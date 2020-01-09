Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered.

7 fun things to do in Philly this weekend, Jan. 10-12

Barnes Young Professionals Night

The Barnes Foundation is hosting another Young Professionals Night with a “Power Patterns” theme inspired by the groundbreaking exhibition, "30 Americans". Guests can delve into a world full of colorful hues and striking patterns, indulge in refreshing drinks and delicious treats, enjoy live music, explore art and much more. Your first drink is free, and be sure to dress to impress while sticking to the theme.

Jan. 10, 7 pm-10 pm, Barnes Foundation, 2025 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, Philadelphia, $15-$40, barnesfoundation.org

"DRUMline Live"

Head to the Kimmel Center this weekend to check out a unique and high-energy show created by the musical team behind the hit movies, "Drumline" and "Drumline: A New Beat." "DRUMline Live" features vivid rhythms, daring beats, bold showmanship and will truly be an occasion you won't easily forget.

Jan. 10-11, 7:30 pm, Merriam Theater, 250 S Broad St., Philadelphia, $80-$110, philadelphia-theater.com

Free Yoga at Kin Boutique

Ready to stretch? Every Saturday in January, Kin Boutique will be offering free yoga classes at their store on Pine Street. The classes will be led by Zakti Body Architecture and Teranga Yoga instructor Ashley Law and are open to the public on a first-come, first-serve basis. After class concludes, participants can then peruse and shop around the store’s athleisure brands-Live the Process, The Upside and Stateside at 20% off.

Every Saturday in January, 9 am, Kin Boutique, 1014 Pine St., Philadelphia, free, shop-kin.com

A Snowy Bowie Skate

Philly Loves Bowie Week is coming to an end and will be finishing strong with a skate party at Bluecross River Rink on the Deleware River Waterfront. Bring the whole family down to enjoy ice skating to a Bowie-themed soundtrack, watch the Jim Henson directed "Labyrinth" and Bowie concert footage on screens in The Lodge and also indulge in Bowie themed specials including the Ziggy Stardust hot chocolate drink (available in both spiked and non-alcoholic options.)

Jan. 12, 12 pm- 6 pm, BlueCross RiverRink, 101 S Columbus Blvd, Philadelphia, prices vary, delawareriverwaterfront.com

"The Prince Experience"

Although His Royal Badness is no longer with us, his music and essence still lives on, and that is made clear with "The Prince Experience" at TLA this weekend. Some of Prince's greatest hits will be played including "Raspberry Beret," "Kiss," "I Would Die 4 U," "U Got The Look," "The Beautiful Ones," "Purple Rain," and much more.

Jan. 11, 8 pm, TLA, 334 South St., Philadelphia, $20, venue.tlaphilly.com

Daybreaker

This weekend indulge in a yoga class and dance party 57 floors up at One Liberty Observation Deck. Participants will get to soak in the Philly skyline while also stretching it out during a sunrise yoga class (6 am-7 am) followed by an energetic two-hour dance party. Be sure to wear white, and also get ready to enjoy free Kombucha, Daytrip CBD sparkling water, Brooklyn Brewery's new non-alcoholic beers, and tasty treats while at the event.

Jan. 11, 6 am, One Liberty Observation Deck, 1650 Market St # 5700, $15-$35, daybreaker.com

"Schitt's Creek" Trivia Brunch

It's time to test your knowledge on all things "Schitt's Creek" this weekend at the Victoria Freehouse. There will be three rounds of trivia, plenty of drink and food specials (think chocolate French toast, Meadow Harvest mimosas, and a full English breakfast), and much more. A $25 deposit is required for teams, be sure to reserve soon, spaces may fill up and missing this will definitely have you saying "Ew, David!"

Jan. 12, 12 pm-2 pm, Victoria Freehouse, 10 S Front St., Philadelphia, $25, victoriafreehouse.com