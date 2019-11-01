8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov. 1-3

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

First Glance Film Festival

Check out a slew of incredibly entertaining, unique and one-of-a-kind films at this movie extravaganza. According to the release, over 40 original indie films from Philadelphia and around the world will be in competition during the weekend event, and it all kicks off Nov. 1 at the Philadelphia Film Center. A full list of films and events is available online.

Nov. 1-3, various times, various locations, Philadelphia, prices vary, firstglancefilms.com

First Friday

On the first Friday of each month Old City's galleries, studios, shops and restaurants open their doors for First Friday, a unique and memorable exhibition of the neighborhood's vibrant arts scene. All of the galleries, studios, shops, bars and restaurants participating are offering drink specials, delicious food, live music and much more.

Nov 1, 6 p.m.- 10 p.m., various locations, Old City, Philadelphia, prices vary, oldcitydistrict.org

FOOD & DRINKS

Bourbon & Ben

Every Friday night from 5 pm to 7 pm holds a delicious occasion at Old City hotspot, Franklin Social. Philadelphians can indulge in their signature cocktail the Franklin 46 Apple Cider (apple cider, Makers Mark and brown sugar syrup) paired with a delicious apple cider fritter and spicy pork belly for only $12.

Every Friday, 5 pm-7 pm, Franklin Social, 401 Chestnut St., $12, franklinsocialphilly.com

Hawthorne's Great Cider & Beer Festival

It's time to get your drink on at Hawthorne Cafe's Great Cider & Beer Festival. Enjoy over 75 different types of popular beer and cider on tap outside of the hotspot eatery, delicious bites from a variety of food trucks, live music, plenty of shopping opportunities, colorful activities, a pie-eating contest and a lot of family fun at this spirited event.

Nov. 2, 11 am-8 pm, Hawthorne's Cafe, 738 S 11th St., free, hawthornecafe.com

The Reverend's Guide Book and Spirit Launch

Art in the Age is celebrating two spirited events this weekend: The launch of "The Good Reverend’s Guide to Infused Spirits" by Michael Alan and Sonia Kurtz and The Reverend’s Universal Spirit. Guests who attend the event can have their star chart read, have Aura Portraits by Starlight Angels (must reserve, $50), chat with The Rev himself, enjoy a cocktail menu using recipes from the book and much more.

Nov. 1, 6 pm-9 pm, Art in the Age, 116 N 3rd St., pay-as-you-go, artintheage.com

GOING OUT

2nd Annual Spirit of Lansdale Day

Nov. 2 is officially the Spirit of Lansdale Day in honor of Boardroom Spirits opening their expanded tasting room in 2018, and celebrity chef Robert Irvine will also be in attendance at this colorful fundraising event. According to the release, admission includes a welcome drink ‘The Foundation’, tours of the distillery, music from Mas Tequila Orchestra, and giveaways. 100% of proceeds from admission and 20% of proceeds from the cash bar will go directly to the Robert Irvine Foundation.

Nov. 2, 4 pm-10 pm, Boardroom Spirits Distiller, 575 W 3rd St., Lansdale, $30, boardroomspirits.com

SHOPPING

Clover Market

Philadelphians, get ready to shop till you drop at the traveling Clover Market. This popular shopping mecca features an interesting and unique mix of vendors selling plenty of handmade goods, artistic trinkets, colorful gifts and more while setting up shop in different parts of the area. This weekend, Clover Market will be stopping in Kennet Sqaure, and everyone is invited out to check out the interesting offerings this market provides.

Nov. 3, 10 am-4 pm, 600 S. Broad St., free, theclovermarket.com

HEALTH & FITNESS

The 5th Annual All City 20 and 10 Miler

Get your last training run in this weekend before the main event on Nov. 24th. According to the release, the Philadelphia Marathon Weekend is supporting two local programs for this year’s training run: Students Run Philly Style (works with youth ages 12-18) and Team Philly Race Training (supports Philadelphians who are either beginner or intermediate runners). Both training runs are open to the public and both will also follow the same course. Pace groups and hydration stations will be involved in both runs, and afterward, runners can also enjoy food, music and giveaways. Registration is open online.

Nov. 2, 7 am-11 am, Lloyd Hall, 1 Boathouse Row, Philadelphia, free, phillyrun.ticketleap.com/2019all-city-20-miler-10-miler-too