy light bites, cocktails and mingling with other Philly film enthusiasts. This event is free, but registering in advance to secure your spot is strongly encouraged.

March 4, 6:30 -9:30 p.m., Leda & the Swan, 1224 Chestnut St., Free, thewomensfilmfestival.org