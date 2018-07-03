From food and films to concerts and comedy shows, here are 15 fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

FILM



Blade Runner: 2049

July 5, 7 p.m.

The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons

1001 N. Second St.

theschmidtscommons.com

Free



Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford star in this long-anticipated “Blade Runner” sequel, what might be the perfect film for a big-screen outdoor showing. As always, the gathering of film lovers in the courtyard of Schmidt’s Commons is BYOC: bring your own chair.



The Giant Claw

July 6, 6 p.m.

Betsy Ross House

239 Arch St.

historicphiladelphia.org

$5

For Old City’s First Friday, catch a showing of this classic black-and-white sci-fi film about a giant monster bird that storms Manhattan. The occasion is BYOB and bring your own snacks.



FOOD & DRINK



Old City Eats

July 5, 5 p.m.

Old City District

oldcitydistrict.org

Pay as you go



Back for another year is this Old City-wide discount day, held every Thursday through Aug. 30. Thirty restaurants offer at least one half-price small plate and a $4 beer, plus a $5 cocktail. Notables: Amada, Continental, Cuba Libre, Khyber Pass Pub, The Olde Bar and National Mechanics.



Parks on Tap: Shofuso

Through July 8

Shofuso Japanese House and Garden

Lansdowne Drive and Horticultural Drive

japanesehouse.org

Pay as you go

A highlight of the Parks on Tap traveling beer garden series is its iteration at Shofuso—a hidden gem in Fairmount Park that will transport visitors to Japan. Drop by on Saturday and Sunday for “Tanabata Family Weekend,” a midsummer star festival in which guests are invited to tie wishes, or tanzaku, to the garden’s bamboo tree.



Borgata Birthday Bash

July 7, 11 a.m.

The Borgata

1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City

theborgata.com

$5



The Borgata turns 15 this year, and Michael Symon and Geoffrey Zakarian of “Iron Chef” are hosting a big ol’ bash with live music from Lost in Paris, a mechanical rock wall, a dunk tank and “carnival-style” food dreamed up by the Angeline resort-restaurant team. A full bar will also be available.



Summer of Spritz

July 7

Jet Wine Bar

1525 South St.

jetwinebar.com

Pay as you go



Jet Wine Bar kicks off a spritz-themed July with three specials: the Italian Stallion Spritz, with ca’ furlan prosecco, white vermouth, lime and sparkling water; the white peach rose spritz, with rose wine, white peach, aperol, lemon and sparkling water; and the Philly special, with Stateside vodka, white wine, cucumber, lime and sparkling water. The latter comes with a side of pretzels.



COMEDY



Ron White

July 6, 6 p.m.

The Xcite Center, 2999 Street Road, Bensalem

parxcasino.com

$45



The uniquely named Ron “Tater Salad” White, a product of growing up in small town Fritch, Texas, has raised his profile since 2004 to become a top-grossing touring comedian, with four albums charting atop the Billboard Comedy Charts. White performs a blue-collar set, accompanied by a cigar and glass of scotch.



Francis Ellis

July 7, 7:30 p.m.

Helium Comedy Club

2031 Sansom St.

philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

$23



Barstool Sports’ Francis Ellis, a sketch comedian and personality, has globe-trotted as a touring standup act, with a dry and dark sense of humor—sometimes self-deprecating, often unfiltered.



SHOPPING



United by Blue Bi-Annual Sale

Through July 8

United by Blue

205 Race St.

unitedbyblue.com

Various prices



The Philly fashion and outdoors brand is running its bi-annual sale storewide and sitewide, with up to 40 percent off and free shipping. Those in need of a new bag might want to look to the 30-percent-off discounts; kids goods are also 30 percent off.



KIDS



Circus Summer Camp

July 6, 9 a.m.

$80



A flexible one-day summer camp, “Circus A La Carte” gives kids the chances to practice trapeze, aerial silks, feather-balancing, scarf-juggling, plate-spinning and all sorts of zany movements the average kid probably doesn’t experience in the wooded version of summer camp. Values of trust and concentration are emphasized; the one-day program is meant for kids age 8 to 14.



LGBT



Drag Diva Brunch

July 7, 10 a.m.

Punch Line Philly

punchlinephilly.com

$30



“RuPaul’s Drag Race” alum Mimi Imfurst hosts a shenanigans-filled brunch with fellow Philly queens Bev, Sutton Fearce, Cleo Phatra, Anita Manhattan, ZsaZsa St. James and more. The show is billed as all ages, but do expect some adult humor.



Sultry Saturdays

July 7, 12:30 a.m.

Rainbow Room

55 South Bellevue Ave., Atlantic City

rainbowroomac.com

Free



LGBT folks in Atlantic City for a Shore trip can mosey on over to Rainbow Room for a no-cover drag show featuring Jenna Tall. Swing by between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. for happy hour. Brunch is served first and is included in the admission price.



MUSIC



Byrne & Kelly

July 5, 8 p.m.

World Café Live

3025 Walnut St.

worldcafelive.com

$40



Niel Byrne and Ryan Kelly, members of Celtic Thunder, is an acoustic duo inspire with mesmerizing vocal harmonies while embracing roots of Irish and Americana. The team’s latest release is a nine-track LP titled “Echoes.”



FESTIVALS



Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Arts Festival

July 7 and July 8

Haddonfield, N.J.

downtownhaddonfield.com

Free



Now in its 26th year, downtown Haddonfield hosts two days—Saturday through Sunday—of arts and crafts, with hundreds of artists represented and thousands showing up to browse, buy and ask questions of artists. The festival doubles as an opportunity to eat at one of Kings Highway’s many restaurants and bake shops.



MUSEUM



Game Masters: Programming from Scratch

July 7, 11 a.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 N. 20th St.

fi.edu

$35



As part of the “Game Masters” exhibit celebrating the history of video games, The Franklin Institute hosts this workshop that teaches kids how to use Scratch as a coding tool. Participants will have a chance to create their own game.

