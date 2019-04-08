Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We’ve got you covered. Go on a delicious cake crawl, paint while tipsy and much more. Here are 5 things to do in Philly this week.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Collaboration Dinner with Amis Trattoria and Russet

This pop-up dinner at Amis Trattoria will feature the delicious offerings from another Philly hot spot, Russet. Amis and Russet will be focusing on fresh and unique flavors for their mouthwatering prix-fixe menu. Dishes include a stinging-nettle ravioli made with ricotta, lemon, fiddlehead ferns and grana padano; a spit-roasted goat made with spiced tomato sugo, braised greens and root vegetable semolina dumplings; and much more. The dinner will also feature an optional wine pairing for an extra $20.

April 8, reservations available, Amis Trattoria, 412 S. 13th St., $55-$75, amistrattoria.com

Suede Salon and Spa’s Autism Awareness Event

Head to Suede Salon and Spa to have some fun and support a great cause. This special night full of glamour will feature salon services (eyebrow waxing, facials, manicures, microderm procedures and more), local vendors and a Chinese auction. According to the release, a portion of the proceeds raised from the evening will benefit local organizations such as Lenape Regional High School’s Autism/MD Program Prom Night, TLC School Ministry at Saint Joan of Arc, and SNAP Social Group, which benefits adults with disabilities.

April 8, 2-8 p.m., Suede Salon and Spa, The Promenade, 500 NJ-73 South, Suite E12, Marlton, NJ, prices vary, suedesalonspa.com

Justin Timberlake

JT is bringing his A-game to Philly this weekend despite his tour having been postponed due to illness. The megastar has had quite the impressive career, not only in music but in acting as well. Timberlake will be performing some of his greatest hits including “Can’t Stop the Feeling,” “SexyBack,” “Mirrors,” “Suit & Tie,” “Cry Me a River” and much more. Timberlake will be performing in the City of Brotherly Love for one night only at the Wells Fargo Center.

April 9, 7:30-11 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S. Broad St., $49-$250, wellsfargocenterphilly.com

Paint and Sip Party

Get ready to indulge in some tasty spirits and paint some beautiful pictures: Sona Pub & Kitchen is hosting a Paint and Sip Party. Guests who attend will take a stab at painting the Eiffel Tower during this month’s party. A gifted artist will be leading the class and will also be offering help and advice to all other aspiring painters. You may even get to learn a few new techniques while there as well. While at Sona, be sure to check out some of their enticing menu items including their pierogis, short-rib mac & cheese, sweet heat pizza, grilled salmon and shrimp, and much more.

April 9, 7-10 p.m., Sona Pub & Kitchen, 4417 Main St., $20, sonapub.com

2019 Philly Cake Crawl

If you’re looking for your wedding cake, birthday cake, anniversary cake, or you just really enjoy a delicious dessert — this event is for you. The 2019 Philly Cake Crawl will feature some of the most decadent cakes, chocolates, cookies and macarons from the best bakers in and around Philadelphia. There will be samples from more than 15 vendors, along with coffee, champagne and swag bags. Participating vendors include Cake Life Bake Shop, Good Good Chocolates, Little Baby’s Ice Cream, Nutmeg Cake Design, The Master’s Baker, Whipped Bakeshop and many more. Tickets are available on Eventbrite.

April 11, 7-9 p.m., Penn Museum, 3260 South St., $45-$60, penn.museum