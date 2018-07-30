5 fun things to do in Philly this month, August 2018

Looking for activities to fill the last dog days of summer? We’ve got you covered. From film and folk festivals to a night of restaurant deals, here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this month.

BlackStar Film Festival

Explore film and storytelling in the African diaspora at the 2018 BlackStar Film Festival at BlackStar Film Festival, a four-day fest highlighting films about the worldwide black experience. The fest spotlights Philly as a destination for black filmmakers while showcasing artists from around the globe.

Aug. 2-5, various times, various locations, $12 per screening, blackstarfest.org

Night Out Restaurant Week

The 5th annual Night Out Restaurant Week will feature dining deals at 19 Philly eateries, plus entertainment from Aug. 10-18 at SugarHouse Casino with $10 free play when you come with a receipt from a restaurant. Multi-course meals at low prices are sure to satisfy.

Aug. 10-19, various times, various locations, $20-$35, nightoutrestaurantweek.com

Philadelphia Folk Festival

Don’t miss the 57th annual 2018 Philadelphia Folk Festival presented by the Philadelphia Folksong Society. The lineup includes folk stars like Patty Griffin, Valerie June and Wynonna and the Big Noise. Jam sessions and backstage sessions will make for a fun weekend. Plus, you can camp out on the festival grounds for a truly unique experience.

Aug. 16-19, various times, Old Pool Farm, Upper Salford Township, $65-$80 per day, pfs.org

Diner en Blanc

“Diner en Blanc” refers to a posh, Parisian picnic in an undisclosed public location in Philly. Wait for the last-minute location reveal and then head to the spot dressed in all white, prepared to put your best French manners on display. Attendance is selective, however - to register, you must know an organizer personally, ask a registree to sponsor you, or sign up for the waitlist online.

Aug. 16, undisclosed time and location, philadelphia.dinerenblanc.com

Fonthill Beer Fest

Attend Fonthill Beer Fest to relax outdoors at Fonthill Castle and taste drafts from local and regional breweries while listening to live music and enjoying light refreshments. General-admission tickets include bottomless beer.

Aug. 25, 2-5 p.m., $60, Fonthill Castle, East Court Street & Route 313, Doylestown, mercermuseum.org/event/fonthill-castle-beer-fest