5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Become a wine expert, celebrate National French Bread Day and more. Here are 5 things to do in Philly this week.

History After Hours at the MOAR

This month's History After Hours event is titled "Burn After Reading," and is focusing on the theme of females in history and the impact they had. At 6:30 pm guests can learn all about women like Eliza Hamilton and other lesser known ladies during a discussion led by the Museum’s Postdoctoral Fellow in Women’s History, Dr. Marcela Miccuci. Book artist Amanda D’Amico of Tiny Revolutionary Press and members of Soap Box Philly will also be in attendance to lead a hands-on craft showcasing writing and sealing letters in the 18th-century method. Guests can also test their women's history knowledge in the Cross Keys Cafe, enjoy food specials and complimentary cocktail samples from Art in the Age, explore the Museum’s exhibits and much more.

March 19, 5 pm-7 pm, The Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, amrevmuseum.org

Art of the Sip Wine Class

This introductory wine class gives guests the opportunity to take the first steps towards becoming a wine expert. Philadelphians will be led through a tasting of enticing red and white wines, learn the proper way to taste said wines and get tips on how to explore their palettes while tasting different variations. Wines include a Bianco dei Politici Pinot Grigio, Lechthaler Pinot Noir, Fuso21 Le Salse Verdicchio, Montebernardi Retromarcio Chianti, Tramin Sauvignon Blanc and more. Tickets include 10 tastings, light bites and take away options. A great pick if you are looking for fun things to do in Philly this week.

March 20, 6:30 pm, Amis Trattoria, 138 Lancaster Ave #140, Devon, $75, amistrattoria.com

National French Bread Day at Baker Street Bread Co.

Baker Street, Philly's first artisan bread bakery and wholesale bread distributor, is celebrating National French Bread Day the best way they know how- with bread. The first 250 guests that head to Baker Street on March 21 can enjoy their fresh, perfectly crunchy and dense premium baguettes for free. Yes, you read that right- the premium baguette is absolutely free. In addition to the enticing baguettes, Baker Street also has delicious breakfast and lunch offerings such as their egg steamer sandwiches, avocado toast, turkey BLT, bake-your-own cookie dough and much more. The baguettes will be available from 7 am – 6 pm or until they are gone.

March 21, 7 am, Baker Street Bread Company, 8009 Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, bakerstreetbread.com

Quizzo Night with Brent Celek and Harold Carmichael

Head to P.J. Clarke's this week to partake in a fun night full of quizzo, Eagles memorabilia and more. Guests will be challenged by Celek and Carmichael on their sports, pop culture and general trivia knowledge throughout the event with plenty of Eagles round-by-round prizes and an opportunity for autographs and photos. Tickets are $45 per person, and include food as well. Clarke's has plenty of enticing dishes to indulge in, plus plenty of refreshing beverages available for purchase. All proceeds from the event will benefit the Eagles Autism Challenge-the Eagles’ biggest fundraiser of the year. A fun pick if you are looking for the best things to do in Philly this week.

March 18, 7 pm- 10:30 pm, P.J. Clarkes, 601 Walnut St., Philadelphia, $45, pjclarkes.com

Healing Knitting Group at Le Pain

This healing group will be led by an expert activity therapist who has been trained in developing, coordinating and evaluating therapeutic activity programs for those who need it. Le Pain will provide refreshments for the group (which may start meeting on a weekly or bi-weekly basis) and all the fun will take place in the community room beside their upfront bakery.

March 21, 6 pm-8 pm, Le Pain, 1425 Walnut St., Philadelphia, lepainquotidien.com