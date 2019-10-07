5 fun things to do in Philly this week, Oct. 7-10

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

The Thirsty Dice’s Clue-DunnIt?

Philly’s first board game cafe is bringing one of the most beloved and classic games to life this week and everyone is invited out to channel their inner 1940s “Clue” vibes during The Thirsty Dice’s Clue-Dunnit extravaganza. The fun-filled night will feature Miss Scarlet, Miss Peacock, Professor Plum and all other “Clue” favorites in a murder-mystery event that allows guests to try and figure out who in the building has been feeding into their killer tendencies. The event will also feature a “Clue”-themed buffet (think Colonel Mustard Chicken and Professor Plum Crumble), a cash bar and prizes. Tickets can be purchased in advance online for $40 or at the door for $45

Oct. 10, 7 pm-10 pm, The Thirsty Dice, 1642 Fairmount Ave., $40-$45, thirstydice.com

Burgers & Bourbon

Head to Center City hotspot Village Whiskey this week to help celebrate the close of their month-long 10-year anniversary festivities. Burgers & Bourbon will feature an interactive bourbon tasting highlighting some of the chef’s handpicked favorites served alongside some of Village Whiskey’s tastiest burger dishes. This event is perfect for all bourbon-drinkers, burger-eaters and just pure fun-lovers.

Oct. 10, 6:30 pm-8:30 pm, Village Whiskey, 118 S 20th St., $75, philadelphia.villagewhiskey.com

“Behind the Lens”

Head to City Winery in the new Philadelphia Fashion District to check out this one-of-a-kind event with legendary photographers Mick Rock and Henry Diltz. According to the release, “Behind The Lens” is a live show featuring Rock and Diltz sharing the stories behind some of their most iconic still and moving images, with visuals included giving guests the chance to chat with both photographers during this unique showcase. Doors open at 6 pm.

Oct. 8, 8 pm, City Winery, 990 Filbert St., $26-$32, citywinery.com

Weaver’s Way Farm Dinner

Head to Weaver’s Way co-op this week for a cozy communal dinner at their Mort Brooks Farm in the Agricultural Village at the Awbury Arboretum. Three delightful courses will be presented by Executive Chef Bonnie Shuman all showcasing seasonal ingredients from the farm. Menu items include a ‘Green Goddess’ gazpacho, kale salad with Tahini-lemon dressing, chicken posole or vegan seitan posole, and an Asian pear crisp with maple whipped cream (vegan whipped cream is also available). Guests have a choice between three ticket options: Cosmos ($40), Snapdragon ($55) and Sunflower ($80). Mocktails and farm tours (6-6:45 pm) are included with all tickets, guests are also allowed to bring their own alcoholic beverages and set-ups, the group with the most creative set-up also wins a prize.

Oct. 9, 6 pm-8:30 pm, Mort Brooks Farm, 6336 Ardleigh St., Philadelphia, $40-$80, weaversway.coop

“The Night Alive” at the Inis Nua Theatre Company

Inis Nua’s latest production comes from one of Ireland’s most widely produced playwrights, Conor McPherson, with Philadelphia’s production of the popular show directed by Tom Reing. “The Night Alive” follows the story of Tommy, a lost Ireland-native who is just scraping by in life. Tommy meets and befriends a young woman who is trying to escape an abusive relationship and together, the pair build a friendship that alters their lives forever. “The Night Alive” opens this week.

Oct. 9-27, times vary, Inis Nua Theatre Company, 302 S Hicks St, Philadelphia, pay-what-you-wish, inisnuatheatre.org