Things to do in Philadelphia: June 2018

Summer is here and the party is on.

There are so many things to do in Philadelphia when June hits. The warm weather brings the whole city outside for festivals, live music, dining on the town and more. From chilling along the banks of the Delaware River at Spruce Street Harbor Park to enjoying the popular city-wide happy hour, Center City District Sips, here are our top picks for things to do in Philadelphia for June 2018.

Philly Beer Week

June 1-June 10

Various locations

Pay as you go

phillylovesbeer.org

Now in its 11th year, Philly Beer Week has become a Philadelphia institution, uniting beer fans and brewers for a 10-day festival full of tastings, panels, parties and more. From the 3rd annual drunk spelling bee with Saint Benjamin’s to Beer & Boats at Bartram’s Gardens, there’s plenty of fun to last you through the middle of the month.

PIFA

Through June 10

Various locations

Pay as you go

kimmelcenter.org

The Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts (PIFA) only comes once every two years, so it’s a must-attend if you’re looking for fun things to do in Philadelphia. Don’t miss MacArthur Genius, Taylor Mac, perform “A 24-Decade History of Popular Music” in two 12-hour segments on June 2 and June 9, as well as the gravity-defying Cristal Palace, which places Compagnie Transe Express high above the crowd for a party in the sky.





Chinese Lantern Festival

Through June 30

$18, adults; $15, seniors and military; $12, youth

Franklin Square

200 N. 6th St.

historicphiladelphia.org/lanternfestival

Don’t miss out on the glowing spectacle of the Chinese Lantern Festival in Franklin Square. Twenty-eight light displays feature everything from giant dragons to a walk-through shark. There are even a number of delicious food and drink options, including the famous cake shake.

Center City District Sips

Every Wednesday beginning June 6

5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Pay as you go

Various locations

centercityphila.org

With all the great deals at Center City District Sips, it really is the “happiest of happy hours.” Enjoy $6 cocktails, $5 wine, $4 beer and half-priced appetizers at participating restaurants and bars like Time Restaurant, Uptown Beer Garden and Yakitori Boy.

Spruce Street Harbor Park

Sunday through Thursday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Friday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Free to visit

Columbus Blvd. and Spruce St.

delawareriverwaterfront.com

If you need a break from the summer heat, visiting Philly’s urban oasis, Spruce Street Harbor Park, is a great idea. Relax in one of the hammocks and read a book, enjoy some yummy treats from vendors like Franklin Fountain or take in the breathtaking views of the river (and maybe get an Instagram pic or two of the view). Anything goes at Spruce Street Harbor Park. Visiting is free but it’s recommended to bring money for food and drink to make the most of the experience.

Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll

Thursday, June 7, 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Baltimore Avenue (from 43rd Street to 52nd Street)

Pay as you go

universitycity.org

You can bet your bottom dollar that you’ll find at least one thing you can buy at Baltimore Avenue Dollar Stroll — because everything is priced at a dollar. Baltimore Avenue businesses offer patrons $1 deals on everything from food and drink to tickets and trinkets. If you love a great deal and you love spending summer nights walking in the city, definitely add this to your calendar.

Pride LGBT Parade + Festival

Friday, June 8 to Sunday, June 10

Various locations

Pay as you go

phillygaypride.org

The festivities for the Pride LGBT Parade and Festival begin with a kick-off party at 12th and Locust Streets from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Wristbands are required for the Festival portion and are $15, unless you get them at the discounted rate of $10 by picking them up at the kick-off party.

The parade will begin at 11:30 a.m. on Sunday at 13th and Locust Streets and make its way to the Great Plaza at Penn’s Landing by 1 p.m. for the Festival. Be ready to party all weekend long from the Gayborhood to Penn’s Landing.

The Great Chefs Event

Saturday, June 9

12:30 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Urban Outfitters Headquarters

5000 S. Broad St.

General Admission $195

(kids under 12 attend free with an accompanying adult)

alexslemonade.org

Marc Vetri’s annual event is now in its 13th year, and he and his team decided to do something a little different and hold it outdoors. Over 40 chefs get together to cook amazing food and participants include top chefs from around the country, including Philly favorites like Michael Solomonov, Greg Vernick and Daniel Stern. The Great Chefs Event benefits Alex’s Lemonade Stand, an organization dedicated to childhood cancer research.

Odunde Festival

Sunday, June 10

10 a.m. to 8 p.m.

23rd and South Streets

Pay as you go

odundefestival.org

Now in its 43rd year, the Odunde Festival is the largest African American Street Festival on the East Coast. There are a number of events leading up to the actual festival on June 10, and on the day of the festival, there is a procession to ring in the Yoruba New Year that leads to the Schuylkill River.

So what things to do are you excited for in Philadelphia in June 2018? Tell us @metrophilly on Twitter!

