5 fun things to do in Philly this week 

Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Test your "Friends" knowledge, learn how to make a CBD cocktail and much more. Here are 5 things to do in Philly this week.

Mariah Carey

The singer, songwriter, actress, record producer, entrepreneur and ultimate fabulous diva is hitting the stage in Philly this weekend for one night only. Carey is known around the world for her incredible vocal talents that span over five octaves, stellar performances and insanely high whistle register. Her fan base has accumulated into strong and loyal supporters around the globe and the list keeps growing. Carey will be performing some of her greatest hits including "We Belong Together", "Always Be My Baby", "Heartbreaker", "When You Believe", "Bye Bye" and much more.

April 3, 8 pm-11 pm, The Met Philadelphia, 858 N Broad St, Philadelphia,$69-$250, themetphilly.com

Crime and Cookies

Head to Tattooed Mom this week to indulge in a night full of true crime, laughter and plenty of tasty treats. Gina and Andrea, two local comedians will be hitting the stage and focusing on the survivors of some of the most notorious true crime stories. While sitting back and listening to the interesting tales guests can also dive into some delicious cookies from Batter & Crumbs (they are providing a bake sale for the event). There will also be plenty of games, prizes and delicious food available for purchase. A few menu items include a hummus and falafel platter, honey sriracha chicken wings, parmesan pepper fries, pickled fried chicken sandwich and much more. While there be sure to check out some of Tattooed Mom's delicious and unique cocktails as well.

April 4, 8:30 pm-10 pm, Tattooed Mom, 530 South St, Philadelphia, tattooedmomphilly.com

CBD Cocktail Class

Old City hotspot Art in the Age is hosting this fun and unique class centered around the use of the medicinal marijuana extract CBD in cocktails. Guests will learn how to make two herbal driven beverages and find out new and crafty ways to dispense CBD. Lee Noble will be leading the class and demonstrating the ins and outs of classic cocktail making while mixing in the CBD flair. Price of admission includes two CBD cocktails (alcohol or non-alcoholic), Q&A about the background and potential of CBD, a mixology demonstration and the hands-on drink making workshop. You must be at least 21 years old to participate.

April 3, 6 pm-8 pm, Art in the Age, 116 N 3rd St., Philadelphia, $40, artintheage.com

"Friends" Trivia

Ok Philly, you've got a few days to binge watch ten seasons of "Friends" on Netflix before heading to this fun quizzo event. Goose Island Brewhouse will be hosting this exciting evening full of all things Phoebe, Joey, Chandler, Rachel, Ross and Monica. Think you know everything there is to know about Central Perk's favorite customers? Challenge yourself during five rounds of "Friends" quizzo and you'll find out. While at the Brewhouse be sure to sample some of Goose Island's unique and refreshing beers and tasty food as well. Mouthwatering menu items include deviled eggs, PEI mussels, chorizo tacos, pork schnitzel, chicken pot pie, a Chicago platter and much more.

April 3, 7 pm-9 pm, Goose Island Brewhouse, 1002 Canal St., Philadelphia, gooseisland.com

Ryan O'Flanagan

Ryan O'Flanagan has been taking the country by storm with his popular stand-up. Some may recognize the Rhode Island native from hit shows and movies like Netflix's "American Vandal", "New Girl", "Adam Devines House Party" and "Last Call with Carson Daly". Flanagan has also toured the country with his sketch comedy group Dead Kevin for many years before heading out with his solo career. Flanagan will be performing at Punch Line Philly for one night only this week.

April 1, 8 pm, Punch Line Philly, 33 E Laurel St., $17.50-$22.50, punchlinephilly.com