Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Make your own wine bottle succulent, learn about the city's dark history and more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

Rittenhouse Row Spring Fest Preview Party

The 2019 Spring Festival Preview Party presented by Capital One is this week and this exciting event will feature dishes from Rittenhouse Row’s best restaurants, cocktails from their best mixologists, modeling of spring trends from Rittenhouse Row member boutiques and salons, and a silent auction with RR experiences and merchandise. Participating restaurants include Alma de Cuba, Bar Bombon, Caffe Vienna’s, The Continental Mid-town, D’Angelo’s Ristorante Italiano and Lounge, Mission Taqueria, Parc, SuGa, Termini Bros. Bakery, Tinto, XIX and more. As an extra special treat, the Preview Party will also be playing the 76ers game during the event. Philadelphians can purchase general admission or specialty Patron tickets. The Patron tickets offer access to the VIP area at the Spring Festival on Saturday, May 18th, which offers snacks and cocktails from 12-5. All proceeds from the event will benefit Rittenhouse Row, a non-profit organization devoted to promoting the Rittenhouse Square neighborhood.

May 7, 7 pm-9:30 pm, The Bellevue Hotel, 200 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $75-$150, rittenhouserow.org

An Evening with Rachel Camp

Rachel Camp is debuting her wildly entertaining cabaret show this week, the spectacle will run from May 9 through the 12 at the Theatre Horizon. The Barrymore-award winning performer's one-woman show will showcase her talents in a fun and colorful way. According to the official release, the show will curate a celebration of Broadway show tunes, folk, pop, and rock music that takes audiences on a sublime and autobiographical journey, from heartbreaks and milestones, new performance genres and new hair colors, new values and new self-identification. You can purchase tickets for "An Evening with Rachel Camp" online or by calling 610-283-2230.

May 9-12, various times, Theatre Horizon, 01 DeKalb St., Norristown, $20+, theatrehorizon.org

Taste of the Nation

Help Bravo "Top Chef" winner Nicholas Elmi put a stop to childhood hunger this week at his Taste of the Nation event at Bok Bar. According to the release Philadelphia’s Taste of the Nation is one in a national series of events featuring culinary creations crafted by the country’s most celebrated and generous chefs, sommeliers and mixologists, united to ensure all children in America have access to the nutritious meals they need, every day. One-hundred-percent of proceeds support the No Kid Hungry campaign’s work to end childhood hunger in America. Guests who attend the event can mix and mingle while indulging in some of the best culinary offerings, beverages and more that the city has to offer including from Abe Fisher, Fond, Osteria, Pistolas Del Sur, Res Ipsa, Sate Kampar, Townsend, Vetri Cucina, Andiario, Musi, Spice Finch, Vernick Food & Drink and more.

May 9, 6 pm-9 pm, Bok Bar, 800 Mifflin St., Philadelphia, $125, events.nokidhungry.org

Wine Bottle Succulent Workshop

All wine lovers and succulent admirers untie. Panorama is hosting this exciting evening full of beautiful succulents, tasty wine and plenty of creativity. Panorama will be providing all of the supplies needed to create your masterpiece, all you need to do is register beforehand and show up. This unqiue workshop is perfect for a night out with friends, a date or even just a fun solo project. Tickets are available for purchase on Eventbrite, and you'll want to reserve yours fast-- spaces may fill up quickly.

May 8, 7 pm-8:30 pm, Panorama, 14 N Front St., Philadelphia, $50, pennsviewhotel.com

May Ghost Tours

It may not be Halloween, but there are plenty of spooky happenings occurring around the City of Brotherly Love during the month of May. Join in on one of the most unique tours in Philly and uncover burial grounds, haunted mansions, unsolved mysteries and much more. This candlelit tour will be happening nightly throughout the month of May, tours depart every night from Signers' Garden at 5th and Chestnut Streets. Any Philadelphian who wants to join in on all of the ghostly fun can save $5 on tickets by signing online.

Nightly throughout the month of May, 7:30 pm-9 pm, Signers' Garden, 5th and Chestnut, $11-$19, ghosttour.com