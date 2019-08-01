5 fun things to do in Philly this week, August 5-8

Looking for some fun things to do in Philly this week? We've got you covered. Catch a flick in a garden, make your very own pizza creation and much more. Here are 5 fun things to do in Philly this week.

5 fun things to do in Philly this week

Pizza After Dark

Head to Rittenhouse Square hot spot Pizzeria Vetri to check out this delicious evening extravaganza. Guests can reserve tickets for two people, and as a duo, you will learn how to make your own pizza creations with the best tips and techniques from Pizzeria Vetri's culinary team. Tickets also get guests a carafe of house wine or a pitcher of beer, dessert and a behind the scenes look at what goes on at this popular eatery. There are a few options for times, anyone interested in participating can choose between classes starting at 7:30 pm, 8 pm, 8:30 pm and 9 pm. There are a limited amount of spaces available for each class, so be sure to reserve your slot as soon as possible.

August 6, Pizzeria Vetri, 1615 Chancellor St, Philadelphia, $85 (for two people), pizzeriavetri.com

Movie Night in the Garden

Head to Frankford Hall this Monday to catch a flick in their comfortable beer garden. The popular German fare hotspot will be teaming up with Carlsburg Brewing Company for the event, and everyone is invited out to make the most out of the summer evening while watching "Wayne's World". Any Philadelphian who attends will receive free Carlsburg swag and complimentary popcorn. There will also be plenty of pay-as-you-go beer and food such as Frankford Hall's enticing potato pancakes, Wiener Schnitzel, bratwurst selection and German flatbread. There will be a photo booth at the event available to snap some pictures and themed "Wayne's World" attire is encouraged.

August 5, sunset-10:30 pm, Frankford Hall, 1210 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia, free, frankfordhall.com

Balboa Meets Oyster House Supper Club

Chef Alex Garfinkel’s Balboa Catering is teaming up with Chef Aaron Gottesman of Oyster House, along with Dad's Hat PA Rye, for another delicious edition of Headhouse Square’s Supper Club. Live music will be provided by Emily Drinker followed by the enticing five-course meal prepared by Garfinkel and Gottesman. Dinner will feature a cobia crudo checkerboard; cucumbers and corn; chilled lobster salad; a dry-aged grilled strip steak with fermented tomato harissa, smoky eggplant dip and broccoli stem salsa verde; and Plums & Pluots with Fat Cat cheese ice cream, grilled wildflower honey cake and smoked plum compote for dessert.

August 7, 6 p.m., The Shambles at Headhouse Square, 2nd & Pine streets, $95, balboacatering.com

Lehigh Valley Musikfest

If you're in the mood for some sweet beats and a scenic drive---the Lehigh Valley Musikfest is the perfect destination for you this week. This colorful extravaganza spans over ten days and is the nation’s largest free, non-gated music festival. Musikfest features over 450 performances on 14 stages (13 of which have no admission charge) plus a plethora of enticing food options such as The Bethlehem Dairy Store, Island Noodles, Aw Shucks Corn, and Chick n’ Cone. This event is perfect for the whole family, aside from the great music there will be plenty of activities for kiddos including arts and crafts and talented street performers. Check the official site for a full line-up and more information.

Now- August 11, times vary, 101 Founders Way, Bethlehem, prices vary, discoverlehighvalley.com

Mt. Airy Supper Sessions

Mt.Airys' signature food and drink festival recently announced their new schedule for the summer season, and all the fun will now take place right on Germantown Avenue. 11 of the area's top bars and restaurants will be setting up tables and chairs along the street while serving up enticing dishes, savory bites and sweet treats. There will also be a few popular food trucks offering delectable culinary options as well. Also returning to the Supper Sessions this year is the popular “Go Cup.” According to a release, the collectible stainless steel cups are a fundraiser for Mt. Airy CDC. The $10 cost per cup helps support the event while earning the buyer drink specials at the five bars on the block—Earth, McMenamin’s, Nonna, Grain Exchange, and Milo—all summer during Supper Sessions. This event happens the first Wednesday of every month throughout the summer season until October.

First Wednesday of every month until October, times vary, 7100 block Germantown Ave., Philadelphia, prices vary, mtairycdc.org