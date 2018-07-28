5 fun things to do in Philly this week

There’s big music everywhere you turn in the next three days, but that doesn’t mean there’s something for the foodies and the family. Here are the best things to do in Philly this week.
Things to do in Philly this week
Theatre Philadelphia’s Workshop Series
Philly’s best theater scene booster (and the peeps behind the annual Barrymore Awards for theatrical distinction), wrap up their educational workshop program with storyteller Robert Smythe on how to best present and marketing your ideas AND get audiences to pay for that.
July 30, 6 p.m., The Drake Theatre, 302 S. Hicks St., $10+, theatrephiladelphia.org
Beyonce and Jay-Z
Now that Jay-Z got that pesky Parkway Made in America problem with Mayor Kenney solved, he can concentrate on the wife. Or at the very least make some dann fine music with Beyoncé on the Philly stadium stop of The Carters’ On the Run II tour.
July 30, 7:30 p.m., Lincoln Financial Field, 1 Lincoln Financial Field Way, $49.50+, ticketmaster.com
Philly Initiative with Food Trucks
Before Philly’s top tourist bureau/marketing agency brings local cuisine to East Coast cities (Baltimore, Washington, Boston) where Philadelphia expats have moved (and miss us), they’ll host a gathering of food trucks at Dilworth Plaza. As if having spritzing fountains wasn’t enough, Jennifer Carroll and Billy Riddle (Spice Finch), Marcie Turney (Lolita, Barbuzzo), and Kurt Evans (SOUTH Kitchen & Jazz Parlor) serve up the goods.
July 31, 11 a.m., City Hall’s Dilworth Park, 15th & Market St., free (pay as you go), visitphilly.com
Radiohead
Without a new album to promote (yet!?), moody, drone-y daring old Radiohead present hours of fun music from its most recent projects. Look for Thom Yorke and Co. to dust off “A Wolf at the Door,” a Hail To The Thief-era track, they haven’t touched in eons.
July 31-Aug. 1, 7:30 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, 3601 S Broad St., $49.50, weellsfargocenterphilly.com
Parks on Tap: Mount Pleasant
Sure, there’s a pop-up beer garden at the center of this East Fairmount Park, but, children of all ages can dig the local artisan demonstrations, a multitude of lawn games and educational tours inside this grand mansion’s example of Colonial-era architecture.
Aug. 1-5, 5 p.m. Mount Pleasant Mansion, East Fairmount Park, 3800 Mt Pleasant Dr., free (food and beverages priced separately), register at parksontap.com