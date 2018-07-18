10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Laugh along with actor-turned-stand-up Jeremy Piven, hang out with Britney Spears and more.

If you’re looking for ideas as to how to spend this July weekend, we've got you covered. From girl pop superstars to political impersonators to pop-up parks, here are all the best things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly this weekend

COMEDY

Jeremy Piven

When you hear the name Jeremy Piven, you probably think of that sleazy Hollywood agent character, Ari Gold in HBO’s long-running “Entourage” series. Add comedian to that list as he includes Philly in his first-ever stand-up comic tour.



July 20-22, Punch Line Philadelphia, 33 E Laurel St., $37+ punchlinephilly.com

Jamie Loftus

If you're looking for a few laughs on your search for things to do in Philly this weekend, check out this Los Angeles-based stand-up and Comedy Central Network stalwart as she brings her new comic play, “The Hacker Who Codes” to the intimate environs of Chinatown’s black box theater.



July 22, 8 p.m. Good Good Comedy, 215 N11th St., $12, goodgoodcomedy.com

THEATER



First Impressions

Barrymore Award-winning Philadelphia actor and director Tony Braithwaite has penned a savagely original sketch-like, one-man theater piece that finds him impersonating famous political monsters, from Nixon to Trump.

July 19-22, Montgomery Theater, 124 N. Main St., Souderton, $25+, montgomerytheater.org

MUSIC

Beck

Beck has been everything from a folk-hop “Loser” to an alterna-rock funk-a-teer to a respectable, Grammy-winning elder statesman. For his show on Festival Pier, he’ll crush all his personae into one fabulous mish-mash.

July 20, 8 p.m., Festival Pier, 601 N Christopher Columbus Blvd., $59.50+, ticketmaster.com

Yes

Sure, these progressive rock vets are celebrating their 50th year anniversary. But WHICH Yes is this? The one with expressive, fleet-fingered guitarist Steve Howe or the one with willowy, high-pitched vocalist Jon Anderson – both of whom tour as Yes men? OK, it’s the former. But, still these guys should work out their troubles and make it easier on fans.

July 20-21, 8 p.m., The Fillmore Philadelphia, 29 E Allen St, $75+, thefillmorephilly.com

Britney Spears

After a successful, five year residency in Vegas, the snake charming princess of electro pop, brings his AutoTuned voice and scads of scantily-clad dancers to Atlantic City’s top casino.

July 19-21, 8 p.m., Borgata Event Center, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J., $199+, theborgata.com

FOOD & DRINKS

Ardmore Restaurant Week

Out of all the things to do in Philly this weekend, this might be the tastiest. The bourgeoning hip haute cuisine scene of Philly’s nearby suburban neighbor gets a leg up with a nice priced, hyped-up three-course meal deal at nearly 20 of downtown Ardmore’s hottest spots –inlcuding newbies such as The Bercy, Bam Bam Seoul Kitchen, Delice et Chocolatge and Ripplewood Whiskey & Craft.

July 19-29, various locations, Ardmore, destinationardmore.com/restaurantweek

MOVIES

'Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again'

Everyone from the smash ABBA film musical “Mamma Mia!”– Meryl Streep, Pierce Brosnan, Amanda Seyfried – is on board for this sequel where a daughter learns about her mother's past while pregnant herself. Only this time, Cher plays the grandmother and looks stunningly younger than even the teens.

Opens July 20, various time, PFS Roxy Theater, 2023 Sansom St., filmadelphia.org/roxy-theater

ARTS & CULTURE

National Japanese American Citizens League Convention

As part of the agenda of the Philadelphia Asian American Film Festival (PAAFF), the PAAFF hosts panels and screenings with the Japanese American civil rights organization. This includes conversations about the Japanese American contributions to both Hollywood and independent cinema from the early years of cinema through today.

July 19-22, 9 a.m., Freedom Ballroom at Sheraton Philadelphia Downtown Hotel, 201 N 17th St., jacl.org

FAMILY



The opening of The Oval+

The Benjamin Franklin Parkway’s pop-up park, opens for the summer this weekend, as a respite for neighbors, as well as visitors to the Philadelphia Museum of Art and The Barnes. Along with a new tree-shaded beer garden and menus from a rotating group of food trucks, there are free games and films for for the kids and concerts for all.

July 19-Aug. 19, The Oval, 2451 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, visitphilly.com