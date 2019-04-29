Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered. Test your Marvel cinematic universe knowledge, indulge in a curated wine dinner and more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

Mind of a Wino: Wine Dining with Brian Freedman at Libertine

This Center City hot spot already has an impressive rotating list of wines on their menu, but this Wednesday they are teaming up with Philly-based writer and wine and spirits expert Brian Freedman for a delicious multi-course wine dinner. Freedman has spent years traveling the world tasting various wines and sampling some of the most unique bottles, and now he is bringing back some of his favorites for the City of Brotherly Love to try. The bottles Freedman has chosen to be poured for the May 1 event include a Balfour English Sparkling (NV), Gaudo al Tasso (Italy), Auntsfield Chardonnay (New Zealand), Coudoulet de Beaucastel Blanc (France), Erath Pinot Noir (Oregon), Cain Cuvee Cab Blend (Napa Valley, CA) and Les Cadrans de Lassegue (France). Each decadent wine will be paired with an indulgent dish made by Libertine’s Chef Derek Davis. Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite.

May 1, 6-9 p.m., Libertine, 261 S. 13th St., $69, libertinephilly.com

Annenberg Center’s Children’s Festival

The Annenberg’s 34th annual Philadelphia Children’s Festival kicks off this week and will feature three days full of family entertainment, hands-on activities, delicious food and much more. According to the release, daily stage performances include the magical circus-style adventures of “Air Play,” Trusty Sidekick Theater Company’s playful, multimedia production “Shadow Play,” Pennsylvania Ballet II’s beloved “Prince Charming,” the Mexican folk and Cumbia kindie music favorite Moona Luna, the slapstick antics of SMIRK and more. Activities will include fun happenings from The Clay Studio, the Fabric Workshop and Museum, Fleisher Art Memorial, FringeArts, Koresh Dance Company, Mister John’s Music and much more. There will also be face painting, balloon creations, roving performers, food trucks and special guests.

May 2-4, times vary, The Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut St., prices vary, annenbergcenter.org

Marvel Cinematic Movie Trivia

Everyone has Marvel on their mind with the latest “Avengers” movie premiere last weekend. Now, test your knowledge of all things super from Captain America to Groot. There will be five rounds of unique and challenging trivia questions, all aimed to test your memory and truly stump even the biggest Marvel fan. You can reserve your table on Eventbrite. The best way to ensure your team has a spot is by assigning one captain and having them acquire the tickets (no purchase necessary, just need to reserve spots). While at Goose Island, be sure to check out some of their refreshing beer and delicious food, including their bacon-wrapped dates, Chicago platter, pork schnitzel, chicken pot pie, smoked wings, bbq brisket sandwich and more.

April 29, 7 p.m., Goose Island Brewhouse, 1002 Canal St., free, gooseisland.com

Native Plants Walk

Spring has officially sprung and it’s time to submerge yourself in nature and delve into everything this gorgeous season has to offer. Head to Rail Park this Wednesday to go on a free and fun nature walk. John from Good Host Plants will host this unique event and will open up a discussion about the plants in the park and how they grow throughout the seasons to nurture a unique urban habitat. Plants are essential to our city and ecosystem, and you will learn just how important they are after this informative and interesting event. The walk is free and open to everyone and was made possible by a community of friends and supporters. If you would like to donate to make programs like this possible, visit therailpark.org/donate. You can RSVP for the event on ticketleap.com.

May 1, 6 p.m., Rail Park, 1300 Noble St. entrance, free, therailpark.org

Pre-Hispanic Culinary Dinner at the Magic Gardens

In honor of Mexican Cultural Week, the Mexican Cultural Center and the Mexican Consulate of Philadelphia and El Rey chef Dioncio Jimenez are teaming up with Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens to host this incredibly delicious and authentic three-course dinner. The dinner will feature delicacies eaten by the Aztecs prior to colonization, such as grasshopper croquettes, huitlacoche with squash blossoms, escamoles with epazote on tlayuditas, michmole soup with fish and ants’ crust and more. Dinner will also be served with enticing spirits and beverages including pulque, chocolate with mezcal and more. Tickets are being sold through the Mexican Cultural Center.

May 3, 6-8 p.m., Philadelphia’s Magic Gardens, 1020 South St., $100, mexicanculturalcenter.org