10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Laugh along with Trevor Noah, sip on brews and more.

See Trevor Noah live and more fun things to do in Philly this weekend. Photo by Getty Images

From a black indie film festival to kids armed with guitars, to a trip in to Bethlehem for a time of family entertainment, here are all the best things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly this weekend

FILM

BlackStar Film Festival

Now in its seventh year, the BlackStar Film Festival promises innovative and inspiring new movies and new filmmakers in screening and panel discussion mode. Their credo (“By Indie Means Necessary”) says it all.

Aug. 2-5, various locations, blackstarfest.org

FOOD & DRINK

National IPA Day & International Beer Day

Back to back brews? Think of the consecutively running National IPA Day (Aug. 3) and International Beer Day (Aug. 4) as a condensed, intense mess of hops and malts. Choose wisely. Drive safely.

Really, anywhere that sells great craft beer.

The Patio at Spring Arts

The team that brought you The Trestle Inn opens a Post World War II-era, Palm Springs-inspired outdoor lounge mere blocks from the Rail Park. From Fridays through Sundays until October 31, look for the wading pools below your friend, and for cool cocktails in your hand.

Aug. 3, 6 p.m., The Patio at Spring Arts, 500 N 10th St., 10th and Hamilton St., pay as you go, patiophilly.com

MUSIC

School of Rock All Stars

Eric Slick from Dr. Dog is but one of the famed grads from this Philly-born program. Here’s to the next generation of slamming, slicing, shredding newbies.

Aug. 5, 12 p.m., Union Transfer, 1026 Spring Garden St., $10, utphilly.com

Keith Urban

Just because he’s no longer an “American Idol” judge, there’s no weeping for Keith Urban. He’s got a new album (“Graffiti U”), a fine romance (wife Nicole Kidman), a raging guitar style, and he’s easy on the eyes.

Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., BB&T Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd, Camden, N.J., $31+, ticketmaster.com

Stereo League album release party

Philly’s moodily atmospheric and soulfully grooving alterna-ensemble drop a new album with The Dawn Drapes opening the proceedings.

Aug. 3, 7:30 p.m., Boot & Saddle, 1131 S Broad St., $12, bootandsaddlephilly.com

FAMILY

Bethlehem Musikfest

Don’t let the title fool you. There’s more than music, and it’s not all German. Along with day long game and activities for the entire family, clean comedian Jim Gaffigan, Dierks Bentley, Kesha and Joan Jett play on. Also, it’s a lovely, long drive ( 90 minutes) to B-hem from Philly – just the perfect amount of time to spend with the fam in a car.

Aug. 3-12, various locations around Bethlehem, musikfest.org

ART

"Oaxaca; Last Days"

S. Coulson Downes’ nu-abstract work is fluid, blurry and filled with as much hope as it is despair.

Aug. 3, 5 p.m., Muse Gallery, 52 N. 2nd St., musegalleryphiladelphia.com

COMEDY

Trevor Noah

Out of all the things to do in Philly this weekend, this one may be the funniest. Noah still seems like the charming new guy at “The Daily Show,” but we’re starting to miss Jon Stewart less and less every night. Plus, he does the goofiest Trump impersonation and regularly unpacks a healthy dose of international humor.

Aug. 4, 7 p.m. and 10 p.m., Parx Casino, The Xcite Center, 2999 Street Rd, Bensalem $50, parxcasino.com/xcitecenter

Andy Kindler

The comedian, best known for the animated “Bob’s Burgers,” and “Everybody Loves Raymond,” can be whiny and sound bitter, and that’s a great thing.

Aug. 2, 8 p.m. and 9:30 p.m., Good Good Comedy, 215 N. 11th St. $16, goodgood.yapsody.com