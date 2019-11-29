7 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov. 29-Dec 1

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

7 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Colonial Chocolate Making

Guests who attend this tasty event will have the opportunity to meet three female entrepreneurs and learn how women played an active role during the American Revolution--- including when it came to choosing colonial beverages like hot chocolate and coffee rather than tea. Hot chocolate samples will be provided and Chocolate Ambassadors from Mars Wrigley Confectionary’s American Heritage Chocolate will be on hand to share the history of chocolate.

Nov. 30, 11 am-4 pm, Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., Philadelphia, historicphiladelphia.org

Taylor Swift-themed Dance Party

Get ready to shake it off at Milkboy this weekend with their Taylor Swift-themed dance party. The midtown hotspot teamed up with Riot Nerd for this special occasion and guests can jam out all night long to some of Swift's greatest hits including "Blank Space," "Look What You Made Me Do," "Red," and more. Tickets are available in advance via Eventbrite ($9) or at the door the night of the party ($13).

Nov. 29, 10:30 pm, Milkboy, 1100 Chestnut St., Philadelphia, $9-$13, milkboyphilly.com

Pizza and a Porta Tree

Starting this weekend (Nov. 29) and running throughout the rest of the holiday season is Porta's new festive promotion: Pizza and a Porta Tree. Philadelphians who dine at the popular eatery and indulge in one of their signature handcrafted Neapolitan pizzas, beer or wine will receive a Christmas Tree (3-4 foot for $60 or 5-6 foot for $80) making tree shopping a delicious breeze this year. The special will run Sun-Thus open to close and Fri-Sat open to 6 pm.

Starting Nov. 29, times vary, Porta, 1216 Chestnut St, Philadelphia, prices vary, pizzaporta.com

Kulu Mele

Philadelphians will have the opportunity to see the World Premiere of Kulu Mele’s "Ogun & the People" not once, but twice this weekend at the Annenberg Center. According to the release, this timely multi-media work was specially created by Kulu Mele artistic director Dorothy Wilkie and explores the Afro-Cuban/Yoruba parable of the deity Ogun, a warrior and protector who abandons the other gods, wreaking terrible violence and famine on the world.

Nov. 30 and Dec. 1, 8 pm and 3 pm, Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $29-$59, annenbergcenter.org

Holiday Open House

Head to Philadephia Brewing Co. this weekend to check out their holiday open house fundraiser event. The party will feature three hours of open draughts (beer and cider), live music and much more. Proceeds from the tickets ($25) will go directly to help four local charities: The City of Elderly Love Rescue, Four the Paws Rescue, Citizens for a No-Kill Philadelphia, and the Pennsylvania SPCA. The party will kick off a 30-day donation drive and according to a release, guests can further support animals in need by partaking in additional merriment, including PAYG wine and cocktails, photos with Santa and Santy Klaws of Kitty Rotten ($10), giant beer pong ($5), Kenzinger Ring Toss ($5), and other fun activities. An auction and 50/50 raffle will complete the afternoon.

Nov. 30, 2 pm-5 pm, Philadelphia Brewing Co., 2440 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, $25+, philadelphiabrewing.com

BCS Black Friday 2019 Tasting

Head to Goose Island Brewing Co. this Black Friday to partake in their 2019 BCS tasting extravaganza. There are seven different samples that Philadelphians get to try presented by Goose Island brewers during three separate tasting sessions (11 am, 2 pm and 5 pm.) Tickets ($120) include a take-home bottle of one of this year's variants, small bites and a BCS snifter.⁠

Nov. 29, times vary, Goose Island, 1002 Canal St., Philadelphia, $120, gooseisland.com

Collie Buddz

Philadelphians can catch Bermudian reggae artist Collie Budz this weekend for one night only at the TLA. Collie Buddz will be performing some of his greatest hits including "Come Around," "Love & Reggae," "Blind to You," "Tomorrow's Another Day," "Good Life," and more.

Nov. 30, 9 pm, TLA, 334 South St, Philadelphia, $25, venue.tlaphilly.com