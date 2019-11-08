8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Nov 8-10

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

8 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

FOOD & DRINKS

Holiday Showcase at Reading Terminal Market

Head to Reading Terminal Market to check out their first-ever Holiday Showcase this weekend making shopping for your loved ones easier than ever. Over 50 Market merchants will be offering special holiday dishes, desserts, produce, gifts, decorations and more at their stores and at a collaborative dinner table display in the Piano Court. All items will be available for purchase or to make pre-orders, and on Saturday live music will also be provided by the Philly Music Lab.

Nov. 8-9, 8 am-6 pm, Reading Terminal Market, 51 N 12th St, Philadelphia, free, readingterminalmarket.org

A Dine Around with Michael Schulson

This delicious event is part of the culinary-clad Savor Borgata weekend in Atlantic City. A Dine Around with Michael Schulson will feature highlights from some of Schulson's top spots including Double Knot, Sampan, Izakaya, Osteria, Harp & Crown and more. Hungry guests will be able to mingle with all of the delicious food under one roof while also listening to live music.

Nov. 8, 7 pm, Izakaya at the Borgata Casino Hotel & Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, NJ, $99, theborgata.evenue.net

Local Tap Opening

Head to the new Local Tap location in Lansdale to join in on their grand opening celebrations. Guests can enjoy free soft pretzels (or peruse their new menu featuring a variety of savory dishes), face painting, plenty of beer and a live performance from the band Tubetop Mama.

Nov. 9, Local Tap, 11 am, 527 S Broad St, Lansdale, free, localtappa.com

ARTS & CULTURE

Black Violin

Classically trained string instrumentalists, Wil Baptiste (Viola) and Kev Marcus (Violin) are back at the Kimmel Center this weekend after an incredible showcase last year in Philly. Black Violin fuses classical sounds with modern hip-hop, rock, R&B and bluegrass music for a unique show that audiences of all ages will enjoy.

Nov. 8, 8 pm, Academy of Music, 240 S Broad St, Philadelphia, $35-$65, kimmelcenter.org

School of Circus Meets School of Magic

This weekend holds one of the most colorful events of the season when the School of Circus Meets the School of Magic. Guests will get behind the scenes tours of the School of Circus while also witnessing incredible performances where circus feats and magic tricks collide. Tickets include food and drinks (there is also a VIP cocktail reception), circus performances, live music and other surprises.

Nov. 9, 7 pm-11 pm, School of Contemporary Circus, 6452 Greene St., Philadelphia, $90-$500, circadium.com

"Moby Dick" Marathon Reading

The Independence Seaport Museum will be reading Herman Melville’s entire novel over a 25-hour period this weekend from Saturday, Nov. 9 through Sunday, Nov. 10 in collaboration with The Rosenbach. Guests can also enjoy an interactive artifact show-and-tell, hands-on activities, food and fare for purchase, a late-night happy hour and much more.

Nov. 9-10, 2 pm start time on Saturday, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, free, phillyseaport.org

FAMILY

Light Up the Night

Head to Willow Grove Park to kick off the holiday season in a truly bright way. On Friday at 6 pm, Santa will flip the switch to light up the mall’s magical ‘Tree Farm’ featuring more than 120,000 green LED lights, and the whole family is invited out to witness the magic. After the lights go on, guests can take photos with Santa, enjoy live music/ entertainment and much more. Commemorative mugs and s’ mores kits will also be given out to the first 200 children who visit with Santa.

Nov. 8, 6 pm, Willow Grove Park, 2500 W Moreland Rd, Willow Grove, willowgroveparkmall.com

GOING OUT

Philly Fall Crawl

Spend this Saturday crawling and drinking your way through the City of Brotherly Love at one of the most colorful bar crawls in the city. The Philly Fall Crawl will take you to plenty of hotspots including Bar-Ly, Locust Rendezvous, Smokin’ Betty’s and more.

Nov. 9, 12 pm-8 pm, Irish Pub Philly, 2007 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $5-$20, goldstar.com