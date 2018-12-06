Looking for some fun and unique things to do in Philly this weekend? We've got you covered. Drink through a holiday-themed bar crawl, join in on a cookie baking class and more. Here are ten fun things to do in Philly this weekend.

10 fun things to do in Philly this weekend

Things to do in Philly: GOING OUT

Dashing Through the Bars Crawl

This festive bar crawl will put guests right into the spirited holiday mood. Travel from Raven, Concourse, Howl At The Moon and more for holiday-themed drinks, specials and DJs. Themed attire is encouraged but not required. The fun kicks off at Howl at the Moon, group discount rates are available.

Dec. 8, 2 p.m.- 10 p.m., Howl at the Moon, 258 S 15th St., Philadelphia, $16-$42, howlatthemoon.com

A Very Drunk Christmas Variety Show

See your favorite Christmas stories in a whole new light when some of the top performers in the city put their spin on some festive classics. The fun-filled event will also feature delicious food and cocktail specials to go along with the hilarious show.

Dec.8, 9 p.m.- 12 a.m., The Victoria Freehouse, 10 S Front St., Philadelphia, $18, victoriafreehouse.com

Bar Stella Happy Hour

Pizzeria Stella is hosting another installment of their First Friday Happy Hour promotion in partnership with New Liberty Distillery. This month's event includes plenty of delicious discounted beverage offerings and food pairings, plus guests can enter a contest for a chance to win a tour of the popular Kensington based distillery and four complimentary cocktails during the visit. Dec. 7, 5 p.m. - 8 p.m., Pizzeria Stella, 420 S 2nd St., Philadelphia, free, pizzeriastella.net

Things to do in Philly this weekend: FOOD & DRINKS

Cookie Decorating Class at Urban Farmer

This festive event led by acclaimed Executive Pastry Chef Brennah Habermann is perfect for all ages. Guests can decorate 3 holiday-themed cookies while enjoying a light reception of sweets and house-made hot cocoa and cider. Plus visitors also have the opportunity to experience an exclusive behind the scenes tour of the pastry kitchen.

Dec.8, 2 p.m.- 4p.m., Urban Farmer, 1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., Philadelphia, $55, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Things to do in Philly this weekend: FAMILY

Holiday Sing-Along Guests are invited to join in on this festive occasion featuring the "Jingle" cast, Tropicana’s Multimedia Light and Sound Show and other live entertainment. Giant screens from the Multimedia Light & Sound Show will display the song lyrics as the cast leads guests through a whole catalog of popular holiday tunes. The event will also have complimentary Garces & Son coffee, homemade hot chocolate from Olón by Jose Garces, Mrs. Fields Chocolate Chip Nibblers and popcorn. The SNJ Today Holiday Parade will take place right after the Sing-Along. Dec. 8, 5 p.m., Tropicana Casino & Resort, 2831 Boardwalk, Atlantic City, free, tropicana.net Frankford Hall's Hall-idays Santa himself will be at the popular German biergarten and food establishment the three weekends leading up to Christmas. The event features free photos with Kris Kringle, goodie bags from Santa’s special helpers, complimentary hot cocoa loaded with mini marshmallows and performances by The Lara & Joe Show. Sat. and Sun. now- Dec. 23, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m., Frankford Hall, 1210 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, free, frankfordhall.com Independence Seaport Museum's Parade of Lights The event features fun happenings all afternoon long including activities and handmade crafts during Santa's Workshop on the Water (1 p.m.), photos with Santa (2 p.m.) and warm seasonal beverages and food from the Holiday Hut. The main event takes place at 5:30 p.m. and will showcase a parade of local working boats illuminated in holiday lights on the Delaware River. Dec. 8, 1 p.m.- 6 p.m., Independence Seaport Museum, 211 S Christopher Columbus Blvd., Philadelphia $12-$17, phillyseaport.org

Things to do in Philly this weekend: SHOPPING

Rittenhouse Row Holiday Fashion Crawl

The annual event highlights the best of holiday fashion and mixology in the Rittenhouse area. Numerous Rittenhouse Row retailers will host simultaneous in-store parties while featuring cocktails from some of the best mixologists in the city. The in-store parties include special discounts, trunk shows, gifts with purchase, DJs and much more. The event map is located on their website.

Dec. 8, 1 p.m.- 4 p.m., Rittenhouse Row, various locations, Philadelphia, free, rittenhouserow.org

PAFA's 25th Annual Student Print Fair

The works from talented students in the Certificate, BFA, Post-Baccalaureate and MFA programs will be featured at this annual event. The unique and one-of-kind prints will be sold unframed and unmatted, no piece exceeds $150. All proceeds go directly to the students.

Dec.7, 5:30 p.m. -8:30 p.m., Samuel M.V. Hamilton Building, 128 N Broad St, Philadelphia, free, pafa.org

Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich Book Signing

Acclaimed Celebrity Chef Lidia Bastianich will be at Zallie’s ShopRite of West Deptford for a book signing featuring her latest publications. This exciting event is a great opportunity to purchase a perfect holiday gift while spending a fun afternoon meeting the culinary superstar. Bastianich will also be available for photo ops.

Dec. 8, 1 p.m. - 3 p.m., Zallie's ShopRite, 45 Parkville Station Rd., West Deptford, lidiasitaly.com