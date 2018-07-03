From food and films to concerts and comedy shows, here are 15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.
Things to do in Philly this weekend
FILM
Blade Runner: 2049
July 5, 7 p.m.
The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons
1001 N. Second St.
theschmidtscommons.com
Free
Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford star in this long-anticipated “Blade Runner” sequel, what might be the perfect film for a big-screen outdoor showing. As always, the gathering of film lovers in the courtyard of Schmidt’s Commons is BYOC: bring your own chair.
The Giant Claw
July 6, 6 p.m.
Betsy Ross House
239 Arch St.
historicphiladelphia.org
$5
For Old City’s First Friday, catch a showing of this classic black-and-white sci-fi film about a giant monster bird that storms Manhattan. The occasion is BYOB and bring your own snacks.
FOOD & DRINK
Old City Eats
July 5, 5 p.m.
Old City District
oldcitydistrict.org
Pay as you go
Back for another year is this Old City-wide discount day, held every Thursday through Aug. 30. Thirty restaurants offer at least one half-price small plate and a $4 beer, plus a $5 cocktail. Notables: Amada, Continental, Cuba Libre, Khyber Pass Pub, The Olde Bar and National Mechanics.
Parks on Tap: Shofuso
Through July 8
Shofuso Japanese House and Garden
Lansdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive
japanesehouse.org
Pay as you go
A highlight of the Parks on Tap traveling beer garden series is its iteration at Shofuso—a hidden gem in Fairmount Park that will transport visitors to Japan. Drop by on Saturday and Sunday for “Tanabata Family Weekend,” a midsummer star festival in which guests are invited to tie wishes, or tanzaku, to the garden’s bamboo tree.
Borgata Birthday Bash
July 7, 11 a.m.
The Borgata
1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City
theborgata.com
$5
The Borgata turns 15 this year, and Michael Symon and Geoffrey Zakarian of “Iron Chef” are hosting a big ol’ bash with live music from Lost in Paris, a mechanical rock wall, a dunk tank and “carnival-style” food dreamed up by the Angeline resort-restaurant team. A full bar will also be available.
Summer of Spritz
July 7
Jet Wine Bar
1525 South St.
jetwinebar.com
Pay as you go
Jet Wine Bar kicks off a spritz-themed July with three specials: the Italian Stallion Spritz, with ca’ furlan prosecco, white vermouth, lime and sparkling water; the white peach rose spritz, with rose wine, white peach, aperol, lemon and sparkling water; and the Philly special, with Stateside vodka, white wine, cucumber, lime and sparkling water. The latter comes with a side of pretzels.
COMEDY
Ron White
July 6, 6 p.m.
The Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem
parxcasino.com
$45
The uniquely named Ron “Tater Salad” White, a product of growing up in small town Fritch, Texas, has raised his profile since 2004 to become a top-grossing touring comedian, with four albums charting atop the Billboard Comedy Charts. White performs a blue-collar set, accompanied by a cigar and glass of scotch.
Francis Ellis
July 7, 7:30 p.m.
Helium Comedy Club
2031 Sansom St.
philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com
$23
Barstool Sports’ Francis Ellis, a sketch comedian and personality, has globe-trotted as a touring standup act, with a dry and dark sense of humor—sometimes self-deprecating, often unfiltered.
SHOPPING
United by Blue Bi-Annual Sale
Through July 8
United by Blue
205 Race St.
unitedbyblue.com
Various prices
The Philly fashion and outdoors brand is running its bi-annual sale storewide and sitewide, with up to 40 percent off and free shipping. Those in need of a new bag might want to look to the 30-percent-off discounts; kids goods are also 30 percent off.
KIDS
Circus Summer Camp
July 6, 9 a.m.
$80
A flexible one-day summer camp, “Circus A La Carte” gives kids the chances to practice trapeze, aerial silks, feather-balancing, scarf-juggling, plate-spinning and all sorts of zany movements the average kid probably doesn’t experience in the wooded version of summer camp. Values of trust and concentration are emphasized; the one-day program is meant for kids age 8 to 14.
LGBT
Drag Diva Brunch
July 7, 10 a.m.
Punch Line Philly
punchlinephilly.com
$30
“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Mimi Imfurst hosts a shenanigans-filled brunch with fellow Philly queens Bev, Sutton Fearce, Cleo Phatra, Anita Manhattan, ZsaZsa St. James and more. The show is billed as all ages, but do expect some adult humor.
Sultry Saturdays
July 7, 12:30 a.m.
Rainbow Room
55 South Bellevue Ave., Atlantic City
rainbowroomac.com
Free
LGBT folks in Atlantic City for a Shore trip can mosey on over to Rainbow Room for a no-cover drag show featuring Jenna Tall. Swing by between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. for happy hour. Brunch is served first and is included in the admission price.
MUSIC
Byrne & Kelly
July 5, 8 p.m.
World Café Live
3025 Walnut St.
worldcafelive.com
$40
Niel Byrne and Ryan Kelly, members of Celtic Thunder, is an acoustic duo inspire with mesmerizing vocal harmonies while embracing roots of Irish and Americana. The team’s latest release is a nine-track LP titled “Echoes.”
FESTIVALS
Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival
July 7 and July 8
Haddonfield, N.J.
downtownhaddonfield.com
Free
Now in its 26th year, downtown Haddonfield hosts two days—Saturday through Sunday—of arts and crafts, with hundreds of artists represented and thousands showing up to browse, buy and ask questions of artists. The festival doubles as an opportunity to eat at one of Kings Highway’s many restaurants and bake shops.
MUSEUM
Game Masters: Programming from Scratch
July 7, 11 a.m.
The Franklin Institute
222 N. 20th St.
fi.edu
$35
As part of the “Game Masters” exhibit celebrating the history of video games, The Franklin Institute hosts this workshop that teaches kids how to use Scratch as a coding tool. Participants will have a chance to create their own game.