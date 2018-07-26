10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

From female comedians to a screening of “Wonder Woman," this is your kind of week.

Your guide to all the best things to do in Philly this weekend. Photo by Getty Images

It’s the last weekend in July, already? We've got you covered. Muscle cars, women comics and mystics, hot jazz, cool drinks: here are all the best things to do in Philly this weekend.

Things to do in Philly this weekend

ARTS & CULTURE

Summer Magick at the Philadelphia Museum of Art

This fascinating multi-tiered event which ties together the mystical and the feminine features My Brightest Diamond making glorious electronic chamber pop, textile craft creation with June Groff, yoga instruction, Tibetan singing bowl magic and storytelling from South Philly’s Palo Santo Wellness Boutique and more.

July 27, 5 p.m. Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway, $18, philamuseum.org

FAMILY

The 13th Annual East Passyunk Car Show and Street Festival

The city’s hottest culinary block opens itself again for car guys to show off 175+ antique, custom, muscle and show automobiles, trucks and motorcycles. All the while, circus acts, food vendors and the Bang! Boom! CRAFT! Show sneak in their wares too.

July 29, 11 a.m., East Passyunk Avenue between Broad and Dickinson streets, free ($20 for cars), visiteastpassyunk.com

COMEDY

Bonnie McFarlane

Stand-up and writer Bonnie McFarlane has been has been around the comedy block – the talk show circuit of Leno, ,Letterman and Kilborn, guest star shots on “The Jim Gaffigan Show.” She’s best known, however, for hosting the weekly podcast, "My Wife Hates Me" with husband/comedian, Rich Vos.

July 26-28, 7:30, 8 and 10 p.m., Helium Comedy Club, 2031 Sansom St., $17+, philadelphia.heliumcomedy.com

Jessimae Peluso

From the MTV’s “Girl Code” and the pages of “High Times” magazine to your neighborhood comedy club, here’s Jessimae.

July 26-28, 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m., 9:45 p.m., 10 p.m., Punchline Line Philly, 33 E Laurel St. $20+, punchlinephilly.com

FOOD

Irwin’s at the Bok Building

The South Philly high school-turned-destination point for its skyline sightseeing vistas and its cocktail bar program just got a Middle Eastern flavored restaurant – Irwin’s – on its eight floor, courtesy one-time Fitler Dining Room chef Paul Garberson.

July 26-July 29, 5 p.m., Irwin’s at the Bok, 1901 S 9th St., pay as you go, irwinsupstairs.com

MUSIC

Kim Gordon’s BODY/HEAD

Gordon, the co-creating bassist/vocalist of the late, great indie noise-rock giants Sonic Youth, has a new electric duo with Bill Nace that’s nearly as fierce as the Youth. Body/Head brings the noise, the minimalism and the poetry to a new album, “The Switch,” and Philly’s Mausoleum of Contemporary Arts.

July 26, 8 p.m., PhilaMOCA: Philadelphia Mausoleum of Contemporary Art, 531 N 12th St., philamoca.org

Carol Riddick with Gerald Veasley: “I Got Life: The Music of Nina Simone”

One of Philly’s most imaginative jazz vocalists and the city’s ace of bass join forces to pay tribute to the dark mistress of expressionist, eclectic soul.

July 26-28, 7 and 9:30 p.m., South Jazz Kitchen, 600 N Broad St., $20+, southjazzkitchen.com

The Smashing Pumpkins

Is a reunion of '90s alterna-punk’s saddest band really a reunion without D'arcy Wretzky, the Pumpkins’ bassist during its golden years of the Mellon Collie era (1988–1999)?

July 28, 7 p.m., Wells Fargo, 3601 S Broad St., $33+, WellsFargoCenterPhilly.com

FILM

Superhero Movie Night – “Wonder Woman”

DC Conic fans unite: just in time for TMZ to run after Gal Gadot while she’s filming “Wonder Woman 1984,” The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons screen the original billion dollar franchise maker.

July 26, 7 p.m., The Piazza at Schmidt’s Commons, 1001 N 2nd St., free, theschmidtscommons.com

SHOPPING

Fourth Friday on Fabric Row

The South Street Headhouse District’s favorite, block rocking set of clothing stores, fabric shops and boutiques offer happy hour sips and sales. Check this FB link below for specific shops’ sales.

July 27, 4 p.m., Fourth Street between South and Christian Sts., free, facebook.com/FabricRow/