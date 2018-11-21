12 fun things to do in Philly this Thanksgiving weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Enjoy an afternoon tea, watch over 40 hours of comedy and more. Here are ten fun things to do in Philly this Thanksgiving weekend.

10 fun things to do in Philly this Thanksgiving Weekend

Things to do in Philly: ARTS & CULTURE

River Alive! at the Independence Seaport Museum

The 4,000 square foot landmark exhibit will be open to the public this weekend. River Alive! features plenty of hands-on and immersive activities that focus on the wonders and challenges of the Delaware River watershed, our place within that system and the increasingly sophisticated science we use to understand its complexity.

Opens Nov. 23, times vary, Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd, tickets vary, Philadelphia, phillyseaport.org

Things to do in Philly: COMEDY

Kevin Hart

Philly native Kevin Hart is bringing his Irresponsible Tour to the City of Brotherly Love for a night filled with laughter and antics. Hart first headlined in Philly back in 2015 and this megastar now has quite an impressive resume and comedy background.

Nov. 24, 7 p.m.- 11 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $39- $175, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Black Friday Comedy Marathon

If shopping isn't really your thing on Black Friday then you're in luck. Philly Improv Theater is hosting a massive comedy marathon over the course of two days. Enjoy 40 hours of comedy (yes, 40) and expect stand-up, sketch performances, improv, music, clowns and more.

Nov. 23- 24, 2 p.m., Philly Improv Theater, 2030 Sansom St., Philadelphia, $12, phillyimprovtheater.com

Aunt Mary Pat at Harrah's Philadelphia

That's rights hun, Aunt Mary Pat is coming to the City of Brotherly Love. The viral sensation gained popularity for her Delco inspired videos and now the queen of sass herself is hitting the stage.

Nov. 24, 7 p.m. - 10 p.m., Harrah's Philadelphia, 777 Harrah's Blvd., Chester, free, caesars.com

Things to do in Philly: FOOD & DRINK

Afternoon Tea at Fork

Fork is offering the perfect holiday treat, afternoon tea every Saturday through December 29th. The restaurant will accept limited reservations between 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Visitors can sip on two cups of tea from a menu directed by Philadelphia’s own Rival Bros., as well as a selection of mini sandwiches, scones, chocolates, cookies and other sweet treats by Fork’s pastry chef Aaron Manuyag.

Nov. 24- Dec. 29, 1 p.m.- 3:30 p.m., Fork, 306 Market St., Philadelphia, $45, forkrestaurant.com

Philadelphia Brewing Co. Holiday Open House

The Philadelphia Brewing Co. is hosting their biggest event of the year full of tasty food, music, entertainment and an open bar. The party isn't just for Philadelphians, it's for our furry friends as well. The event benefits the Citizens for a No-Kill Philadelphia, Four the Paws Rescue, Pennsylvania SPCA, the City of Elderly Love Rescue and will have adoptable pets. In addition to monetary contributions, guests are encouraged to make donations of pet food, blankets and supplies.

Nov. 24, 2 p.m.- 5 p.m., Philadelphia Brewing Co., 2440 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, $20, philadelphiabrewing.com

Things to do in Philly: FAMILY

LEGOLAND Discovery Center's Holiday Bricktacular

LEGOLAND is offering the perfect family activity every weekend through Dec. 30. Holiday Bricktacular offers fun holiday activities such as meet & greets with LEGO Santa, holiday-themed builds and explorations through Winter Wonderland and The Elves Workshop. Bonuses include a special appearance from Christmas Village’s Phil the Reindeer on Dec. 2 and a visit from animal friends from The Elmwood Park Zoo on Dec. 8- 9.

Nov. 24- Dec. 30, times vary, LEGOLAND Discovery Center Philadelphia, 500 W Germantown Pike, Plymouth Meeting, prices vary, philadelphia.legolanddiscoverycenter.com

A Longwood Christmas

Longwood Gardens is ready to brighten everyone's holiday spirits with their dazzling light show. Expect illuminated wreaths, topiaries, mirrors and other gorgeously decked out holiday decors. If that isn't spectacular enough there are also over 50 elaborate Christmas trees to make the event truly special.

Opens Nov. 22, times vary, Longwood Gardens, 1001 Longwood Rd., Kennett Square, longwoodgardens.org

Jingle: A Magical Holiday Spectacular

The Tropicana Resort and Casino in Atlantic City has one of the most festive holiday events of the year. The Tropicana showroom is transformed into a magical winter wonderland featuring glamorous dancers in dazzling costumes, angelic singers, music box ballerinas and dancing soldiers. Join in on the fun and enjoy some Christmas fun down by the beach.

Nov. 25- Dec.21, times vary, Tropicana, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, NJ, tropicana.net

Things to do in Philly: MUSIC

Pusha T

Rapper Pusha T is known for his hard-hitting lyrics, his new album Daytona and his feud with Drake. Now the popular music star is bringing his talents to Philly and promises to give a show that no one will forget.

Nov. 23, 8 p.m.- 12 a.m., The Fillmore, 29 E Allen St., Philadelphia, $35, thefillmore.com