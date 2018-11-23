There is so much to do in the city this week PHOTO: Getty

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Make your own candle, test your Harry Potter knowledge and much more. Here are 6 fun things to do in Philly this week.

6 fun things to do in Philly this week

Dial M for Homicide

The new play from Philly native Bill Reick and directed by Sarah Clemency is premiering at The Philly Improv Theater this week. With inspiration from movies like Clue, Hitchcock's Dial M for Murder and Agatha Christie stories, this companion show is full of mystery, crime, romance, entanglement and plenty of laughs.

Nov. 29- Dec. 1, various times, Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia, $5-$15, phillyimprovtheater.com

Wine tasting with a twist

The Market & Shops at Comcast Center is hosting this fun event featuring wine and candle making. Sample delicious local wines from Ample Wine while creating your own candle with a unique scent for the ultimate creative and fun experience. Buying tickets before-hand is recommended.

Nov. 27, 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., The Market & Shops at Comcast Center, 1701 JFK Blvd., $5, marketandshops.ticketleap.com

A Drag Queen Christmas

The fabulous talent from RuPaul's Drag Race including host Bob The Drag Queen will grace Philadelphia with their own spin on holiday classics. The show is a whole new Christmas experience for the City of Brotherly Love. The Naughty Tour will be in Philly for one night only, so try your best to get on the nice list.

Nov.27, 8 p.m.- 11 p.m., The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E Allen St., Philadelphia, $40-$160, thefillmorephilly.com

See and be Scene

This staged showcase reading is in the city for one night only. Producing Artistic Director Paige Price has gathered some of the finest talents in Philadelphia theater who will present scenes from eight plays and musicals in an informal reading setting, and after the readings Price will host a Q & A with the audience. Happy hour specials and concessions will be available.

Nov. 26, 7 p.m., Philadelphia Theatre Co., 480 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $15, philadelphiatheatrecompany.org

Movie Mondays at The Trocadero

The movie this week is the 1985 classic Clue. Before the feature starts kick back and play some board games such as Jenga, Rock-em-sock-em Robots, electronic Battleship and more. Enjoy food and beverages from the concessions including popcorn, pretzels and White Castle burgers plus there will be a bar with beer specials throughout the film as well. Bonus, if you dress as a character from the film you get a $3 token towards the bar. After the film stick around for trivia prizes and their weekly raffle.

Nov. 26, 6:30 p.m.- 11 p.m., The Trocadero, 1003 Arch St., Philadelphia, $3 +, thetroc.com

Harry Potter Trivia

All Philadelphia witches, wizards and muggles are invited to partake in this magical trivia. Test your knowledge on all things potions, spells, wands and chocolate frogs while enjoying food and drink specials such as tacos, beer and mixed drinks. Reserve your table today.

Nov. 27, 9 p.m.- 11:30 p.m., Landmark Americana University City, 3333 Market St., Philadelphia, landmarkamericana.com