5 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered.

Making It in the MakerSpace: Upcycled Greenhouses

Head to the Independence Seaport Museum this Saturday for an event that is both fun and great for the planet. All guests need to do is bring an empty plastic bottle and the museum will provide the seedlings, soil and a 3D-printed planter to create a greenhouse to take home. Visitors of all ages are invited out to join in on this unique DIY event. Pre-registration is highly encouraged for the event.

March 14, 1-4 p.m., Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S. Christopher Columbus Blvd., $10, phillyseaport.org

Magdalena Bay

The dynamic duo will be hitting the stage this Saturday at the Boot & Saddle. The popular pop group is well-known for a few hits including "Good Intentions," "How to Get Physical," "Venice," "Killshot," "Neon" and more. Magdelena Bay will be playing in the City of Sisterly Love for one night only.

March 14, 8 p.m., Boot & Saddle, 1131 S. Broad St., prices vary, bootandsaddlephilly.com

Suffragist Saturdays

Every Saturday in March is Suffragist Saturday at the Betsy Ross House. Philadelphians will have the opportunity to meet Dora Lewis, a native Philadelphian who was considered a hero of the American suffrage movement. According to the release, Lewis will share fascinating stories from the front lines of the struggle to get women the vote, including tales of brutal beatings, arrests and hunger strikes she endured for the cause.

Every Saturday in March, noon-2 p.m., Betsy Ross House, 239 Arch St., historicphiladelphia.org

Garces Wedding Social

Garces is hosting their annual Wedding Social this weekend, and all bright-eyed brides, wedding hopefuls and future grooms are invited to come and check it out. The event will feature food from top Garces hotspots including Olde Bar, Amada and Tinto; premier wedding professionals there to answer questions; free prizes and giveaways; an amazing view of the Philadelphia skyline and of course information on the perks of becoming a Garces wedding couple. Entry is free, all you have to do is register for tickets.

March 15, noon-2 p.m., Cira Centre, 2929 Arch St., free, garcesgroup.com

Sunday Supper at a.kitchen

a.kitchen will be hosting their Sunday Supper series every Sunday in March. According to the release, Chef Eli Collins will be “beefing up” a vegetarian menu for dinner in the name of promoting a more sustainable diet that’s still entirely delicious and satisfying. Delectable dishes featured in this four-course feast ($35) include King trumpet mushrooms with walnut gribiche, broccolini and sumac yogurt, cauliflower cacio e pepe and much, much more. Philadelphians also have the option of adding a wine pairing to the meal for an additional $20.

Sundays in March, reservations available, a.kitchen, 135 S. 18th St., akitchenandbar.com