Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered.

6 fun things to do in Philly this week, Sept. 16-19

Cider School with Ben Wenk of Ploughman Cider

Head to Primal Supply on Passyunk Ave to partake in an interesting event that will have you walking out a cider expert. Ben Wenk, the founder of Ploughman Cider, will be leading the educational and fun class, and guests will have the chance to sample a plethora of enticing cider samples on a guided tasting, learn all about the spirited drink and also munch on continuous bites from Primal Supply Meats that will pair perfectly with your beverage.

Sept. 16, 6 pm-8 pm, Primal Supply Meats, 1538 E Passyunk Ave., $125, primalsupplymeats.com

Beauty Week

Head to King of Prussia Mall to partake in one of the most beautiful weeks of the year and get your pamper fix on while doing so. Philadelphians can indulge in plenty of specials, deals and luxurious treatments from your favorite beauty brands at select retailers starting Sept. 16. Highlighted specials include 15% off services and products from Adolf Biecker Salon, 20% off all teeth whitening and airbrushing services from Luminosity, complimentary make-up demos and 15% off any purchase from M.A.C. Cosmetics, a CBD lip balm or CBD pebble lip balm gift with any purchase from Seventh Sense Botanical Therapy, complimentary skincare services and samples from Lush and much more.

Sept. 16-22, times vary, King of Prussia Mall, 160 N Gulph Rd., King of Prussia, prices vary, simon.com

“Lion and Unicorn” after-hours at the MOAR

Head to the Museum of the American Revolution to partake in one of their most unique History After Hours events. "Lion and Unicorn" will feature special gallery tours (6:15 pm and 7:15 pm) where you will learn about the significance of lion and unicorn symbols, boozy beverage samples from Artillery Brewing and Attic Brewing Company, British-inspired bites, beer pong games recreating Revolutionary battles, a meet and greet with representatives from WHYY and much more.

Sept. 17, 5 pm-8 pm, Museum of the American Revolution, 101 S 3rd St., Philadelphia, $10, amrevmuseum.org

6th Annual Whiskey Bonanza

The Twisted Tail's annual event is back this week for another spirited session. Thirsty guests can try samples from over 100 different whiskeys while also chatting with industry experts all about the tasty libation. The bonanza will also feature a high-energy cocktail competition where five Philly-based bartenders will go head to head and mix up delicious creations for attendees to vote on. Chewy's food truck will be serving up delicious bites and VIP tickets are also available for the event and will feature early admission, whiskey samples that are not included in the main event and entry to the Twisted Tail's pig roast.

Sept. 19, 7 pm-10 pm, Twisted Tail, 509 S 2nd St., $60-$75, thetwistedtail.com

"Downton Abbey" Tea at The Rittenhouse

Calling all "Downton Abbey" fans--- The Rittenhouse Hotel has got a special tea just for you. Guests can enjoy tea, savory finger sandwiches and sweet treats in the Mary Cassatt Tea Room with a royal dessert special made up of an assortment of house-made chocolate pull bells with a chocolate ribbon and sticky toffee pudding filling, a fondant photo of the Downton Abbey castle and traditional petit-fours. Guests who take on the tea will also have the chance to win "Downton Abbey" swag including bags, umbrellas, cookbooks, cocktail books and vouchers for the exclusive Sept. 16th pre-screening event.

Now-through the end of September, 2 pm-5 pm, The Rittenhouse Hotel, 210 W Rittenhouse Sq., prices vary, rittenhousehotel.com

'Rambo' Day

In honor of "Rambo: Last Blood" hitting theaters next weekend (Sept. 20), select spots around the City of Brotherly Love will be hosting Rombo-themed nights where guests can stop in and sip on 'Rambo' themed cocktails and acquire promo items and free passes for the film. Participating bars include Garage Fishtown (100 E Girard Ave.), Garage Passyunk (1231 E Passyunk Ave.), Fox & Hound (1501 Spruce St.), McGillin’s Olde Ale House (1310 Drury St.) and Buffalo Billiards (118 Chestnut St.).

Sept. 18, all day, various locations, Philadelphia, prices vary